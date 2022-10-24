ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
757Teamz boys volleyball Top 15: Ocean Lakes cements No. 2 spot as playoffs near

By Ray Nimmo, The Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago
Ocean Lakes player Leandro Cortado (9) tips the ball over the net during a 3-0 home victory over Kempsville on Aug. 30 in Virginia Beach. Billy Schuerman/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Second-ranked Ocean Lakes turned aside No. 3 Kellam in four sets last week to cement its spot in this week’s Top 15.

The Dolphins (19-2) beat the Knights 3-1 (24-26, 25-18, 25-16, 25-13), and their only two losses have come against top-ranked Indian River (22-0).

No. 4 Kempsville returned to form, shaking off two straight losses with a win over No. 7 Princess Anne.

In the Peninsula District, No. 9 Warwick topped No. 15 Denbigh 3-1 to remain unbeaten in district play.

The top 15 boys volleyball teams in Hampton Roads, as selected by staff writer Ray Nimmo, with team, record and last week’s ranking. For record updates, please email ray.nimmo@pilotonline.com .

1. Indian River, 22-0, 1

2. Ocean Lakes, 19-2, 2

3. Kellam, 11-4, 3

4. Kempsville, 15-7, 4

5. Cape Henry, 13-6, 5

6. First Colonial, 16-5, 6

7. Princess Anne, 11-9, 7

8. Western Branch, 13-5, 8

9. Warwick, 18-1, 9

10. Great Bridge, 12-11, 10

11. Granby, 16-5, 11

12. Salem, 11-8, 12

13. Norfolk Christian, 14-4, 13

14. Maury, 14-8, 14

15. Denbigh, 13-2, 15

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

