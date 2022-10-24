ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

757Teamz girls volleyball Top 15: Norfolk Academy climbs to No. 4 while Bruton and Bethel join the rankings

By Ray Nimmo, The Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago
Norfolk Academy's Reagan McGee (14) spikes the ball during a match at Catholic High in Virginia Beach on Oct. 18. Kendall Warner/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Norfolk Academy notched Tidewater Conference wins over Catholic and Peninsula Catholic, both ranked in the top 15, to climb to No. 4 this week.

The Bulldogs then recorded their 20th victory of the season by beating St. Catherine’s 3-1.

Bruton has beaten Jamestown, Warhill and Tabb during a 3-2 stretch to sneak into the rankings for the first time this season, while Bethel stunned previously unbeaten Menchville 3-1 last week to supplant the Monarchs at No. 15.

The top 15 girls volleyball teams in Hampton Roads, as selected by staff writer Ray Nimmo, with team, record and last week’s ranking. For record updates, please email ray.nimmo@pilotonline.com .

1. Grafton, 21-2, 1

2. First Colonial, 19-2, 2

3. Kellam, 16-2, 3

4. Norfolk Academy, 20-3, 6

5. Catholic, 11-4, 4

6. Princess Anne, 12-4, 7

7. Cox, 12-5, 8

8. StoneBridge, 27-4, 9

9. York, 20-3, 10

10. Hickory, 15-6, 5

11. Grassfield, 13-3, 11

12. Peninsula Catholic, 13-6, 12

13. Poquoson, 14-9, 14

14. Bruton, 10-11, NR

15. Bethel, 14-3, NR

Dropped: Tabb (13-10), Menchville (16-1).

