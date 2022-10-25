Read full article on original website
Cases of dog attacks in the United States are a growing concern following a Missouri caseVictorExcelsior Springs, MO
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning gardenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Amazon Driver Found Dead In A YardMarissa NewbyExcelsior Springs, MO
Kansas City Current reflect on 0-2 NWSL final loss to Portland Thorns
The Kansas City Current fell 0-2 to the Portland Thorns in the NWSL final on Saturday at Audi Field, as a strike from Sophia Smith and own goal Addisyn Merrick propelled Rhian Wilkinson’s side to victory.
lstribune.net
Lee’s Summit Responds To Rumors Of A Landfill
On Tuesday, October 25, Lee’s Summit City officials were made aware of the City of Raymore’s concerns regarding an alleged effort to site a landfill in south Kansas City on acreage that is situated south of M-150 Highway, between Horridge and Peterson Roads, and north of the Creekmoor residential subdivision in Raymore, Missouri. The statement from Raymore indicates they have “credible evidence of preliminary discussions among private developers and the City of Kansas City, Missouri”.
Dangerous Kansas City Neighborhoods
If you're considering moving to Kansas City, you might wonder which neighborhoods are the most dangerous. While no city is entirely safe, Kansas City does have some areas that are more dangerous than others.
mycameronnews.com
Missing KC woman believed to be in Cameron
The Kansas City Police Department requested Cameron residents be on the lookout for a missing Kansas City woman. According to a press release by the KCPD, Viviane Cerritos, 32 of Kansas City, was last seen at the intersection of 28th Street and Van Brunt Blvd at approximately 3 a.m. Monday morning. She drives a grey, four-door Chevrolet Impala, with a Missouri license plate reading LJ5B7H.
kcur.org
Kansas City anti-crime activist Alvin Brooks at 90: 'I hope we raised some questions'
In honor of Alvin Brooks' decades of public service, he's set to receive the prestigious Henry W. Bloch Humans Relations Award on Sunday. Brooks, 90, has won awards in the past, but he said this one is just different. "It's sort of like the granny of them all, I think,"...
Man dead, 2 women injured in Kansas City triple shooting
A man is dead and two woman are in the hospital following a shooting on Troost Avenue late Tuesday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
Skeletal remains found on Kansas City’s eastside
Kansas City police are investigating after finding skeletal remains near East 30th Terrace and Van Brunt Boulevard.
Popular North Kansas City BBQ restaurant to close
Smokin' Guns BBQ in North Kansas City will close in November 2022 when the restaurant's owners plan to retire.
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas you and also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Skeletal remains found near Van Brunt Boulevard in KCMO Monday night
Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department, says skeletal remains were found near the 3000 block on Van Brunt Boulevard.
Missouri bridge collapse near Kansas City leaves worker dead, 2 others injured
One construction worker died and two others were injured Wednesday when a bridge under construction in Missouri collapsed.
KMBC.com
Kansas City detectives attempting to identify person of interest in Tuesday night homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Detectives are attempting to identify a person of interest in a homicide that occurred near 57th and Troost late Tuesday night. One man died and two women were sent to the hospital around 11:30 p.m. in the shooting KCPD is investigating. This content is imported...
KCTV 5
Police locate woman who drove to KCMO, had not been seen since Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - UPDATE: Blackmore has been found and is safe. Previous coverage is below. Kansas City, Missouri, police are looking for a woman who drove to town but has not been seen since Saturday. According to KCPD, 27-year-old Katherine M. Blackmore is not from the area but...
KMBC.com
Some Kansas City CVS customers unable to get prescriptions because of staffing issues
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some people in Kansas City were unable to get their prescriptions on Thursday. While the doors were open for business at the CVS Pharmacy on State Line Road and Blue Ridge Boulevard, customers were greeted with a sign saying the "pharmacy was temporarily closed due to no staff."
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Missouri were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
KCK police investigating body found in Kansas River
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Saturday afternoon, officers were called to the eastern banks of the Kansas River, south of 670 and north of Kansas Avenue. Kansas City, Kansas police found the body of what appeared to be an adult male. Initial investigations indicated the individual had not been in the water for an extended period […]
U.S. Marshals shoot, kill escaped inmate Wednesday in Kansas City
U.S. Marshals shot and killed a suspect in Kansas City, Missouri, while serving a warrant in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine Wednesday afternoon.
Amendment 4 driving voters to polls for Missouri's no-excuse absentee voting
The amount of police funding a Missouri city is required to provide is on November's ballot. Amendment 4 ask Missouri voters if the state constitution should increase the minimum funding for police.
KAKE TV
Sister pleads guilty in shooting death of 12-year-old brother in Kansas
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (KCTV) -- The 21-year-old sister of a 12-year-old who was killed in a shooting that occurred April 14, 2021, was convicted Wednesday of one count of involuntary manslaughter. Brooke Johnson, 21, of Kansas City, Missouri, was convicted of the severity level 5 felony for her connection to a...
Kansas City man convicted of 2018 shooting rampage that left 3 dead
A jury convicted a Kansas City man of several murder charges for a 2018 shooting rampage that ended with three dead.
90min
