ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lstribune.net

Lee’s Summit Responds To Rumors Of A Landfill

On Tuesday, October 25, Lee’s Summit City officials were made aware of the City of Raymore’s concerns regarding an alleged effort to site a landfill in south Kansas City on acreage that is situated south of M-150 Highway, between Horridge and Peterson Roads, and north of the Creekmoor residential subdivision in Raymore, Missouri. The statement from Raymore indicates they have “credible evidence of preliminary discussions among private developers and the City of Kansas City, Missouri”.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
mycameronnews.com

Missing KC woman believed to be in Cameron

The Kansas City Police Department requested Cameron residents be on the lookout for a missing Kansas City woman. According to a press release by the KCPD, Viviane Cerritos, 32 of Kansas City, was last seen at the intersection of 28th Street and Van Brunt Blvd at approximately 3 a.m. Monday morning. She drives a grey, four-door Chevrolet Impala, with a Missouri license plate reading LJ5B7H.
CAMERON, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas you and also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE
FOX4 News Kansas City

KCK police investigating body found in Kansas River

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Saturday afternoon, officers were called to the eastern banks of the Kansas River, south of 670 and north of Kansas Avenue. Kansas City, Kansas police found the body of what appeared to be an adult male. Initial investigations indicated the individual had not been in the water for an extended period […]
KANSAS CITY, KS
90min

90min

998
Followers
11K+
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy