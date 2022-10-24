ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

RadarOnline

CNN Anchor Anderson Cooper Gets AMBUSHED At Network's Headquarters, SNAPS At Unhappy Heckler

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper was suddenly ambushed last week as he entered the network’s New York City office building headquarters, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling ambush took place on Friday as Cooper entered the building’s revolving doors in Midtown, Manhattan.After stepping into the revolving doors, Cooper was reportedly followed by a heckler who was unhappy about a story the CNN primetime star did for CBS’ 60 Minutes last year.“What the f--- are you doing?” Cooper snapped during the ambush. “Get the f--- away from me!”According to the New York Post, the unidentified heckler accused Cooper of pushing “infomercials” for the manufacturers...
TVLine

NBC's Dolly Parton's Mountain Magic Christmas Musical Gets Premiere Date

Fans of Dolly Parton and/or movie musicals will have an early present to unwrap, when NBC premieres Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 8/7c. Starring Parton, Tom Everett Scott, Angel Parker and Ana Gasteyer — and counting Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Billy Ray Cyrus, Jimmie Allen, Zach Williams and, well, Jimmy Fallon among its musical guests — the two-hour holiday special promises a “modern-day movie musical about the making of a network TV special” as it depicts “the frenetic backstage story and delightful on-camera results of Dolly’s desire to uplift an exhausted world’s spirits by sharing the...
Reality Tea

Dancing With The Stars Alum Lindsay Arnold Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby Number Two

She may not be competing for the Mirrorball Trophy this year, but Lindsay Arnold has bigger plans: she and her husband, Samuel Lightner Cusick, are expecting their second child! People revealed the exciting news weeks after Lindsay confirmed her departure from Dancing with the Stars to focus on her family. “Sam and I are thrilled […] The post Dancing With The Stars Alum Lindsay Arnold Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby Number Two appeared first on Reality Tea.

