St. Paul attorney charged in scheme to rip off auto insurers with false chiropractic claims [Pioneer Press]
Saint Paul Pioneer Press (MN) A St. Paul personal injury lawyer was part of a scheme to defraud auto insurers by recruiting patients for chiropractic services, according to a conspiracy charge filed Wednesday in. U.S. District Court. . Brad Ratgen. , 52, was charged with conspiracy to commit health care...
Florida requires licensed contractors for mold mitigation
Fort Myers Florida Weekly (FL) Homes throughout the region bear the telltale scars of water inundation, their walls tainted by waterlines reaching feet above the floor. Floodwaters not only made a visible mark, but they also left behind an ideal breeding ground for mold and a slurry of e coli-contaminated category-3 black water, said.
GOP's Kalus faces fraud claims in Illinois suit
PROVIDENCE – Republican candidate for governor Ashley Kalus faces allegations she bounced a paycheck and cheated the chief operating officer of Adhereon, an. -based company that sought to market breast-implant devices, out of a. $125,000. salary and even more in stock. A lawsuit filed in. Chicago. pits Kalus and...
FutureProof Augments Team to Bring Fresh Approach to Risk Starting with Florida Homeowners Insurance
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- FutureProof Technologies has announced two key hires to support the launch of a Florida E&S homeowners product through its algorithmic underwriting MGA. FutureProof’s API delivers quotes to wholesale brokers instantly based on its innovative view of risk, beginning in the. Florida. homeowners insurance market. Andrea Ferrari. joins...
Florida lawmakers plan special session on Ian, insurance
West Volusia Beacon, The (DeLand, FL) As much of the Sunshine State recovers from Hurricane Ian, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. says he will call a special session of the Legislature to consider proposals for tax relief for owners of property damaged by the storm. That special session will likely be...
Retrial of Colorado man in border wall fraud case begins
NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for a Colorado man accused of cheating donors to a $25 million. border told jurors on Tuesday that they should question why his client's fraud trial is being held in. New York. , tapping into a theme that may have contributed to an...
Homeownership grows more unaffordable as average mortgage payment increases over 95%
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) The average mortgage payment for a home has almost doubled in South Florida over the past year as interest rates skyrocket. With interest rates double what they were at the beginning of the year, the typical monthly payment for a mortgage in. South Florida. is.
More and more Floridians say climate change real
Venice Gondolier Sun (FL) Seven sequenced surveys conducted by researchers at Florida Atlantic University. are painting a comprehensive picture of Floridians' climate resilience attitudes during a period of particularly dynamic political, economic and environmental events. Climate change appears to have emerged as an abiding and cross-cutting issue that in. Florida.
World Insurance Associates Acquires Clinard Insurance Group Inc. and Expands North Carolina Presence
Iselin, NJ , Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. CIG was formed in 2005 by Wake Clinard and today they provide both personal and commercial...
Pa. health-care providers and lawmakers face off in state Supreme Court case to decide Medicaid coverage for abortion [The Philadelphia Inquirer]
Philadelphia Inquirer (PA) Oct. 27—Pennsylvania's high court is weighing whether a state rule prohibiting low-income people from paying for abortions with state-funded health insurance violates their equal rights and discriminates against women. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court. on Wednesday heard oral arguments in a case over whether Medicaid can pay...
Risoldi appeals jail sentence for third time
Intelligencer, The (Doylestown, PA) Twice convicted felon Claire Risoldi is appealing her 2019 jail sentence for participating in a multimillion dollar fraud scheme for a third time in three years. The 75-year-old Buckingham socialite and political influencer was scheduled to report to. Bucks County Correctional Center. on Monday to begin...
They were lured by the Florida dream. After Ian they wonder: What now?
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla.— Jennifer Rusk closed her eyes and placed her finger on a map of Florida, landing atop this laid-back island town on the state's southwest coast. For more than a century, millions have flocked to Florida with similar visions to live out their golden years on the beach. The Florida dream exerts a powerful pull: The state consistently ranks among…
Ohio teachers' pension fund to ask for rate hike
Daily Record, The (Wooster, OH) The State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio will ask state lawmakers to increase the contribution rates that school districts pay into the pension for teachers. System spokesman. Nick Treneff. said the teachers' pension system has yet to discuss details, such as how much of an...
BOE Addresses Traffic at Trumbull School, Insurance Coverage
WATERTOWN — As the Board of Education meeting began on Monday, October 24 , Superintendent Dr. , thanking the community for working with the school district as new traffic patterns are explored to alleviate increased road congestion as students gather at and leave the school. This week, all traffic...
Sunshine Health Encourages Flu Vaccination and Education During Flu Season
Award-winning Fluvention® program equips people with information to prevent the flu. residents to get the flu vaccine. Every flu season is different, and the flu can affect people differently. That's why it's important to get the flu vaccine each year to protect yourself and loved ones from illness. Up...
