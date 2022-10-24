ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida requires licensed contractors for mold mitigation

Fort Myers Florida Weekly (FL) Homes throughout the region bear the telltale scars of water inundation, their walls tainted by waterlines reaching feet above the floor. Floodwaters not only made a visible mark, but they also left behind an ideal breeding ground for mold and a slurry of e coli-contaminated category-3 black water, said.
FORT MYERS, FL
GOP's Kalus faces fraud claims in Illinois suit

PROVIDENCE – Republican candidate for governor Ashley Kalus faces allegations she bounced a paycheck and cheated the chief operating officer of Adhereon, an. -based company that sought to market breast-implant devices, out of a. $125,000. salary and even more in stock. A lawsuit filed in. Chicago. pits Kalus and...
ILLINOIS STATE
FutureProof Augments Team to Bring Fresh Approach to Risk Starting with Florida Homeowners Insurance

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- FutureProof Technologies has announced two key hires to support the launch of a Florida E&S homeowners product through its algorithmic underwriting MGA. FutureProof’s API delivers quotes to wholesale brokers instantly based on its innovative view of risk, beginning in the. Florida. homeowners insurance market. Andrea Ferrari. joins...
More and more Floridians say climate change real

Venice Gondolier Sun (FL) Seven sequenced surveys conducted by researchers at Florida Atlantic University. are painting a comprehensive picture of Floridians' climate resilience attitudes during a period of particularly dynamic political, economic and environmental events. Climate change appears to have emerged as an abiding and cross-cutting issue that in. Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Pa. health-care providers and lawmakers face off in state Supreme Court case to decide Medicaid coverage for abortion [The Philadelphia Inquirer]

Philadelphia Inquirer (PA) Oct. 27—Pennsylvania's high court is weighing whether a state rule prohibiting low-income people from paying for abortions with state-funded health insurance violates their equal rights and discriminates against women. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court. on Wednesday heard oral arguments in a case over whether Medicaid can pay...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Risoldi appeals jail sentence for third time

Intelligencer, The (Doylestown, PA) Twice convicted felon Claire Risoldi is appealing her 2019 jail sentence for participating in a multimillion dollar fraud scheme for a third time in three years. The 75-year-old Buckingham socialite and political influencer was scheduled to report to. Bucks County Correctional Center. on Monday to begin...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
They were lured by the Florida dream. After Ian they wonder: What now?

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla.— Jennifer Rusk closed her eyes and placed her finger on a map of Florida, landing atop this laid-back island town on the state's southwest coast. For more than a century, millions have flocked to Florida with similar visions to live out their golden years on the beach. The Florida dream exerts a powerful pull: The state consistently ranks among…
FLORIDA STATE
Ohio teachers' pension fund to ask for rate hike

Daily Record, The (Wooster, OH) The State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio will ask state lawmakers to increase the contribution rates that school districts pay into the pension for teachers. System spokesman. Nick Treneff. said the teachers' pension system has yet to discuss details, such as how much of an...
OHIO STATE
