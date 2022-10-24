WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB picked to finish 13th in conference

The UTPB women’s basketball team was picked to finish 13th in the Lone Star Conference for the 2022-23.

The preseason rankings came out Monday as West Texas A&M was picked to finish first, receiving 31 first place votes, followed by Lubbock Christian at second and Texas Woman’s University at third.

Lubbock Christian and Texas Woman’s received four first place votes each.

Western New Mexico was picked to finish last in the 16-team standings.

The Falcons, coached by Rae Boothe, went 8-20 overall (4-12 in LSC) last year.

UTPB will begin its season against South Dakota Mines at 6 p.m. Nov. 11 at Rapid City, S.D. as part of the Lone Star Conference-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Challenge.

The Falcons’ first home game will be at 5 p.m. Nov. 21 against Sul Ross State.