Morrison, IL

KWQC

East Moline Police Chief reacts to officer assault

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - On Monday night, Sgt. William Lind was attempting to arrest a wanted man when Chief Jeff Ramsey said Lind was punched by the suspect and knocked down, hitting his head on the concrete. He was found unconscious and taken to the hospital where he remains...
EAST MOLINE, IL
classichits106.com

Squad car shot; high speed pursuit closes I-39

MENDOTA – A vehicle carrying three individuals fired upon civilians and state police officers during a pursuit that crossed state lines Thursday night. The Illinois State Police say they received a call about a shooting that caused property damage along I-39 in southern LaSalle County. Troopers had located a suspected vehicle traveling northbound, when a passenger allegedly began firing shots that reportedly struck a squad car. Multiple agencies joined the pursuit, culminating in the vehicle being stopped in Clinton, Wisconsin with stop sticks. Three individuals were taken into custody. No injuries were reported. I-39 north was closed between Mendota and Paw Paw for the investigation. More information is expected to be released in the coming days.
MENDOTA, IL
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: 2 men wanted in connection to East Moline shooting

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen them?. Two men are wanted in connection to a shooting in East Moline on Sept. 25, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Michael Teague, 30, is wanted by East Moline police for unlawful possession of a firearm by a street gang member and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
EAST MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Davenport man charged in death of man in June

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested in connection with the death of a 58-year-old man in June. Davenport police said Larry Lavell Wiggins Jr., 29, wanted on first-degree murder and willful injury causing serious injury charges, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday.
DAVENPORT, IA
starvedrock.media

Bureau County Man Jailed After Crashing Stolen SUV

A vehicle involved in a crash in downtown La Salle turned out to be stolen. Officers were called just after noon Tuesday about a crash at 1st and Gooding Streets. One officer followed an SUV driving away from the scene with major front end damage. When running the registration, the vehicle came back stolen out of Davenport, Iowa.
BUREAU COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois suspect brain dead after pointing gun at officers executing search warrant

MORRISON, Ill. (WTVO) — An armed suspect was pronounced brain dead Saturday after an officer involved shooting. Illinois State Police SWAT, assisted by Blackhawk Area Task Force, executed a search warrant in the 600 block of Morrison’s N. Cherry Street Friday morning, according to ISP. Officers heard what they thought were gunshots from within the […]
MORRISON, IL
KWQC

Rock Island man sentenced to prison for firearm charge

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was sentenced Wednesday after he plead guilty to a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, according to a media release. Donald Wayne Fulscher Jr., 36, was sentenced to eight years in prison. According to court documents, officers attempted a traffic...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Chief: East Moline officer still critical but ‘stable’ following assault

Chief: East Moline officer still critical but 'stable' following assault
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Davenport man sentenced to prison for firearm charge

Davenport man sentenced to prison for firearm charge
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. SARAH AURAND, 41, 5’7”, 156 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for escape...
ourquadcities.com

Police sergeant critical after arson suspect’s attack

That was the message that went out over Rock Island County police scanners early Monday night – one of the last things any listener wants to hear. East Moline Police Sergeant William Lind, also known as Bill or Billy, was attacked and severely injured on Morton Drive near 19th Street in East Moline. His fellow officers arrived on the scene to find him on the ground unconscious, with no suspect in sight.
EAST MOLINE, IL
WIFR

One dead after car crashes into ditch in Winnebago County

(WIFR) - A 57-year-old man is dead after his car landed in a ditch Wednesday night in Winnebago County. Kevin Ksiazek of Rockford was pronounced dead at 11:10 p.m. in a nearby hospital after first responders pulled him from his vehicle. Authorities say Ksiazek was the only person involved in...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Police: Davenport man arrested after eluding police, crash Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested after police say he eluded police and crashed in Davenport Sunday. Brett L. Roelandt, 31, is charged with eluding, a Class D felony; felon in possession of a weapon, a Class D felony; fifth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor; interference with official acts, a serious misdemeanor; and other citations.
DAVENPORT, IA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

57-year-old man dies in Rockford car crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a single-car accident left a man dead Wednesday night just north of Rockford’s city limits. The sheriff’s office says that just after 10 p.m., deputies responded to a call about a car in the ditch in the 11400 block of North Rockton Avenue. Deputies […]
ROCKFORD, IL

