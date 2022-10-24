Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
East Moline Police Chief reacts to officer assault
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - On Monday night, Sgt. William Lind was attempting to arrest a wanted man when Chief Jeff Ramsey said Lind was punched by the suspect and knocked down, hitting his head on the concrete. He was found unconscious and taken to the hospital where he remains...
classichits106.com
Squad car shot; high speed pursuit closes I-39
MENDOTA – A vehicle carrying three individuals fired upon civilians and state police officers during a pursuit that crossed state lines Thursday night. The Illinois State Police say they received a call about a shooting that caused property damage along I-39 in southern LaSalle County. Troopers had located a suspected vehicle traveling northbound, when a passenger allegedly began firing shots that reportedly struck a squad car. Multiple agencies joined the pursuit, culminating in the vehicle being stopped in Clinton, Wisconsin with stop sticks. Three individuals were taken into custody. No injuries were reported. I-39 north was closed between Mendota and Paw Paw for the investigation. More information is expected to be released in the coming days.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: $20,000 reward offered for information in Corey Harrell Jr. shooting
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is offering a $20,000 reward for more information about the murder of 22-year-old Corey Harrell Jr. in October 2018. According to police, the 22-year-old was shot and killed on Oct. 31, 2018, while driving his vehicle in front of Moline City Hall.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: 2 men wanted in connection to East Moline shooting
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen them?. Two men are wanted in connection to a shooting in East Moline on Sept. 25, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Michael Teague, 30, is wanted by East Moline police for unlawful possession of a firearm by a street gang member and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
KWQC
Davenport man charged in death of man in June
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested in connection with the death of a 58-year-old man in June. Davenport police said Larry Lavell Wiggins Jr., 29, wanted on first-degree murder and willful injury causing serious injury charges, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday.
starvedrock.media
Bureau County Man Jailed After Crashing Stolen SUV
A vehicle involved in a crash in downtown La Salle turned out to be stolen. Officers were called just after noon Tuesday about a crash at 1st and Gooding Streets. One officer followed an SUV driving away from the scene with major front end damage. When running the registration, the vehicle came back stolen out of Davenport, Iowa.
Illinois suspect brain dead after pointing gun at officers executing search warrant
MORRISON, Ill. (WTVO) — An armed suspect was pronounced brain dead Saturday after an officer involved shooting. Illinois State Police SWAT, assisted by Blackhawk Area Task Force, executed a search warrant in the 600 block of Morrison’s N. Cherry Street Friday morning, according to ISP. Officers heard what they thought were gunshots from within the […]
KWQC
State police: Armed suspect shot by officer in Morrison taken off life support, declared brain dead
MORRISON, Ill. (KWQC) - The man who police say was shot by an Illinois State Police officer on Oct. 21 has been declared brain dead and taken off life support, according to state police. Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, state police assisted the Blackhawk Area Task Force in executing a search...
KWQC
Rock Island man sentenced to prison for firearm charge
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Rock Island man was sentenced Wednesday after he plead guilty to a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, according to a media release. Donald Wayne Fulscher Jr., 36, was sentenced to eight years in prison. According to court documents, officers attempted a traffic...
KWQC
Chief: East Moline officer still critical but ‘stable’ following assault
Join KWQC and the Rotary Club of Bettendorf for a blanket drive at the KWQC studio on Friday. Hacker claims to have data from the Davenport Community School District,. According to a statement from Davenport Community Schools Wednesday evening, the district has confirmed that an unauthorized user gained access to personal information belonging to current or former employees.
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Multiple Robberies, Rapes, Shooting Incidents, Etc… Near The Downtown Area
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
KWQC
Davenport man sentenced to prison for firearm charge
Join KWQC and the Rotary Club of Bettendorf for a blanket drive at the KWQC studio on Friday. Hacker claims to have data from the Davenport Community School District,. According to a statement from Davenport Community Schools Wednesday evening, the district has confirmed that an unauthorized user gained access to personal information belonging to current or former employees.
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. SARAH AURAND, 41, 5’7”, 156 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes. Wanted by Scott County Sheriff’s Office for escape...
ourquadcities.com
Police sergeant critical after arson suspect’s attack
That was the message that went out over Rock Island County police scanners early Monday night – one of the last things any listener wants to hear. East Moline Police Sergeant William Lind, also known as Bill or Billy, was attacked and severely injured on Morton Drive near 19th Street in East Moline. His fellow officers arrived on the scene to find him on the ground unconscious, with no suspect in sight.
WIFR
One dead after car crashes into ditch in Winnebago County
(WIFR) - A 57-year-old man is dead after his car landed in a ditch Wednesday night in Winnebago County. Kevin Ksiazek of Rockford was pronounced dead at 11:10 p.m. in a nearby hospital after first responders pulled him from his vehicle. Authorities say Ksiazek was the only person involved in...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Alleged Kidnapping in Machesney Park, And Not A Peep From Police…
We post our opinions on what may have possibly happened,. Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, Please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. If you are SEARCHING...
KWQC
Police: Davenport man arrested after eluding police, crash Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested after police say he eluded police and crashed in Davenport Sunday. Brett L. Roelandt, 31, is charged with eluding, a Class D felony; felon in possession of a weapon, a Class D felony; fifth-degree theft, a serious misdemeanor; interference with official acts, a serious misdemeanor; and other citations.
Illinois officer in critical condition after beating by arson suspect
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois police sergeant is in critical condition after being beaten by an arson suspect. Sergeant William Lind of the East Moline Police Department located a suspect in an aggravated arson out of Rock Island walking in the 1900 block of East Moline around 6:31 p.m., according to the department. […]
57-year-old man dies in Rockford car crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a single-car accident left a man dead Wednesday night just north of Rockford’s city limits. The sheriff’s office says that just after 10 p.m., deputies responded to a call about a car in the ditch in the 11400 block of North Rockton Avenue. Deputies […]
aledotimesrecord.com
See new charges, pleas and sentences in Knox, Warren, Henry county court Oct. 17-25
Preston M. Robb, 19, Galesburg, was charged with class 3 felony theft over $500 and class 4 felony fraudulent use of electronic transmission. Jacqueline S. Kellogg, 29, Monmouth, was charged with class 3 felony meth possession under 5 grams and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of cannabis.
Comments / 0