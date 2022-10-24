COLLEGE BASKETBALL: UTPB picked to finish 10th in preseason conference poll

The UTPB men’s basketball team was picked to finish 10th in the preseason Lone Star Conference standings which were released Monday.

The Falcons, coached by second year head coach Kyle Tolin, went 16-13 overall (8-8 in LSC) last year.

The Buffaloes received 36 first place votes while Dallas Baptist was picked to finish second and Lubbock Christian was picked to finish third.

Cameron University was picked to finish last in the 16-team standings.

The Falcons will begin their season on the road against Adams State on Nov. 11 at Silver City, N.M. at Western New Mexico University as part of the Lone Star Conference-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Challenge.

UTPB’s first home game will be on Black Friday against Ecclesia at 2 p.m. Nov. 25 at Falcon Dome.