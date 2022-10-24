Read full article on original website
Boost Mobile Targets Underbanked Consumers With OmniMoney
Boost Mobile is entering the financial service sector with the launch of OmniMoney, a tool that offers underbanked consumers a free digital money account and debit card. “We’re looking to provide basic services for historically excluded communities — where 60 million Americans are underbanked,” Boost Mobile CEO Stephen Stokols said in a news release Thursday (Oct. 27).
JPMorgan Sees 'Big Data' Becoming ‘Smart Data' With Help of Super Apps
The digital front door is opening. Lia Cao, managing director and global co-head of corporate and eCommerce sales and solutions at J.P. Morgan Payments, told PYMNTS’ Karen Webster that the super app is coming — and in some cases, is already here. It depends on where you look,...
Cashfree Payments Unveils New Tool for Digital Lending
India’s Cashfree Payments has debuted a new tool it says is designed to help non-banking financial companies meet the country’s new digital lending rules. According to a news release emailed to PYMNTS Thursday (Oct. 27), the company’s disbursement and collections solution can create lender escrows, manage partnerships with lending service providers and handle things like borrower identity and bank account verification.
Strong Local Trust in Nordic Wallets and Banks Is Moat for Big Tech
Most Nordic countries have at least one nationwide payment scheme to which all financial institutions (FIs) are party. The idea is that a common rule book and shared messaging standard will facilitate payments between any two banks regardless of their unique internal systems. But when it comes to cross-border, multi-currency...
Worldline Acquires SoftPos to Tap Into Contactless Payment Demand
French payments services firm Worldline has purchased a 55% stake in SoftPos, a Polish FinTech, the company announced Wednesday (Oct. 26). Founded in 2019, Warsaw-based SoftPos offers technology that “converts regular Android devices into secure payment terminals,” helping merchants accept card payments with no need for added hardware, Worldline said in a news release.
Visa Direct Transactions Surge 36% as Real Time Money Movement Gains Ground
Three years into the pandemic, and Visa’s Tap to Pay continues its steady march, with real-time payments and faster payouts — through Visa Direct — also proving popular on an increasingly complicated global stage. To that end, the payments network showed that total payments volume surged by...
Four Countries Test Multi-CBDC Arrangement
The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) on Wednesday (Oct. 26) published a report on Project mBridge, a four-nation collaborative pilot for cross-border central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). The Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the Bank of Thailand, the Digital Currency Institute of the People’s Bank of China and the Central Bank...
Harnessing Consumer Attention in a Time of Financial Uncertainty
Health-focused ecosystems that connect financial functions like payments are of particular value to consumers in an uncertain economy, Lynx Head of Business Development and Partnerships Tali Goldstein writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. As the economy continues to...
Yaydoo Buys Oyster to Scale B2B Payments Solutions Across LatAm
B2B solutions provider Yaydoo has acquired payments solution Oyster Financial in a move that it said boosts its position as a B2B payments solution provider in the Latin America (LATAM) market. The acquisition adds Oyster’s financial services for freelancers and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the LATAM region to...
39% of US Consumers Now Use at Least One FinTech Service
Neobanks, nonbanks, and a host of other constructs fall under the heading “FinTech,” and while broadly popular with the digital-first economy, specific user profiles emerge on closer examination. PYMNTS analyzed this in “The Disbursements Satisfaction 2022: The Role of FinTechs,” a collaboration with Ingo Money, and part of...
Airbase Adds Automated Procurement Features to Spend Management Tool
Spend management solution Airbase has added automated procurement features that are designed to support the purchasing processes of mid-market and larger companies. The new automated features include documentation and data routing, three-way purchase order (PO) matching and custom tagging of additional stakeholders, Airbase said in a Thursday (Oct. 27) press release.
TCH Sees ‘Mindset Shift’ Driving Integrated Instant Payments Gains
As much as COVID-19 gave digital tech and payments a boost, many industry experts think the next three years may hold similarly grand advancements, particularly when it comes to faster payments. For Peter Davey, senior vice president and head of product innovation at The Clearing House, the road to 2025...
UK Financial Services Minister Proposes Cryptoasset Regulation
A new wave of cryptocurrency regulation may be coming for British investors, as U.K. Financial Services Minister Andrew Griffith on Thursday (Oct. 27) put forth an amendment to a financial services bill that would increase regulations for cryptoassets. Before the proposed amendment, the Financial Services and Markets Bill gave the...
Veem Rolls out Real-Time Payment Tool for SMBs
Veem has launched a real-time payment tool for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in more than 100 countries. The service is for businesses with domestic and cross-border payments, according to a Tuesday (Oct. 25) news release. “This will be the largest coverage of countries where businesses can pay and get...
FinTechs Deliver Enterprise-Level AP/AR to SMBs as Economy Softens
Owners of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have to wear more than one hat — sometimes, it’s three, four or five. And to manage their financial responsibilities while staying abreast of the competition, they’re increasingly looking for enterprise-level capabilities in terms of platforms and payments. “SMBs want...
CFOs Juggle Needs of In-House Teams and External Customers
At any company today, but especially at a startup, chief financial officers (CFOs) must be ready to do several jobs, help teams throughout the organization and partner with customers. “Even if you’re at a large Fortune 100 company, a CFO’s role these days is not just, I hope, to balance...
Treasurers Will Have ‘Cloud Moment’ as Real-Time Payments Gain Traction
As Modern Treasury Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Matt Marcus sees it, over the next few years, the payments sector will see seismic shifts as transactions make the leap to near-instant settlement and widespread usage. Speaking with PYMNTS, Marcus said he’s grown used to rapid change, especially in the four...
Modernizing the Smokestack Economy with BNPL and Industrial Marketplaces
The process of getting rid of paper invoices and checks may not be new, but the drive to solve this old problem is generating some new thinking — especially when it comes to the transformation of big, old, dirty industries. That creativity is bringing some of the oldest of...
Large African Companies Seek Better Ways to Buy and Spend
When it comes to corporate procurement, managing tail spending — smaller purchases that make up the bulk of transactions but only account for a small fraction of a company’s total expenditure — can be notoriously hard to keep a tab on, especially for large enterprises. Let’s take...
Amazon, Venmo Team on New Secure Payments Partnership
Online shoppers can now pay for their Amazon purchases though their Venmo accounts thanks to a new partnership announced Tuesday (Oct 25). Both Venmo and Amazon released joint statements announcing the partnership, stating that by joining forces, nearly 90 million active Venmo customers in the U.S. will have new way to check out easily and quickly for their Amazon purchases.
