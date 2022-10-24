ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PYMNTS

Comments / 0

Related
PYMNTS

Boost Mobile Targets Underbanked Consumers With OmniMoney

Boost Mobile is entering the financial service sector with the launch of OmniMoney, a tool that offers underbanked consumers a free digital money account and debit card. “We’re looking to provide basic services for historically excluded communities — where 60 million Americans are underbanked,” Boost Mobile CEO Stephen Stokols said in a news release Thursday (Oct. 27).
PYMNTS

Cashfree Payments Unveils New Tool for Digital Lending

India’s Cashfree Payments has debuted a new tool it says is designed to help non-banking financial companies meet the country’s new digital lending rules. According to a news release emailed to PYMNTS Thursday (Oct. 27), the company’s disbursement and collections solution can create lender escrows, manage partnerships with lending service providers and handle things like borrower identity and bank account verification.
PYMNTS

Strong Local Trust in Nordic Wallets and Banks Is Moat for Big Tech

Most Nordic countries have at least one nationwide payment scheme to which all financial institutions (FIs) are party. The idea is that a common rule book and shared messaging standard will facilitate payments between any two banks regardless of their unique internal systems. But when it comes to cross-border, multi-currency...
PYMNTS

Worldline Acquires SoftPos to Tap Into Contactless Payment Demand

French payments services firm Worldline has purchased a 55% stake in SoftPos, a Polish FinTech, the company announced Wednesday (Oct. 26). Founded in 2019, Warsaw-based SoftPos offers technology that “converts regular Android devices into secure payment terminals,” helping merchants accept card payments with no need for added hardware, Worldline said in a news release.
PYMNTS

Visa Direct Transactions Surge 36% as Real Time Money Movement Gains Ground

Three years into the pandemic, and Visa’s Tap to Pay continues its steady march, with real-time payments and faster payouts — through Visa Direct — also proving popular on an increasingly complicated global stage. To that end, the payments network showed that total payments volume surged by...
PYMNTS

Four Countries Test Multi-CBDC Arrangement

The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) on Wednesday (Oct. 26) published a report on Project mBridge, a four-nation collaborative pilot for cross-border central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). The Hong Kong Monetary Authority, the Bank of Thailand, the Digital Currency Institute of the People’s Bank of China and the Central Bank...
PYMNTS

Harnessing Consumer Attention in a Time of Financial Uncertainty

Health-focused ecosystems that connect financial functions like payments are of particular value to consumers in an uncertain economy, Lynx Head of Business Development and Partnerships Tali Goldstein writes in the new PYMNTS eBook, “What’s Your Plan? Payments Strategies for a Strong 2022 Finish.”. As the economy continues to...
PYMNTS

Yaydoo Buys Oyster to Scale B2B Payments Solutions Across LatAm

B2B solutions provider Yaydoo has acquired payments solution Oyster Financial in a move that it said boosts its position as a B2B payments solution provider in the Latin America (LATAM) market. The acquisition adds Oyster’s financial services for freelancers and small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the LATAM region to...
PYMNTS

39% of US Consumers Now Use at Least One FinTech Service

Neobanks, nonbanks, and a host of other constructs fall under the heading “FinTech,” and while broadly popular with the digital-first economy, specific user profiles emerge on closer examination. PYMNTS analyzed this in “The Disbursements Satisfaction 2022: The Role of FinTechs,” a collaboration with Ingo Money, and part of...
PYMNTS

Airbase Adds Automated Procurement Features to Spend Management Tool

Spend management solution Airbase has added automated procurement features that are designed to support the purchasing processes of mid-market and larger companies. The new automated features include documentation and data routing, three-way purchase order (PO) matching and custom tagging of additional stakeholders, Airbase said in a Thursday (Oct. 27) press release.
PYMNTS

TCH Sees ‘Mindset Shift’ Driving Integrated Instant Payments Gains

As much as COVID-19 gave digital tech and payments a boost, many industry experts think the next three years may hold similarly grand advancements, particularly when it comes to faster payments. For Peter Davey, senior vice president and head of product innovation at The Clearing House, the road to 2025...
PYMNTS

UK Financial Services Minister Proposes Cryptoasset Regulation

A new wave of cryptocurrency regulation may be coming for British investors, as U.K. Financial Services Minister Andrew Griffith on Thursday (Oct. 27) put forth an amendment to a financial services bill that would increase regulations for cryptoassets. Before the proposed amendment, the Financial Services and Markets Bill gave the...
PYMNTS

Veem Rolls out Real-Time Payment Tool for SMBs

Veem has launched a real-time payment tool for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in more than 100 countries. The service is for businesses with domestic and cross-border payments, according to a Tuesday (Oct. 25) news release. “This will be the largest coverage of countries where businesses can pay and get...
PYMNTS

FinTechs Deliver Enterprise-Level AP/AR to SMBs as Economy Softens

Owners of small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) have to wear more than one hat — sometimes, it’s three, four or five. And to manage their financial responsibilities while staying abreast of the competition, they’re increasingly looking for enterprise-level capabilities in terms of platforms and payments. “SMBs want...
PYMNTS

CFOs Juggle Needs of In-House Teams and External Customers

At any company today, but especially at a startup, chief financial officers (CFOs) must be ready to do several jobs, help teams throughout the organization and partner with customers. “Even if you’re at a large Fortune 100 company, a CFO’s role these days is not just, I hope, to balance...
PYMNTS

Treasurers Will Have ‘Cloud Moment’ as Real-Time Payments Gain Traction

As Modern Treasury Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Matt Marcus sees it, over the next few years, the payments sector will see seismic shifts as transactions make the leap to near-instant settlement and widespread usage. Speaking with PYMNTS, Marcus said he’s grown used to rapid change, especially in the four...
PYMNTS

Large African Companies Seek Better Ways to Buy and Spend

When it comes to corporate procurement, managing tail spending — smaller purchases that make up the bulk of transactions but only account for a small fraction of a company’s total expenditure — can be notoriously hard to keep a tab on, especially for large enterprises. Let’s take...
PYMNTS

Amazon, Venmo Team on New Secure Payments Partnership

Online shoppers can now pay for their Amazon purchases though their Venmo accounts thanks to a new partnership announced Tuesday (Oct 25). Both Venmo and Amazon released joint statements announcing the partnership, stating that by joining forces, nearly 90 million active Venmo customers in the U.S. will have new way to check out easily and quickly for their Amazon purchases.
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

 https://www.pymnts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy