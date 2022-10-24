ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Related
NOLA.com

'Things go on here that can't be explained': Do spirits linger in this New Orleans cottage?

There is something mysterious about this raised Creole cottage on Antonine Street. Although painted bright yellow, it disappears in the deep shadows of palmetto trees, crape myrtles and wood picket fence tangled in jasmine. The winding stairs leading to the porch are concealed by palm fronds, and at first glance, it’s difficult to see the black ornamental iron railings and the French doors framed in dark green shutters.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: New Orleans has abandoned its 'first born'

How tragic to read about the darkness in the French Quarter. Bravo to Leo Watermeier and the French Quarter Management District. I lived in the French Quarter from 2008-2015. I served as chair of the board of Vieux Carré Property Owners, Residents & Associates for four years. I was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Exact route of Anne Rice second-line parade on Oct. 30 revealed

It’s almost time to break out the fake fangs, dust off the black cape and pop open a parasol. At 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, the day before Halloween, Anne Rice's Vampire Lestat Fan Club will present a New Orleans-style second-line parade for the horror novelist who died Dec. 11, 2021 at age 80.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Luca Eats serves sandwiches right off the hot press for breakfast and lunch

When I was younger, I was a big fan of grilled cheese sandwiches. They were something quick I could make on my own. My recent trip to Luca Eats, a sandwich shop Uptown, has made rethink my long history of making grilled cheese sandwiches on the stovetop. I tried the...
NOLA.com

Music foundations replace instruments Marrero Middle School band lost during Hurricane Ida

The music has finally resumed in the Marrero Middle School band room, after a group of music foundations teamed up to replace the instruments Hurricane Ida damaged last year. The Guitar Center Music Foundation, Save the Music Foundation and Music Rising gave the band the new instruments at a ceremony on Sept. 30. And the students got to debut them with a performance of “When the Saints go Marching In” with members of the Preservation Hall Collective.
MARRERO, LA
NOLA.com

Louisiana company tries to ease the teacher shortage one 'guest educator' at a time

Ten years ago, Teach For America alum Andre Feigler had a vision to change substitute teaching — or at least make it easier for schools to find substitutes. Tired of not taking sick days for fear that a substitute teacher would bring disruption and lead to a day of lost learning among her students, Feigler created Enriched, a company that would cultivate a flock of trained, qualified teachers and work with schools to place them.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Get those brake tags: New Orleans to start 'active enforcement' Tuesday

If you live in New Orleans and let your car's brake tag expire, now might be the time to get back on the right side of the law. A fee amnesty program lets residents avoid brake tag late fees through Nov. 30. However, Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration is poised to begin "active enforcement" of brake tags for vehicles parked on public streets on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Chalmette High School to celebrate legacy at homecoming

Along with this week's homecoming royalty, featured guests at the Chalmette High School homecoming Friday, Oct. 28, at Bobby Nuss Stadium will be past homecoming queens from Chalmette High School, Andrew Jackson High School, and St. Bernard High School. Kickoff against Bonnabel High School is set for 7 p.m. The...
CHALMETTE, LA

