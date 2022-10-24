Read full article on original website
Sleek Uptown home of Tim and Ashley Francis has a contemporary style that's focused on the artwork
Ashley and Tim Francis had a specific requirement when they were house hunting 20-plus years ago: they needed tall, open walls to hang the large-scale pieces in their ever-evolving art collection. Tim Francis, as Ashley Francis tells the story, would peek in a potential property’s door, see too many windows,...
Brass band send-off is planned for New Orleans’ No. 1 graffiti fighter, the Gray Ghost
To those who believe graffiti is a blight, a symbol of gang territorialism, societal erosion or even Satanism, Fred Radtke was a civic hero. But his devotion to eradicating street painting of all sorts cast him as a villain among those who see graffiti as a vehicle of personal expression and unfettered artistry.
Sneaker Ball gala honors DJ Jubilee, raises funds for Pink Nails Ent at New Orleans Jazz Market
Ten years of mentorship for junior and high school-aged girls will be celebrated Friday at the Sneaker Ball for Pink Nails Ent. "DJ Jubilee," Jerome Temple, will be recognized for his works as a coach and mentor in the community. The ball will be 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at...
'Things go on here that can't be explained': Do spirits linger in this New Orleans cottage?
There is something mysterious about this raised Creole cottage on Antonine Street. Although painted bright yellow, it disappears in the deep shadows of palmetto trees, crape myrtles and wood picket fence tangled in jasmine. The winding stairs leading to the porch are concealed by palm fronds, and at first glance, it’s difficult to see the black ornamental iron railings and the French doors framed in dark green shutters.
Letters: New Orleans has abandoned its 'first born'
How tragic to read about the darkness in the French Quarter. Bravo to Leo Watermeier and the French Quarter Management District. I lived in the French Quarter from 2008-2015. I served as chair of the board of Vieux Carré Property Owners, Residents & Associates for four years. I was...
Help local bluesman Smokehouse Brown recover from second hit and run in a month
Local bluesman, barfly and cuddly curmudgeon Smokey Smokehouse Brown is recovering at University Medical Center from a hit and run accident that left the gruffly lovable Brown with swelling and bleeding of the brain, a broken clavicle and ribs and other internal injuries. Friends have set up a Go Fund...
Historic Cajun restaurant Bon Ton closed just before the pandemic, now it’s coming back
Long before Cajun cooking became a global phenomenon, the Bon Ton restaurant was a beloved destination for these flavors in downtown New Orleans. The restaurant’s history reached back further, to 19th century New Orleans, and it was an enduring part of the local restaurant scene. When its longtime owners,...
Exact route of Anne Rice second-line parade on Oct. 30 revealed
It’s almost time to break out the fake fangs, dust off the black cape and pop open a parasol. At 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, the day before Halloween, Anne Rice's Vampire Lestat Fan Club will present a New Orleans-style second-line parade for the horror novelist who died Dec. 11, 2021 at age 80.
Five homes for $1.2M-plus: golf course living, Bayou St. John history, new Uptown and more
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
Luca Eats serves sandwiches right off the hot press for breakfast and lunch
When I was younger, I was a big fan of grilled cheese sandwiches. They were something quick I could make on my own. My recent trip to Luca Eats, a sandwich shop Uptown, has made rethink my long history of making grilled cheese sandwiches on the stovetop. I tried the...
Music foundations replace instruments Marrero Middle School band lost during Hurricane Ida
The music has finally resumed in the Marrero Middle School band room, after a group of music foundations teamed up to replace the instruments Hurricane Ida damaged last year. The Guitar Center Music Foundation, Save the Music Foundation and Music Rising gave the band the new instruments at a ceremony on Sept. 30. And the students got to debut them with a performance of “When the Saints go Marching In” with members of the Preservation Hall Collective.
Port Nola modifies plans for $1.5 bilion St. Bernard terminal, aiming to appease residents
The Port of New Orleans on Thursday announced modifications to its plan to build a $1.5 billion container ship terminal on the Mississippi River at Violet, with the aim of appeasing St. Bernard Parish residents, some of whom still oppose the project. The changes come as Port Nola ends a...
For $1.9M, get a dose of gingerbread mixed with contemporary style just steps from City Park
The green spaces of New Orleans City Park are steps away from this Mid-City home, which includes a ground-floor space ideal as a separate living area for a relative or as a rental. The Victorian home at 822 N. Alexander St., built in 1897 and renovated in 2016, has a...
Louisiana company tries to ease the teacher shortage one 'guest educator' at a time
Ten years ago, Teach For America alum Andre Feigler had a vision to change substitute teaching — or at least make it easier for schools to find substitutes. Tired of not taking sick days for fear that a substitute teacher would bring disruption and lead to a day of lost learning among her students, Feigler created Enriched, a company that would cultivate a flock of trained, qualified teachers and work with schools to place them.
Atlanta's gain, Mandeville's loss. Popular north shore priest becomes auxiliary bishop of Atlanta.
At around 5 a.m. Tuesday, text messages began to fly among staff members and parishioners at Mary, Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Mandeville. The pre-dawn missives jolted recipients awake with the news that their beloved pastor, the Rev. John Nhan Tran, was going to be named auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Atlanta by Pope Francis.
Guest column: A flawed, undemocratic school system is failing Louisiana kids
The recent news that Louisiana’s composite ACT score remains one of the lowest in the nation is a signal that the 30 years of privatization-based education reform in the state has failed to achieve its aims to raise test scores. No test ought to be a single indicator of...
Get those brake tags: New Orleans to start 'active enforcement' Tuesday
If you live in New Orleans and let your car's brake tag expire, now might be the time to get back on the right side of the law. A fee amnesty program lets residents avoid brake tag late fees through Nov. 30. However, Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration is poised to begin "active enforcement" of brake tags for vehicles parked on public streets on Tuesday, a spokesperson said.
LaToya Cantrell signs new garbage collection contracts as New Orleans hauler fights on
Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Thursday she is pressing forward with new garbage collection contracts for about half of New Orleans, improving reliability and restoring curbside recycling even as a federal court order threatens to put a kink in those plans. During a contract-signing ceremony on the lakefront, Cantrell and other...
New Orleans' French immersion school, Lycée Français, has new leadership
In time for the graduation of its first class of seniors this spring, Lycée Français de la Nouvelle-Orléans, New Orleans’ French immersion charter school, has new leadership. Founded in 2011, the B-rated school has added grade levels each year and now educates more than 1,000 pre-K...
Chalmette High School to celebrate legacy at homecoming
Along with this week's homecoming royalty, featured guests at the Chalmette High School homecoming Friday, Oct. 28, at Bobby Nuss Stadium will be past homecoming queens from Chalmette High School, Andrew Jackson High School, and St. Bernard High School. Kickoff against Bonnabel High School is set for 7 p.m. The...
