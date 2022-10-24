The music has finally resumed in the Marrero Middle School band room, after a group of music foundations teamed up to replace the instruments Hurricane Ida damaged last year. The Guitar Center Music Foundation, Save the Music Foundation and Music Rising gave the band the new instruments at a ceremony on Sept. 30. And the students got to debut them with a performance of “When the Saints go Marching In” with members of the Preservation Hall Collective.

MARRERO, LA ・ 23 HOURS AGO