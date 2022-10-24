ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, MN

Charges: Princeton man shot longtime neighbor during argument

By BringMeTheNews
 3 days ago
Austin Lee Louis Carlson. Courtesy of Mille Lacs County Jail.

A 42-year-old Princeton man is accused of attempted murder after he allegedly shot his longtime neighbor outside their home on Thursday.

Prosecutors on Friday charged Austin L. Carlson with one count of second-degree attempted murder of his neighbor, whom Carlson allegedly shot twice.

The victim has known Carlson and has lived in an adjoining apartment in the residence in the 400 block of 6th Ave. S. since 2011.

According to the criminal complaint, Carlson told police the victim had "shoved" him as "they exchanged words", prompting Carlson to pull out a pocket knife, which he held by his side with the blade extended.

Charges state Carlson told investigators the victim became more aggressive when he saw the knife and tried to grab Carlson.

While fighting on the ground, Carlson allegedly yelled for his girlfriend to give him his phone and call 911, charges state. He then yelled for her to grab his gun.

Carlson told investigators he put away his pocket knife and took the gun from his girlfriend. At this point, the victim was preventing Carlson from entering his apartment, charges state.

Carlson then shot the man once in the stomach and again in the upper chest when the victim took two additional steps forward.

Carlson admitted the victim never had a weapon of any kind, according to the charges.

At the scene, police noticed Carlson's girlfriend had blood on her clothing. She told investigators Carlson and the man had been arguing outside when Carlson shot the man twice near a car parked in the backyard.

Investigators found the firearm in a gun case in the apartment and responders carried the victim down a set of stairs and into a waiting ambulance.

Carlson was taken to the hospital to be evaluated before being booked into the Mille Lacs County Jail.

He's scheduled to appear in Mille Lacs County District Court. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

