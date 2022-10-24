Read full article on original website
Dothan board members seeking continued investigation into coach’s conduct
Nick Brooks previews the Chiefs and the Generals ahead of FNF Week 10 GOTN. Dothan City school board members Brenda Guilford and Franklin Jones are holding a press conference on Wednesday regarding the suspension of Dothan Wolves football coach Jed Kennedy. Enterprise Wildcats volleyball on the prowl for a blue...
OHS FOOTBALL SEASON ENDS
OPELIKA — The Dothan Wolves ended Opelika’s football season with a 14-7 win at Rip Hewes Stadium last Friday night, eliminating OHS from making the 2022 AHSAA football playoffs. The Bulldogs started the season with four wins, then lost five of the last six games, including four region opponents. Opelika finishes the year with a 5-5 overall record, and 4-4 in class 7A region 2. The highlight of the year for the Dogs was a 17-14 overtime win over Central at Bulldog Stadium.
Two Rebel teams face off in Extra Point Game of the Week
SKIPPERVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — This week’s Extra Point Game of the Week is a 5A against 2A battle of the Rebels. Rehobeth and G.W. Long will face off for the first time since 1991. The Rehobeth Rebels will visit the G.W. Long Rebels Friday night to round out the regular season. One team is looking […]
One dead at Ashford peanut mill
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - An apparent industrial accident has claimed the life of one person, Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd confirmed on Tuesday. The victim, believed to be a man, was struck by a tractor at a peanut mill in Ashford. It is not immediately clear if the victim worked at the mill.
Pay It Forward: Shelia Sanders of Troy
Our Pay It Forward honoree this week is Shelia Sanders of Troy. She helps do chores at the Troy University football office with her son who has cerebral palsy. Three or four days a week you can find Shelia Sanders at Troy University. She comes with her son, Sheldan, who is confined to a wheelchair, so he can help out in the equipment room at the football office.
UAB Dental Clinic coming to Dothan will address rural dental crisis
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In Dothan, there are only 60 general dentists for nearly 500,000 people in a 50 mile radius, according to the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s School of Dentistry. Construction will soon begin on a UAB Dental Clinic to address the state’s dental crisis. This...
Mark Culver’s remarkable career ends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “I truly believe me being here today is a God thing,” is how Mark Culver describes his 36 years on the Houston County Commission. His is perhaps the most impressive political career in county history having been elected nine consecutive times, the first when Ronald Reagan was President.
Dothan City Schools hire new full-time career coach
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Students in high school are often asked: " What’s your plan after graduation?”. It’s not uncommon for them to not have an answer. That’s why Dothan City Schools hired their new full-time career coach to work with students and set them up for success.
Three Habitat houses hope to be finished for the holidays
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity is working on three big projects to help families in the community. Two of these are home renovations in Dothan. The other is building a new house in Ozark. The social club working with Habitat, called Krewe of Kolosee, is completely...
Alabama: Dothan law firm gets multi-million verdict against country rap star
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Nashville jury has awarded $20.7 million to the families of two teens who were killed in a 2014 wreck, allegedly caused by their employer, Mikel Knight. According to a press release by Morris, Andrews, Talmadge, and Driggers, LLC, in 2014 teenagers Taylor Nixon, 19, and Robert Underfinger, 18, were killed in […]
Doug Sinquefield leaves commission looking to future opportunities
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Doug Sinquefield is without regret about a decision that may have ultimately ended his political career. “None at all,” he said on Monday, after attending his final Houston County Commission meeting. “It’s just been a privilege to serve the people.”. Chances are that...
Jakia Pearson makes history winning Miss National Peanut Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - History was made when this year’s Miss National Peanut Festival was crowned for the 78th year. “I was shocked,” expresses Jakia Pearson, Miss National Peanut Festival. “I dropped to my knees. In the video you just see me drop and I’m like wow, God put me in this position and I’m thankful for it.”
Assistant district attorney recovering after bike crash
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Joe Varner and his close friend David Emery, a Dale County Assistant District Attorney were participating in a bike ride in Montgomery — something they like to do as a hobby but it suddenly became horrific on Saturday. “I was informed before my part...
Yellowstone guest star appearing at Dothan Pet and Equine Expo
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Jeffers is having a Pet and Equine Expo with a special guest attending the event. On November 18-19, Jeffers will have a Pet and Equine Expo and tent sale from vendors across the country that will be sharing new products and information. Champion Barrel Racer,...
Alabama Historical Commission to restore life in Ashford landmark
ASHFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — The Alabama Historical Commission wants to save and preserve a century-old landmark in Ashford. The Dupree School has been around for over 120 years and has been a treasure to the Ashford community — the school educated generations of sharecroppers’ children. This week,...
School in the Great Outdoors of Western Coffee Co.
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — It’s a totally different experience for hundreds of students in the Wiregrass, this week they’re enjoying time spent in nature. All thanks to the Coffee County Soil and Water Conservation District, the Forestry Advisory Committee, and the Coffee County Extension Office hosting “Wildlife Field Days” at the National Security Recreation Site outside of Elba.
Watch Alabama firefighters rescue a deer trapped in storm drain
Talk about tight rescues - an Alabama fire department recently made a tight quarters rescue of a different kind. Troy Fire Department Thursday shared a video on Facebook of a video showing members pulling a deer from a storm drain. As the video shows, the C-shift pulled the deer out...
Ozark City Schools delay buses
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Ozark City Schools may be experiencing bus delays due to the rise in flu cases. In a Facebook post, Ozark City Schools said that buses may be delayed or running double routes for the next few days. They thank everyone for their patience and understanding as...
Death row inmate is attempting to challenge his guilty conviction
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A man on death row convicted of killing 3 people at Teasers’ Gentlemen’s Club is trying to challenge his conviction. Ryan Petersen returned to a Houston County Courtroom, after serving almost 6 years at Holman Prison in Atmore, Alabama. Two new attorneys...
Late night Hartford entrapment seriously injures 7
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A late night wreck in Hartford caused serious injuries to 7 people trapped in their vehicles, per officials. At approximately 10:20 p.m. Hartford Fire-Rescue and Slocomb Fire-Rescue responded to a serious/critical vehicle accident with entrapment of multiple people on N. State Hwy. 167 at County Rd. 36 located north of Hartford.
