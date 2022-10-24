Our Pay It Forward honoree this week is Shelia Sanders of Troy. She helps do chores at the Troy University football office with her son who has cerebral palsy. Three or four days a week you can find Shelia Sanders at Troy University. She comes with her son, Sheldan, who is confined to a wheelchair, so he can help out in the equipment room at the football office.

TROY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO