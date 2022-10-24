Read full article on original website
Related
AM Best to Participate in Reinsurance Association of America’s Re Finance Event
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM BestSenior Financial Analyst Clare Finnegan will discuss the company’s view on evaluating insurance and reinsurance companies during the. of America’s (RAA) Re upcoming event, which is scheduled for. Nov. 2-3, 2022. at the. ELANY Conference Center. in. New York, NY. . The RAA event is...
26 Highest-Paying Jobs That Let You Work From Home
You no longer need to go to an office every day to earn a paycheck — and a fat paycheck, at that. These high-paying work-from-home jobs might be right for you.
Nearly half of CEOs would like to mandate workers back to the office. Here’s the one holdup
To find out, Fortune ran a new CEO survey, conducted in collaboration with Deloitte. We invited the top executive at Fortune 500 companies, Fortune Global 500 companies, and some members of our global Fortune community to participate. In total, 121 CEOs representing more than 15 industries responded to the survey....
Airbnb’s CEO warns the most dangerous part of remote work isn’t lost productivity—it’s loneliness
Isolation and loneliness were are already becoming public health concerns before the pandemic, and it’s only gotten worse.
Execs are starting to act like their Gen Z employees by ‘quick quitting’
In college, a career adviser told me that no matter how bad a job is, I really shouldn’t leave too soon. “In the business world, you can leave a job after less than one year—once,” he said firmly. “So pick your ‘once’ wisely.”
Are we entering the Great Disengagement? Women and millennials are feeling the biggest disconnection from their employers—but a looming recession is preventing people from quitting
Roughly 30% of office workers polled by the Conference Board say their engagement is lower than six months ago. Workers are not yet willing to take the leap and quit as job market prospects start to dry up even though they are gradually losing their connection to their employer, according to a new survey.
LIBRA Insurance Partners and Insurance Designers of America Announce Merger
PRNewswire/ -- LIBRA Insurance Partners. (IDA) announce the merger of the two organizations, creating the largest independently owned life insurance marketing organization (IMO) in. the United States. . The combined company will operate under the. LIBRA Insurance Partners. (LIBRA) brand. Bill Shelow. , CEO and president of. LIBRA Insurance Partners.
Behind the surge in disabled workers: long COVID
There's been a surge of about 900,000 disabled people in the U.S. workforce since 2020, likely because of the increase in Americans with long COVID, according to new research published by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Why it matters: It's an encouraging sign, in one sense. Disabled Americans...
MBE Certified MGU and DE&I Firm Appoints Insurance Industry Executives to Its Board of Directors
NEW YORK , Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MBE certified Embrace Partners, Inc. ("Embrace"), a tech-driven managing general underwriter (MGU) of specialty commercial insurance and surety and a consulting firm focused on cultivating project-ready diverse businesses for construction projects, today announced the appointment of key executives to its Board of Directors. The Board will include.
CNBC
Walmart, Disney among top 12 employers that laid off thousands during the pandemic, House inquiry finds
Twelve of the nation's largest employers, including Walmart, Cisco and Chevron, laid off thousands during the pandemic, a House subcommittee survey found. Hourly workers without access to paid leave benefits were most likely to quit, according to the report. The subcommittee recommends a universal paid-leave structure and better data recording...
Connect America and AHIP Present Webinar Sharing First of Its Kind: Visibility into the Home & Hospital
Webinar to showcase ground-breaking collaboration with a health information exchange (HIE) to close gaps in care circles. /PRNewswire/ -- Connect America, the nationally recognized innovator in digital health and safety solutions that enable seniors to gracefully age in place, today announced that it is teaming up with the American Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), a national trade association representing the health insurance industry, to host a webinar highlighting how ground-breaking collaborative approaches with health information exchanges (HIEs) can close gaps in care circles.
Gary Sherne Joins Sapiens North America Leadership Team
PRNewswire/ -- , (NASDAQ: SPNS) and (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, is happy to welcome aboard. , a seasoned insurance software executive who is rejoining Sapiens as EVP, Chief Revenue Officer for. North America. . In his new role, Gary will oversee...
World Insurance Associates Acquires Clinard Insurance Group Inc. and Expands North Carolina Presence
Iselin, NJ , Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. CIG was formed in 2005 by Wake Clinard and today they provide both personal and commercial...
Risk Strategies Acquires Aquarius Capital Solutions Group
BOSTON , Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has acquired. , an actuarial firm with expertise in health care benefits, employee and retirement benefits. Terms of the deal were not made public. Founded in 2002...
Tietoevry Banking named in the InsurTech100 list for 2022
Nordic Regulated Equity Markets (Web Disclosure) via PUBT. The recognition is for Tietoevry Banking's innovative use of the technology partner ecosystems, helping insurance companies accelerate growth and speed of service innovation while improving customer experience. - We are very proud to be recognized as a top 100 industry leader two...
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Advantage Life Puerto Rico A.I. and Advantage Life Assurance I.I.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) to Advantage Life Puerto Rico A.I. (ALPR) and Advantage Life Assurance I.I. (ALAI). Both companies are domiciled in. San Juan. , PR. The outlook assigned to these...
AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Positive for RF&G Insurance Company Limited; Affirms Credit Ratings
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) outlook to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and the Long-Term ICR of “bbb” (Good) of. RF&G Insurance Company Limited. (RF&G) (. Belize. ). The outlook of the FSR is...
Fidelity National Financial Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) (the "Company"), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through FNF's wholly-owned subsidiary, F&G, will release third quarter 2022 earnings after the close of regular market trading on.
Personal Lines Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : State Farm, USAA Insurance, Allstate Corp: The Global Personal Lines Insurance Market to witnessed good recovery in growth post first half of 2022 and is projected coverup market sizing during the forecast period (2022-2028).
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Personal Lines Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
P&C Insurance Software Market May Set New Growth Story : Pegasystems, Majesto, Tigerlab, Insurance Sys
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "P&C Insurance Software Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
