ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsuranceNewsNet

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Are we entering the Great Disengagement? Women and millennials are feeling the biggest disconnection from their employers—but a looming recession is preventing people from quitting

Roughly 30% of office workers polled by the Conference Board say their engagement is lower than six months ago. Workers are not yet willing to take the leap and quit as job market prospects start to dry up even though they are gradually losing their connection to their employer, according to a new survey.
InsuranceNewsNet

LIBRA Insurance Partners and Insurance Designers of America Announce Merger

PRNewswire/ -- LIBRA Insurance Partners. (IDA) announce the merger of the two organizations, creating the largest independently owned life insurance marketing organization (IMO) in. the United States. . The combined company will operate under the. LIBRA Insurance Partners. (LIBRA) brand. Bill Shelow. , CEO and president of. LIBRA Insurance Partners.
Axios

Behind the surge in disabled workers: long COVID

There's been a surge of about 900,000 disabled people in the U.S. workforce since 2020, likely because of the increase in Americans with long COVID, according to new research published by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Why it matters: It's an encouraging sign, in one sense. Disabled Americans...
InsuranceNewsNet

MBE Certified MGU and DE&I Firm Appoints Insurance Industry Executives to Its Board of Directors

NEW YORK , Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MBE certified Embrace Partners, Inc. ("Embrace"), a tech-driven managing general underwriter (MGU) of specialty commercial insurance and surety and a consulting firm focused on cultivating project-ready diverse businesses for construction projects, today announced the appointment of key executives to its Board of Directors. The Board will include.
InsuranceNewsNet

Connect America and AHIP Present Webinar Sharing First of Its Kind: Visibility into the Home & Hospital

Webinar to showcase ground-breaking collaboration with a health information exchange (HIE) to close gaps in care circles. /PRNewswire/ -- Connect America, the nationally recognized innovator in digital health and safety solutions that enable seniors to gracefully age in place, today announced that it is teaming up with the American Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), a national trade association representing the health insurance industry, to host a webinar highlighting how ground-breaking collaborative approaches with health information exchanges (HIEs) can close gaps in care circles.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Gary Sherne Joins Sapiens North America Leadership Team

PRNewswire/ -- , (NASDAQ: SPNS) and (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, is happy to welcome aboard. , a seasoned insurance software executive who is rejoining Sapiens as EVP, Chief Revenue Officer for. North America. . In his new role, Gary will oversee...
InsuranceNewsNet

Tietoevry Banking named in the InsurTech100 list for 2022

Nordic Regulated Equity Markets (Web Disclosure) via PUBT. The recognition is for Tietoevry Banking's innovative use of the technology partner ecosystems, helping insurance companies accelerate growth and speed of service innovation while improving customer experience. - We are very proud to be recognized as a top 100 industry leader two...
InsuranceNewsNet

Fidelity National Financial Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) (the "Company"), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through FNF's wholly-owned subsidiary, F&G, will release third quarter 2022 earnings after the close of regular market trading on.
IOWA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Personal Lines Insurance Market Is Booming Worldwide : State Farm, USAA Insurance, Allstate Corp: The Global Personal Lines Insurance Market to witnessed good recovery in growth post first half of 2022 and is projected coverup market sizing during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Personal Lines Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
InsuranceNewsNet

P&C Insurance Software Market May Set New Growth Story : Pegasystems, Majesto, Tigerlab, Insurance Sys

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2022 -- Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "P&C Insurance Software Market Insights, to 2027" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the.
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
30K+
Post
197K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy