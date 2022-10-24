Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Cool and dry before Halloween weekend rain chances
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Look for a dry Thursday afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds with a high near 60 degrees. We stay dry the next few days with highs into the mid 60s Friday and upper 60s Saturday with more sun than clouds. We finally got much needed...
Fox 19
Rain continues tonight
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As of 11pm we have measured 0.29″ of rain at CVG. That will go down as the wettest day since September 11th when we measured 0.55″ of rain. Rain will continue to move through the Tri-State overnight with pockets of heavy rain possible. Most locations will receive less than half an inch of rain but it is much needed to help with the dry air, the dry ground and the allergens in the air. Rain will continue tomorrow morning as the low pressure center moves east. Wednesday will be blustery with winds gusting as high as 30mph. Skies will clear in the afternoon with highs in the 50s.
Fox 19
Dry For Now, Rain On The Way By Tuesday Evening
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It will be warm and breezy Tuesday with rain possible in the evening and overnight. Look for daytime highs in the mid to upper 70s. There is a chance for thunderstorms too. Severe weather is unlikely. Rain chances will continue Wednesday with a few thunderstorms possible. Rainfall totals will be less than half an inch but any rain we get will help out the dry conditions in the Tri-State.
Fox 19
Frank's First Alert Forecast
Cincinnati Magazine's October Musical Brunch is at a NEW location featuring Bluegrass with My Brother's Keeper. Are you in the mood for some live music? How about a good brunch? Then you will LOVE Cincinnati Magazine's next "Musical Brunch" THIS Sunday, October 30! • This popular concert series features a different musical genre the last Sunday of each month through the end of this year, coupled with an amazing brunch, held at a NEW location - Gatherings of Blue Ash. • The chef is here today to give us a sneak peek of the delicious menu we have to look forward to on Sunday! • The featured local band for Sunday is My Brother's Keeper, which is a progressive bluegrass band that draws inspiration from rock, gospel, bluegrass and everything in between. • The Musical Brunch will be a fun, lively and toe-tapping celebration of LIVE local music paired with one of the most delicious and over-the-top Sunday brunches found in the Queen City. • Enjoy a delicious brunch and lunch buffet, cake from Maribelle Cakery, plus a garnish-your-own Bloody Mary bar, Bellinis and plenty of mimosas. • This innovative live concert series blends Cincinnati's love for food with local musical talent to create an energetic and delicious experience like no other. • Tickets are just $35 per person and there are a few tickets still available for this event that typically sells out! • Buy tickets now at cincinnatimagazine.com/musicalbrunch or at the door.
pethelpful.com
Video of Hippo Enjoying a Pumpkin at Cincinnati Zoo Is Too Cute
Fall is officially in session and you know what that means - pumpkin season! Everywhere you look it's pumpkin-flavored drinks and treats and pumpkin decorations. And you'd be surprised who is jumping in on the pumpkin lifestyle. The Cincinnati Zoo, known on TikTok as @cincinnatizoo, decided to treat their animals...
WLWT 5
Here's why you may see crews pulling cars from the Ohio River this week
Officials have pulled 10 vehicles from the Ohio River as part of a river cleanup operation. Cincinnati police said their criminal investigations section is working at the river to process the cars and make sure none are tied to a crime. The cleanup operation is aimed at helping preserve and...
WLWT 5
Freestore Foodbank shares Thanksgiving-related inflation concerns
CINCINNATI — Thursday marks one month until Thanksgiving Day in the United States. This year's menu features a heaping side, or even a main course, of inflation. Americans are spending close to 30 percent more on their Thanksgiving meals compared to two years ago, said Freestore Foodbank CEO and President Kurt Reiber.
ohparent.com
Tradition Lives On! Holiday in Lights Moves to Armco Park
With the help of hundreds of signatures on a well-spread petition, Holiday in Light’s fate was solidified after a scare that the holiday tradition would be no more. Once the word started to circulate that the iconic drive thru light display was losing its venue, in true Cincinnati fashion, the people rallied! Weeks later, a resolution was announced that Holiday in Lights is here to stay at Armco Park!
WLWT 5
All aboard! The North Pole Express runs through Greater Cincinnati
Take a journey with Santa Claus and his elves aboard the North Pole Express via Lebanon LM&M Railroad. The train runs on select days through November and December, offering a family-friendly ride throughout scenic portions of Warren County. Riders sip on hot chocolate and enjoy Christmas cookies as Santa and...
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking a lane on I-275 in northern Kentucky
FORT THOMAS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane along eastbound I-275 at the Combs-Hehl Bridge has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane along the interstate in Fort Thomas, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch...
Fox 19
Findlay Market accepting donations for Trick-or-Treat event Sunday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The folks at Findlay Market want to make sure your ghosts and goblins have costumes to wear and candy to eat at their trick-or-treat event on Sunday. They are collecting gently used or new Halloween costumes for their annual Trick or Treat at Findlay Market. The last...
Fox 19
Crews respond to Erlanger house fire
ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - A northern Kentucky house fire temporarily displaced three residents overnight, according to fire officials. Flames broke out just before 1 a.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Elm Street. Fire crews said they found heavy smoke coming from the laundry room/garage/basement area. They quickly knocked down...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Boone County, KY
Boone County was once part of Campbell County, named after Daniel Boone, a notable Kentucky pioneer and explorer. It has an approximate population of 139,400, with a growth rate of 1.25% in the past year based on the United States’ latest census data. Located in the northernmost part of...
80 Acres Farms introduces vertically farmed strawberries to the produce aisle
80 Acres Farms, an Ohio-based leader in vertical farming, is announcing a new harvest — Strawberry Sparklers, which will soon be available from retailers across Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee.
Fox 19
Flames shoot through roof of Clermont County home
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Flames shot through the roof of a home in Clermont County early Friday, fire officials say. No one was inside when the fire broke out at about 2 a.m. in the 3500 block of Turnberry Drive in Amelia, according to fire crews on the scene. Fire...
WLWT 5
Reports of downed wires on Madison Pike in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Reports of downed wires on Madison Pike in Independence. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Zoo welcomes silverback gorilla Mbeli
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo recently welcomed a new Silverback gorilla. The 20-year-old Silverback named Mbeli came to the zoo a few weeks ago, officials said. He came to the zoo from the Denver Zoo in early October. The zoo care team says Mbeli is currently exploring the indoor...
Fox 19
LIVESTREAM: Pike County massacre trial
cincinnatirefined.com
Top 15 things to know about this weekend's Vintage Market Days event!
This weekend, Vintage Market Days is coming to town with nearly 300 booths, live music, food, and lots of fun experience stations. This "Celebrate with Us" themed event takes place Oct. 28-30 at the Greene County Fairgrounds & Expo Center, filling four barns with a curated selection of vintage home goods, art, children's items, signs, garden products, consumable goodies, handmade jewelry, and clothing and accessories.
wvxu.org
Another WLWT-TV news anchor is heading to a bigger market
Weekend morning anchor Megan Mitchell announces she's heading to Dallas, the nation's No. 5 TV market, the day before Colin Mayfield leaves WLWT-TV for Charlotte, N.C. The talent exodus continues at WLWT-TV. Weekend morning anchor Megan Mitchell wrote on Twitter Tuesday that she's moving in January to WFAA-TV, the ABC affiliate in Dallas.
