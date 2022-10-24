Geraldine U. Jackson (nee Corris) went Home to our Lord on Sunday, October 23, 2022. She was 87 years old.

Geri was born at Elizabeth General Hospital, Elizabeth, N.J. to Edward Corris and Stella Kesla Corris on December 27, 1934. She grew up in Keansburg and graduated from Leonardo High School. Geri graduated with the degree of Registered Nurse from Perth Amboy General Hospital School of Nursing in 1955. She worked as a nurse in New Jersey, California and Florida.

Geri met her husband Frank, who was the love of her life, in grammar school. They married on on May 29th 1955. Geri & Frank were blessed with three children, Geralyn, Frank (Rick) and Judy. They eventually resided in Keansburg & Brick where lifelong friends surrounded them. In addition to being a loving wife & mother, she was very involved in Catholic parishes she belonged to over the years. Her biggest roles in the church were eucharistic minister, religious education coordinator and teacher, as well a RCIA team member.

Geri had an unwavering faith in God, and her faith grew stronger in her final years of life.

Geri is now peacefully united with her beloved husband Frank and her parents in Heaven, along with many loved ones. She is survived by her children Geralyn & Tim Fogarty, Frank & Debra Jackson, Judy & Rob Harms, her grandchildren Devon & Justin Sorrentino, Maggie & Stephen Acropolis, Tim & Angela Fogarty, Bill & Monica Jackson, David Jackson, Hunter, Andrew & Ryan Harms, and her great-grandchildren whom she referred to as her “Greats,” Kendall, Lia, Camryn, Reagan, Morgan, Cooper, Ellie Ann, Carson, Ashlyn and Charleigh.

A viewing will be held at O’Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Road, Brick, N.J. 08724 on Wednesday, October 26th from 3pm to 7pm. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at Saint William the Abbot Roman Catholic Church on Thursday, October 27th at 10:30am.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Duke University Children’s Hospital.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting http://www.obrienfuneralhome.com