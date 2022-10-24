ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

universalhub.com

City proposes a 24/7 downtown with more residents, nightlife and a Faneuil Hall Marketplace that once again focuses on local offerings

With a daytime population and physical space heavily biased toward offices, downtown has felt the reverberations of changing working norms acutely. Foot traffic downtown remains on average 55% below 2019 levels, driven by a loss in office workers who may not return in full force. These impacts resonate far beyond office towers - impacting downtown's retail, culture, and hospitality ecosystems, shifting transit patterns, and highlighting disparities that have been systemically present in the area.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Epic Indoor Tubing Is Back At Jordan’s Enchanted Village

Everyone was raving about the indoor tubing at Jordan's Furniture last winter and of course, the furniture store is bringing it back for an all new season of festive fun at the Enchanted Village. No real surprise that the 72-foot long indoor tube slides will be back for another season,...
AVON, MA
bcgavel.com

Boston Is Segregated, Not Diverse

Boston has become known as a diverse and welcoming city by many, going so far as being ranked the 5th most liberal city in the United States. And although Boston has become more diverse over the years, according to the U.S. Census, diversity in Boston is not as simple as some imagine it. According to a report based on the 2020 Census, Boston ranked 11th for segregation out of the country's 50 greater metropolitan areas with large Black populations. So how has this happened, and why aren't people more aware of it?
BOSTON, MA
Berkeley Beacon

The Masonic Temple of Boston opens its doors to the public

The Masonic Temple of Boston, located on the corner of Boylston and Tremont Street, opened its mysterious doors to the public and held an open house on Oct. 15. Built in 1902, the current temple is the third building erected on that location. The first two burned down. “We learned...
BOSTON, MA
rew-online.com

Financing is complete for 1599 Columbus Avenue in Boston, where 65 New Affordable Apartment Homes Will Be Constructed as Part of the Jackson Square Redevelopment 

Today, MassHousing, the City of Boston, the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), and Urban Edge, announced the completion of financing for the 65-unit, 1599 Columbus Avenue in Boston, which is part of Jackson Square Redevelopment. All 65 units at the new building will be affordable to lower-income residents.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Anthem of the Seas docked in Southie

Did you glimpse the ginormous ship docked at the Raymond Flynn Cruiseport? Well, she’s Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas, and she is the largest ship to cruise in Boston Harbor. It’s also one of the largest cruise ships in the world, complete with four pools, 18 restaurants, a roller rink, bumper cars, and more.
nbcboston.com

California-Based Mexican Restaurant Expanding to Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A California-based group of casual upscale Mexican restaurants is expanding to Boston. According to an article from Eater Boston, Sol Mexican Cocina is planning to open in the Back Bay, moving into an office building on Huntington Avenue that is across from the Prudential Center. The 5,800-square-foot spot will have seating for 200 inside and 30 on a seasonal patio and is expected to feature coastal Mexican fare inspired by dishes found on the Baja California peninsula, with the menu including seafood dishes, tacos, and a variety of house-made salsas along with beer, wine, cocktails, and an array of mezcals and tequilas. If all goes as planned, the new location of Sol Mexican Cocina will open early next year.
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

Faneuil Hall fight: beating a dead horse

Boston is a city of winners. The people rally around successful sports teams and eschew losing projects. It seems that not everyone has read the memo on that Boston character trait. Unfortunately, a group of ministers is trying to generate public interest in a losing issue connected to slavery. Their...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston school surprised with $100,000 prize for helping students thrive

BOSTON — Three well-deserving Boston Public Schools were recognized Wednesday for their hard work and dedication to their students at an awards ceremony, with one school receiving a special surprise. The William E. Channing Elementary School in Hyde Park, Gardner Pilot Academy and the Charles H. Taylor Elementary School...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Man shot, killed inside Boston barber shop remembered for good deeds

BOSTON — A manshot and killed inside a barber shop in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood is being remembered for his good deeds in the community as the search for the assailant continues. The victim was identified by Boston police as Herman Maxwell Hylton, 43, of Roxbury. Hylton was described him...
BOSTON, MA
Time Out Global

8 best Christmas things to do in Boston

From classic holiday shows to quirky festivities, these are the best Christmas events this year. Christmas is almost here and in Boston, the holiday season is quite special. From tree lightings to holiday markets to festive meals, there is so much to get excited about in Boston this holiday season. Whether you prefer to stick to tradition by seeing the Holiday Pops perform at Symphony Hall or by downing craft beers during a marathon of "Office" Christmas episodes, there is something for everyone this winter. Don’t miss our guides to the best holiday markets in Boston, as well as where to see the best Christmas lights in Boston. The holidays are also a great time to check out the best ice skating rinks in Boston and the best hot chocolate in Boston.
BOSTON, MA

