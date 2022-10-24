Read full article on original website
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Massachusetts witness photographs ‘blinking light’ UFOs nightlyRoger MarshMansfield, MA
Boston Book Festival Is Returning To Back Bay on October 28 And 29Abdul GhaniBoston, MA
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
universalhub.com
City proposes a 24/7 downtown with more residents, nightlife and a Faneuil Hall Marketplace that once again focuses on local offerings
With a daytime population and physical space heavily biased toward offices, downtown has felt the reverberations of changing working norms acutely. Foot traffic downtown remains on average 55% below 2019 levels, driven by a loss in office workers who may not return in full force. These impacts resonate far beyond office towers - impacting downtown's retail, culture, and hospitality ecosystems, shifting transit patterns, and highlighting disparities that have been systemically present in the area.
Epic Indoor Tubing Is Back At Jordan’s Enchanted Village
Everyone was raving about the indoor tubing at Jordan's Furniture last winter and of course, the furniture store is bringing it back for an all new season of festive fun at the Enchanted Village. No real surprise that the 72-foot long indoor tube slides will be back for another season,...
WCVB
Multiple women say their drinks were drugged in separate incidents at Boston music venue
BOSTON — Multiple women who attended concerts at the same Boston venue, some of them days apart, had their drinks drugged while attending those shows. One woman told NewsCenter 5 that her drink was spiked during the Oct. 10 Jack Harlow concert at the MGM Music Hall at Fenway.
bcgavel.com
Boston Is Segregated, Not Diverse
Boston has become known as a diverse and welcoming city by many, going so far as being ranked the 5th most liberal city in the United States. And although Boston has become more diverse over the years, according to the U.S. Census, diversity in Boston is not as simple as some imagine it. According to a report based on the 2020 Census, Boston ranked 11th for segregation out of the country's 50 greater metropolitan areas with large Black populations. So how has this happened, and why aren't people more aware of it?
Berkeley Beacon
The Masonic Temple of Boston opens its doors to the public
The Masonic Temple of Boston, located on the corner of Boylston and Tremont Street, opened its mysterious doors to the public and held an open house on Oct. 15. Built in 1902, the current temple is the third building erected on that location. The first two burned down. “We learned...
rew-online.com
Financing is complete for 1599 Columbus Avenue in Boston, where 65 New Affordable Apartment Homes Will Be Constructed as Part of the Jackson Square Redevelopment
Today, MassHousing, the City of Boston, the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD), and Urban Edge, announced the completion of financing for the 65-unit, 1599 Columbus Avenue in Boston, which is part of Jackson Square Redevelopment. All 65 units at the new building will be affordable to lower-income residents.
Anthem of the Seas docked in Southie
Did you glimpse the ginormous ship docked at the Raymond Flynn Cruiseport? Well, she’s Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas, and she is the largest ship to cruise in Boston Harbor. It’s also one of the largest cruise ships in the world, complete with four pools, 18 restaurants, a roller rink, bumper cars, and more.
Uncovered trash has made for easy feasting for rodents. Now, Boston officials are looking to end the ‘rat buffet.’
"The rats don't run this city!" Right now, the rodents are part of the problem. But Boston city councilors are hoping the pests could one day be the ones stuck with a challenge. Councilors Kenzie Bok, Ruthzee Louijeune, and Ed Flynn on Wednesday called for a hearing to discuss the...
nbcboston.com
California-Based Mexican Restaurant Expanding to Boston
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A California-based group of casual upscale Mexican restaurants is expanding to Boston. According to an article from Eater Boston, Sol Mexican Cocina is planning to open in the Back Bay, moving into an office building on Huntington Avenue that is across from the Prudential Center. The 5,800-square-foot spot will have seating for 200 inside and 30 on a seasonal patio and is expected to feature coastal Mexican fare inspired by dishes found on the Baja California peninsula, with the menu including seafood dishes, tacos, and a variety of house-made salsas along with beer, wine, cocktails, and an array of mezcals and tequilas. If all goes as planned, the new location of Sol Mexican Cocina will open early next year.
‘I’m speechless’: Boston elementary school student found with loaded gun
BOSTON — A child was found with a loaded gun at a Boston elementary School on Thursday afternoon. Police received a report of a student with a gun, and discovered the child was carrying it but was not pointing it at anyone or anything. It is still unclear how...
With less people and emptier offices, what’s next for Downtown Boston? City leaders have a few ideas.
Turning some offices into housing is one option officials have identified. Less people and empty offices — after two-and-a-half years of the COVID-19 pandemic, will Downtown Boston ever be the same?. That’s not the question to ask, according to city leaders. In a new report published Thursday, Mayor...
baystatebanner.com
Faneuil Hall fight: beating a dead horse
Boston is a city of winners. The people rally around successful sports teams and eschew losing projects. It seems that not everyone has read the memo on that Boston character trait. Unfortunately, a group of ministers is trying to generate public interest in a losing issue connected to slavery. Their...
WCVB
Boston school surprised with $100,000 prize for helping students thrive
BOSTON — Three well-deserving Boston Public Schools were recognized Wednesday for their hard work and dedication to their students at an awards ceremony, with one school receiving a special surprise. The William E. Channing Elementary School in Hyde Park, Gardner Pilot Academy and the Charles H. Taylor Elementary School...
WCVB
Man shot, killed inside Boston barber shop remembered for good deeds
BOSTON — A manshot and killed inside a barber shop in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood is being remembered for his good deeds in the community as the search for the assailant continues. The victim was identified by Boston police as Herman Maxwell Hylton, 43, of Roxbury. Hylton was described him...
whdh.com
Baker Administration pushes back on Wu’s public request for help with Mass and Cass
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Baker administration is pushing back against a public request from Boston Mayor Michelle Wu regarding conditions at Mass. and Cass, as issues of homelessness and substance addiction continue in the area. Last week, Wu told reporters that the city needed additional partnerships and resources from the...
nbcboston.com
NBC10 Boston Responds Helps Woman Wrongly Charged for Not Returning Bluebike
Bluebikes are all over Boston — public transportation via 4,000 bicycles, with 400 stations in 11 municipalities. Melissa Pesta relies on them to get to work from Somerville to Boston. "I use Bluebikes every day to get to and from work," said Pesta. "Unless it's raining, then I'll try...
‘I’m speechless’: 7-year-old student found with loaded gun at Up Academy Holland School
BOSTON — A 7-year-old child was found with a loaded gun at a Boston elementary School on Thursday afternoon. Police received a report just after 3:30 p.m. of a student with a gun, and discovered the child was carrying the loaded firearm around inside the Up Academy Holland School in Dorchester.
Time Out Global
8 best Christmas things to do in Boston
From classic holiday shows to quirky festivities, these are the best Christmas events this year. Christmas is almost here and in Boston, the holiday season is quite special. From tree lightings to holiday markets to festive meals, there is so much to get excited about in Boston this holiday season. Whether you prefer to stick to tradition by seeing the Holiday Pops perform at Symphony Hall or by downing craft beers during a marathon of "Office" Christmas episodes, there is something for everyone this winter. Don’t miss our guides to the best holiday markets in Boston, as well as where to see the best Christmas lights in Boston. The holidays are also a great time to check out the best ice skating rinks in Boston and the best hot chocolate in Boston.
ABC6.com
Massachusetts residents will no longer be able to trash old mattresses or box springs
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts residents looking to get rid of their old mattress or box spring can no longer put it in their trash starting Nov. 1. The Commonwealth is implementing new waste ban disposal regulations that require mattresses and box spring boxes to be recycled or donated.
Plant These 27 Flowers That Thrive Even in Harsh New England Weather
You waited for the weather to be right. It is gorgeous out. The fresh smell of Lowe's or Home Depot is calling your name because this is YOUR season to get your garden growing right!. We have all been here, yes?. Thinking your garden will thrive NEXT season, taking out...
