thunderboltradio.com
Union City Cross Country Season Comes to an End
Martin Westview was the final stop this season for Union City High School cross country runners Bailey Wagoner and Rushdon Howell. Wagoner placed 21st out of 117 girl participants and Howell was 66th among 140 boys in the Region 7A-AA meet Tuesday. Wagoner, a junior who had qualified for the...
thunderboltradio.com
Ellie Puentes finds new college home at UT Martin
More than 100 students have attended college because of Bill and Carol Latimer’s financial support. When the Union City couple saw a news story earlier this year that Ellie Puentes had to leave her New York college in April because of health issues linked to the COVID-19 vaccine, they wanted to change another life.
thunderboltradio.com
Dedication of New UT-Martin Engineering and Science Building Brings Surprise
The dedication of the new Latimer Engineering and Science Building, on the campus of UT-Martin, ended with a surprise announcement on Thursday. Bill Latimer, of Union City, who along with his wife Carol made the building possible with a $6.5 million dollar gift, announced the building would officially be named the Latimer-Smith Engineering and Science Building.
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County School System Honors South Fulton Graduate
A former South Fulton High School graduate has been named the Obion County School System “Outstanding Alumni” for October. Ja’Quay Garmon graduated at South Fulton in 2013, and now serves at the school as an education assistant, along with football coaching assistant for the middle and high school teams.
thunderboltradio.com
Obion County Central Fishermen Advance to National Tournament
Four Obion County Central bass team members are headed to the National Major League Fishing Tournament. School Communications Director Lauren Kendall said the team of Evan McCloud and Jayden Robbins, along with Jon-Paul McTurner and Harrison Carson, earned their spot in Saturday’s national qualifier fishing tournament at Pickwick Landing.
radionwtn.com
‘Thrilling’ Performance By UC Elementary
Union City, Tenn.–The ‘fun’ side of Halloween was on display at Union City Elementary School. First-grade music students of Katie Tohn presented ‘Thrilling Nights’ to the remainder of the student body and adoring family members in three separate performances to continue an annual tradition. Class...
thunderboltradio.com
Rev. Wendell Jellison, 76, Greenfield
Funeral services for Rev. Wendell Ora Jellison, age 76, of Greenfield, will be Saturday, October 29, 2022, at noon at First United Pentecostal Church in Greenfield. Visitation will be Friday, October 28, 2022, from 5:00 until 8:00 at the church. Williams Funeral Home of Greenfield in charge of arrangements. Another...
Kait 8
M 2.7 quake recorded Wednesday morning
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Wednesday morning. The magnitude 2.7 quake was recorded at 8:10 a.m. Oct. 26. It was located about 4 kilometers (2.9 miles) north-northeast of Ridgely, Tennessee, and 53 kilometers (33 miles) east of Kennett, Missouri. At least 7 people...
westkentuckystar.com
2.7 quake felt near Reelfoot Lake
A small earthquake was detected Wednesday morning about 4 miles northeast of Ridgely in Lake County, Tennessee. The quake occurred just before 8 am, and was measured at 2.7 on the Richter scale. Several people checked in with law enforcement after feeling the quake, but no reports of damage were...
thunderboltradio.com
Ronnie Evans – 75 – Troy
Funeral services will be held for Ronnie Evans, age 75, of Troy. Services will take place at 1:00 on Friday, October 28th of 2022, at White-Mahon Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Terrace Hill Cemetery.
thunderboltradio.com
Middle School Students Honored for Test Scores
Special deeds call for special recognition. School Communications Director Mike Hutchens said eleven Union City Middle School students recently earned a spot on teacher Penne Guess’s Wall of Fame. The honor came after achieving perfection on a major course social studies test. Each of the sixth graders scored a...
thunderboltradio.com
Allen Robinson – 65 – Hornbeak
Graveside services will be held for Allen Robinson, age 65, of Hornbeak. Services will take place at 10:00 on Friday, October 28th at the Antioch Cemetery in Hornbeak. White-Ranson Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
westkentuckystar.com
More field fires in Massac, Fulton, Hickman counties
More battles with field fires were waged Monday in Massac, Hickman and Fulton counties. A large field fire burned in eastern Massac County at Pell Road and Powers Church Road north of Brookport. Preliminary reports were that two houses may have been destroyed in the fire, but later word from...
WBBJ
‘Last Ride’ planned in memory of Bob’s House of Honda founder
JACKSON, Tenn. — A special send-off is being planned in memory of a beloved business owner. Robert Beasley, owner and founder of Bob’s House of Honda in Jackson, died October 24 at 90 years old. According to a Bob’s House of Honda employee, Beasley owned and operated the...
thunderboltradio.com
Dottie Covington, 95, Martin
Funeral services for Dorothy “Dottie” Nelle Taylor Covington, age 95, of Martin, will be Saturday, October 29, 2022, at 1:00 in Martin. Burial will be in the East Side Cemetery in Martin.
wjpf.com
Tennessee man killed in I-57 accidnet
CAIRO, Ill. (WJPF) – A Tennessee man was killed when the tractor trailer he was driving overturned in Alexander County. It happened around 4:50 p.m. Tuesday near Cairo. Illinois State Police say Dennis Davidson, 67, traveling north on Interstate 57 when he failed to negotiate a curve on the exit ramp and laid the truck over on the driver’s side. Davidson was pronounced dead at the scene.
westkentuckystar.com
Body found on Kentucky Lake identified as Benton man
A body discovered Friday at Kentucky Lake was identified over the weekend. Marshall County first responders were called to a report of a small boat in the water in the Twin Lakes mooring area near Jonathan Creek. With the boat they found the body, later identified by Chief Deputy Coroner Curt Curtner as 50-year-old James Collins of Benton.
thunderboltradio.com
The Obion County School System Names their Student Spotlight
The Obion County School System has announced their October “Student Spotlight” as Allie Taylor. Allie is a senior at South Fulton High School. She is a student who works hard in school, but is always helping out with any event. Allie is a manager for several sports, and...
thunderboltradio.com
Pastor Wendell Jellison passes away following battle with cancer
Pastor Wendell Jellison passed away early Wednesday morning following a battle with cancer. He was the pastor of First Pentecostal Church in Greenfield and had been a longtime organizer for the National Day of Prayer events in Weakley County. Pastor Jellison also had a long-running Sunday morning radio program on...
kbsi23.com
TN man wanted in 5 counties
OBION COUNTY, Tenn. (KBSI) – The Obion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man wanted in five counties. Vernon Edward Harrell aka Bubba, 43, of Kenton is wanted in five Tennessee counties including Obion County. He is wanted in Obion County for felony evading in...
