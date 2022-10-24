Read full article on original website
Related
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Arizona Election Poll: Lake leads governor's race, Senate race tightens
PHOENIX - A new FOX 10 InsiderAdvantage poll shows the race for Governor - widening a bit. But the race for U.S. Senate is turning into a dead heat. With less than 2 weeks to go before the November election, Republican Kari Lake leads Democrat Katie Hobbs by 11 percentage points. Only about 2% of voters are undecided. Pollster Matt Towery believes that Hobbs' reluctance to debate Lake may be a reason why the gap has widened in recent weeks. According to InsiderAdvantage, Lake is polling higher among older adults and Hispanics.
Yahoo!
A sinister attack on Arizona's election system is underway. Don't let it prevail
Few things offer a clearer example of voter intimidation than vigilantes donning tactical gear to stake out a ballot drop box. Two armed individuals at a Mesa voting site are part of an organized effort to watch, videotape and investigate voters dropping off their early ballots, prompting complaints of voter intimidation.
Top Arizona Elections Official Explains Why Drop Box Watchers Are Morons
Self-appointed vigilantes inspired to action by lies from the GOP’s hard-right MAGA wing about the 2020 election being “stolen” continue to stake out early-voting drop boxes in Arizona for signs of fraud they believe, contrary to all evidence, have enabled widespread cheating.But not only can this be intimidating to voters, at least six of whom have submitted formal complaints to state authorities as of Wednesday, it’s also “ridiculous,” “ludicrous,” “preposterous,” and “stupid,” according to Maricopa County’s top elections official—a lifelong Republican.Most of the issues since early voting began on Oct. 12 have occurred in Maricopa, where people affiliated with groups...
kjzz.org
The Great Divide: How climate concerns are affecting Arizona voters' choices
Whether you're voting from your kitchen table or waiting to head to the polls on Election Day, chances are good that you're thinking about that ballot. As elections grow increasingly divisive — particularly in Arizona — The Show decided to focus this year on issues, not candidates. And today we're focusing on those that we can really feel: climate and the environment.
Republican allies defend Arizona candidate in blackface photos
Political allies are defending Mary Ann Mendoza, after photos of her in blackface and brownface surfaced on social media.
Washington Examiner
Arizona county reverses decision to hand-count all ballots
Cochise County Board of Supervisors in Arizona backpedaled on a decision to hand-count all ballots in the midterm elections, opting instead only to hand-count some of them. The sudden reversal came in light of threats from Secretary of State Katie Hobbs to take legal action if the county went forward with the plan approved earlier this week, according to KOLD 13 News. The Cochise County attorney also stated he would not represent the board if lawsuits were brought against it. In the face of this pressure, the board held an emergency meeting, voting to reverse course on their Monday 2-1 vote and opt for only a partial hand count.
kjzz.org
Lake appears on Clean Elections interview following fallout with Arizona PBS
Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake appeared on AZTV on Sunday for her one-on-one interview sponsored by the Citizens Clean Elections Commission. The interview was scheduled for Arizona PBS earlier this month but was canceled after the public station scheduled an interview with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs after she wouldn’t agree to a debate.
12news.com
Republican candidate for Arizona's secretary of state: Mark Finchem
PHOENIX — After eight years serving in the Arizona House of Representatives, Pima County Republican Rep. Mark Finchem is looking to take on a new challenge as Arizona’s next secretary of state. Finchem, a former law enforcement officer, said he was built with a heart for service. “My...
Jon Stewart Pushes Arizona AG to Admit Trump Lost 2020 Election: “Why Is It So Hard to Just Say Yes?”
Jon Stewart was baffled by a conversation with Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich featured in his Apple TV+ series, The Problem with Jon Stewart, when the politician refused to admit the 2020 election wasn’t stolen. The talk show host confronted Brnovich to no avail, and at one point laughed at the absurdity of his claims.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Candidates on the Right Get Together for Massive ‘Big Tent’ Rally
Patriots of Arizona put on a rally Monday night at Dream City Church in Phoenix featuring a long list of candidates running for office, from local school board candidates to Kari Lake for governor. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed several of them, and most of his picks are leading in the polls. Emceed by pundit Kevin Jackson, the theme of “Big Tent Event: Unite & Win Again” was how Republicans are set to sweep Arizona on November 8.
A right-wing extremist active in a racist online chat room has interviewed multiple AZ GOP candidates
Several Republican candidates have done interviews with an Arizona man who entered the Capitol on Jan. 6 and is an active member of a Telegram channel filled with neo-Nazi and antisemitic rhetoric. Micajah Jackson, known online by the handle “The JFK Report,” was one of the first people sentenced earlier this year for entering the […] The post A right-wing extremist active in a racist online chat room has interviewed multiple AZ GOP candidates appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Kari Lake holds tight lead in latest Arizona governor’s race poll
(The Center Square) – Republican Kari Lake has the edge in the Arizona governor’s race, according to a new poll. Lake holds a tight 2.5-point lead over Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in a poll released by Data Orbital this week. The poll showed Lake with 46.7% support and Hobbs with 44.2% support; 6% of voters remain undecided, according to the poll.
Judge considers stopping Phoenix ballot drop box watchers
PHOENIX — (AP) — A federal judge in Arizona said he hopes to decide by Friday whether to order members of a group to stop monitoring outdoor ballot drop boxes in the Phoenix area in an effort that has sparked allegations of voter intimidation. The groups Arizona Alliance...
kjzz.org
Groups file restraining order against Clean Elections USA alleging voter intimidation
Two political groups that encourage voting for their members filed a restraining order against members of Clean Elections USA and its founder to prevent them from being too close to ballot drop boxes. The lawsuit claims many of those hanging around those boxes are tied to the elections organization. The...
KTAR.com
AZ Citizens Clean Elections Commission moves to stop ballot box ‘vigilantes’ from using similar name
PHOENIX– Arizona’s Citizens Clean Elections Commission is asking the state for legal help after a group monitoring ballot drop boxes began using a similar name. Over the past week, individuals have been monitoring two ballot drop box locations in Maricopa County, which has led to complaints of voter intimidation being filed.
fox10phoenix.com
Newsmaker: Abraham Hamadeh and Kris Mayes battle for Arizona AG seat
In this episode of John Hook's Newsmaker Saturday, we're talking with Arizona Attorney General hopefuls Abraham Hamadeh and Kris Mayes. The Republican and Democrat candidates cover issues regarding abortion, gun rights, border issues, the fentanyl crisis. Part 1: GOP candidate Hamadeh details why his military and legal experience makes him the best fit for the role. He says he knows how to deal with foreign governments as well as domestic entities, like the DOJ and such. Part 2: Mayes, a former Republican turned Democrat, says she has fought for consumers throughout her career at the Arizona Corporation Commission and protected consumers from big monopolies. She says the state's constitution itself protects a woman's right to privacy, and she says that includes a right to choose to have an abortion. She says, if elected, she will reverse the current AG's opinion for a near-total abortion ban, which was based on a legal matter in the late 1800s.
KTAR.com
Jon Stewart conducts ‘Problem’ interview with Arizona AG Mark Brnovich
PHOENIX – Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich gets grilled by Jon Stewart over election fraud claims in a promotional video released Tuesday for the host’s Apple TV+ show. In the three-minute excerpt from an upcoming episode of “The Problem With Jon Stewart,” Stewart asks Brnovich to state that...
kawc.org
Arizona Gov. Ducey sues for control of border
PHOENIX -- Gov. Doug Ducey wants a judge to void a 115-year-old presidential declaration that gives the federal government exclusive control of a 60-foot swath along the Arizona-Mexico border -- the land on which the governor already has placed shipping containers and wants to erect more. In a new lawsuit...
ABC 15 News
Officials begin counting ballots in Arizona's 2022 general election
PHOENIX — Election workers started counting early votes on Monday for Arizona's 2022 general election. When they arrived at work, 168,000 ballots were ready for tabulation. "We start counting! Yes this is exciting you know. Back to the nuts and bolts of the election," Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer said.
kjzz.org
Access to abortion procedures until 15 weeks will remain through the end of the year
Women in Arizona who are less than 15 weeks pregnant and are seeking an abortion will be able to do so, at least until the end of the year. A Maricopa County Superior Court judge signed an order that bars Attorney General Mark Brnovich from trying to enforce the territorial law banning almost all abortions for at least 45 days after a final ruling.
Comments / 3