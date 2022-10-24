Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL World Reacts To The Mike Tomlin Decision News
This season has not started off on the right foot for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They're averaging just 15.3 points per game. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has said that he'd be open to making changes to his offense if he believes it would help the team. And yet, he hasn't done anything yet.
Tom Brady has more than Ravens to worry about Thursday after reported ultimatum from Giselle
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are slated to take on the Baltimore Ravens Thursday, and they haven’t been playing their best ball heading in. In fact, the Buccaneers have been pretty bad, losing back-to-back games to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Carolina Panthers. This is the type of...
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 8 top plays: Ravens defeat Bucs on Thursday Night Football
Week 8 of the NFL season kicked off with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defending their home turf against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football. Though Tampa got out to an early 7-3 lead, Baltimore's defense stifled Brady as the matchup wore on, while...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 8: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
Week 8 of the NFL season begins with a high-profile Thursday night matchup between two very different former MVP quarterbacks. It's a perfect way to start off an important week, with the trade deadline looming and teams considering their future. FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters has you covered from top to bottom. We'll tell you what to expect, who to watch, which numbers to be aware of — and predict the outcome of each game.
Report: Denver Broncos Star Will 'Likely' Be Traded With Loss This Sunday
The Denver Broncos may look to orchestrate a blockbuster trade involving one of their stars if they lose to the Jaguars this Sunday. According to a report, the Broncos will likely trade star pass rusher Bradley Chubb if they lose to the Jaguars on Sunday. Chubb's deal with the AFC West ...
Buffalo Bills Trade Call on Pro Bowl RB Kareem Hunt of Browns?
Given the fact that the Bills at least inquired about a trade for Christian McCaffrey, it would make sense that they would do the same with Cleveland Browns back Kareem Hunt.
thecomeback.com
Former Packers WR slams Aaron Rodgers’ comments
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers essentially called out his teammates on Tuesday, saying that some of them deserved to be benched over poor play. That did not sit well with former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings. Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. After...
Former Patriot takes shot at Bill Belichick after embarrassing loss to Bears
Not everyone is a fan of the way coach Bill Belichick has handled things in the aftermath of his historic run with legendary quarterback Tom Brady. Many still consider the previous success as due to the franchise catching lightning in a bottle with the greatest quarterback and greatest coach of all time. However, some see it as one having more influence over the success, while the other was simply along for the ride.
Yes, it’s time for the Browns to trade Kareem Hunt. Here’s why – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – It isn’t working. It’s not going to work. That’s what I was thinking during the last few games when it came to Kareem Hunt and the Browns. None of this is a negative about Hunt. Perhaps he’s not the same running back who led the NFL in rushing as a rookie in 2017 with Kansas City.
NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys' Trade News
The Dallas Cowboys are bolstering their defensive line this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC East franchise is reportedly acquiring veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Baltimore Ravens. Hankins, 30, is an older player with plenty of experience and talent. Health is a question ...
Miami Dolphins Announce Crushing Injury News On Wednesday
The Miami Dolphins snapped a three-game losing streak with a 16-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Unfortunately, they lost a key piece of their defense in the process. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday that safety Brandon Jones will miss the rest of the season with ...
Paul Finebaum Believes 1 Game Will 'Define' Tennessee's Season
Tennessee might have already solidified the biggest victory of the college football season when defeating Alabama on Oct. 15. However, the Volunteers have yet another major obstacle on their path to the College Football Playoff. Appearing Tuesday on Keyshawn, JWill & Max (h/t Saturday Down South), ESPN's Paul Finebaum looked...
Troy Aikman praises Joe Burrow during 'Monday Night Football': 'He's an assassin'
Joe Burrow's ears were ringing Monday night, the day after the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Atlanta Falcons at Paycor Stadium. During the "Monday Night Football" contest between the New England Patriots and Chicago Bears, Pro Football Hall of Famer and ESPN commentator Troy Aikman praised Burrow's Week 7 performance. "I'm...
Breaking: Bill Belichick Reportedly Makes Patriots' Starting Quarterback Decision
The New England Patriots' supposed quarterback controversy isn't much of a controversy at all. According to NFL insider Field Yates, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones took 90 percent of the team's first-team reps during Wednesday's practice. The former first-round pick and Alabama star is ...
Former NFL Coach: Vrabel Will Do 'Whatever is Necessary'
Eric Mangini, who once coached Vrabel, says the Tennessee Titans boss is successful because he values "flexibility" over "ego."
Tennessee Titans Are Signing Veteran Wide Receiver Off Chiefs' Practice Squad
Chris Conley's tour of the AFC continues. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Tennessee Titans are signing Conley off the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad on Tuesday. That means Conley, a former third-round draft pick by the Chiefs in 2015, will play for a third different AFC ...
FOX Sports
Steelers QB Pickett wants to go deep, but at the right time
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett wants to throw the ball deep in an effort to get the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense going. The rookie quarterback, however, isn't going to do it just to do it. Pickett said Wednesday there are different ways to create the sort of “splash” plays the...
