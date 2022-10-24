Since the Japanese Coast Guard found Yu-Gi-Oh! creator and Japanese artist Kazuki Takahashi dead off the coast of Japan on July 6 at age 60, his death two days before remained a mystery until a few weeks after. In an effort to tell a fuller story of how Takahashi helped save the lives of a drowning 12-year-old girl and man near Mermaid’s Grotto, a diving and snorkeling resort in Okinawa, The New York Times on Friday spoke to witness Capt. Neda K. Othman of the U.S. Army and her husband as well as Japanese officials familiar with the matter. The...

