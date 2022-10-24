Read full article on original website
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
This cutting-edge Louisiana attraction was just named one of America's "Scariest Haunted Houses"Ellen EastwoodBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
9 Louisiana high school football coaches suspended for rest of season after mid-game altercation: report
A Louisiana high school football coach and eight other members of his staff have been suspended for the rest of the 2022 season after an altercation during a road game on Oct. 20. Monroe, La.-based news station KNOE reported Wednesday that the dispute, which took place during Carroll's game ...
2 St. Mary Parish Parish schools closed Friday
The campus of B. Edward Boudreaux Middle School and West St. Mary High School will be closed October 28, 2022, to allow maintenance personnel to methodically sanitize the building
postsouth.com
Louisiana ACT scores rank fifth-worst in US, state's average dropped every year since 2017
Louisiana had its lowest composite ACT score on record in 2022, data from the Louisiana Department of Education shows, and the state’s average score has dropped every year since 2017. The state’s Class of 2022 scored an average of 18.1 on the test, which is one of the main...
Flu on Rise in Louisiana – One School Closes for 2 Days
Bad news on the battle with the flu this year. One major drug store is reporting flu activity is 10 times higher than just a year ago and the numbers of cases has doubled in just a week. At least one Louisiana school is closed because of high flu cases...
postsouth.com
Learning to live with water, again: Lumbee face hard decisions about nature and NC storms
ROBESON COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA — Clayton Dial’s family lived for 50 years on Bryants Circle, in a county with 50 swamps. Hurricanes came and water pooled, then drained away. Their homes never flooded. Then, in 2018, Hurricane Florence hit. “We heard it in the night,” he said. “It...
AOL Corp
Food Stamps: Louisiana Purchase Card Schedule for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are distributed once per month to Louisiana Purchase Cards. For November 2022, SNAP benefits go out between Nov. 5 and Nov. 23. Food Stamps: What is the...
postsouth.com
Early voting underway for lengthy Nov. 8 ballot
The early voting period kicked off Tuesday in Iberville Parish and across Louisiana for a lengthy ballot that includes congressional seats, local elections and constitutional amendments. Voters can cast their votes at the Iberville Parish Registrar of Voters Office in Room 209 of the Iberville Parish Courthouse on 58050 Meriam...
1 dead, 2 rescued in helicopter crash in St. Mary Parish
One person died and two others were rescued from a helicopter crash in the Gulf of Mexico near St. Mary Parish.
postsouth.com
Louisiana representative introduces bill to create Violent Crimes Task Force
Shreveport State Representative Alan Seabaugh wants to create a new Louisiana Violent Crime Task Force. This task force will look at the rise in crime through the cause and craft a solution to help tackle the problem. “The rise in violent crime is a significant problem in every part of Louisiana,” said Seabaugh.
fox8live.com
Louisiana Treasury publishes list of people who have unclaimed property
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Treasury has published the names of over 62,000 people in newspapers across the state who are owed more than $44 million today, Oct. 25, 2022. State Treasurer John M. Schroder is encouraging citizens to check the printed list for their names...
Family demands answers about inmate who died after being found unresponsive in jail cell
Family demands answers about inmate who died after being found unresponsive in jail cell
postsouth.com
$1B investment will expand EV battery production in Louisiana, create 300 jobs
Louisiana has secured $320 million from the 2021 Infrastructure Act to boost lithium-ion battery related production at the Syrah Technologies facility in Vidalia and the Koura facility in St. Gabriel that will elevate the state's footprint in the electric vehicle supply chain as well as other consumer electronics, the White House announced Wednesday.
