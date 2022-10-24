ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Gabriel, LA

Early voting underway for lengthy Nov. 8 ballot

The early voting period kicked off Tuesday in Iberville Parish and across Louisiana for a lengthy ballot that includes congressional seats, local elections and constitutional amendments. Voters can cast their votes at the Iberville Parish Registrar of Voters Office in Room 209 of the Iberville Parish Courthouse on 58050 Meriam...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
$1B investment will expand EV battery production in Louisiana, create 300 jobs

Louisiana has secured $320 million from the 2021 Infrastructure Act to boost lithium-ion battery related production at the Syrah Technologies facility in Vidalia and the Koura facility in St. Gabriel that will elevate the state's footprint in the electric vehicle supply chain as well as other consumer electronics, the White House announced Wednesday.
LOUISIANA STATE

