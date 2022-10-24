ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Labor group: Joliet hospital has punished nurses for complaining about staffing levels

By Bernie Tafoya
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iNP10_0ikteThb00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- More nurses are speaking out about staffing shortages and discipline being meted out to others who’ve spoken out at a hospital in Joliet.

An Illinois nurses group expects a fourth nurse to be turned away from St. Joseph Medical Center for speaking out last weekend against what the group says is drastically low staffing levels.

The Illinois Nurses Association has filed an unfair labor practice complaint with the National Labor Relations Board against the Joliet hospital.

Emergency Department nurse Hannah Puhr says the administration is not addressing staffing issues.

“That can’t happen anymore. Our patients are suffering. We are suffering. And, we’re we’re done with it,” she says.

Intensive Care Unit nurse Heather Johnson says she was recently assigned more patients than was safe. She says the safety max should be two ICU patients per nurse, but she and others were assigned four patients each.

“I’m frankly embarrassed by the care that I gave. You know, these are people’s mothers and fathers and brothers and sisters, and I couldn’t give them my best and it hurts.”

Labor and delivery nurse Andrea Miller adds: “We are feeling the pinch. It’s hard to retain nurses when you see that you can make $10 or more [an hour] at another facility.”

John Fitzgerald of the Illinois Nurses Association says a GoFundMe page has been set up for the nurses who were disciplined over the weekend for complaining about staffing shortages.

WBBM Newsradio has reached out to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center for a response.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 15

Cynical one
3d ago

If the power that be refuse to listen, what do you expect them to do? They’re understaffed. This is dangerous to the patients, and because these nurses are expected to carry more patients, this unfortunately leads to mistakes from over worked, exhausted nurses

Reply
8
saltyhonky
3d ago

the hospital is wrong for punishing the nurses for complaining about being under staffed

Reply
17
Guest
3d ago

As they should, to make sure patients are in the BEST of care. Their careers are on the line if not.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
959theriver.com

Joliet Hospital Requesting Illinois Nurses Association To “Stop Illegal Work Stoppages”

Three nurses that were escorted off the campus of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet have NOT been reinstated after they were suspended on Saturday night. On Friday night, the emergency room nurses refused to clock in work due to what they say was insufficient staffing. Hannah is an emergency department nurse at St. Joe’s in Joliet and says the staffing crisis has been going on since 2018. To hear the entire interview click here.
JOLIET, IL
NBC Chicago

No, There Isn't a Mask Mandate in Illinois. But They are Recommended in These 3 Counties

Although COVID cases across the Chicago area and the state have recently remained relatively low, local doctors are predicting a surge as the colder weather draws near. "In terms of the COVID-19 community transmission, the rates are currently low," Dr. Lamar Hasbrouck, chief operating officer at the Cook County Department of Public Health said during an update Tuesday. "However, we are expecting a likely surge in the winter. I can't say with any real precision, but we are expecting a surge."
ILLINOIS STATE
wfcnnews.com

IL transgender laws generates debate in local school district

FRANKLIN COUNTY - New laws passed in recent years by some state legislatures has ignited debates on transgender restroom and locker room use across the country. Tonight, one Franklin County School District heard from parents and concerned citizens on that debate, which has recently taken center stage within the district.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Nurses At St. Joe’s Escorted Off The Premises After Calling Attention To Nurse Shortage In ER

Managers escorted two nurses out of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center on Friday night. The Emergency Room nurses raised concerns regarding a nursing shortage in the ER and ICU. John Alexander from the Illinois Nurses Association tells WJOL that typically in the ER there should be 10 nurses but there were only four working on Friday. The nurses on Friday were escorted out by security and locked them out for the remainder of their shift.
JOLIET, IL
blockclubchicago.org

233,000 People Applied For 3,250 Spots In Cook County’s $500-A-Month Guaranteed Income Pilot Program

CHICAGO — More than 230,000 people applied to a county program for guaranteed income — which has just 3,250 spots. The Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot will send monthly payments of $500 to 3,250 residents for two years. Interest exploded during the application window Oct. 6-21, with 233,154 applicants by the end, according to the county.
COOK COUNTY, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy