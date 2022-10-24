ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

One man wounded, one man arrested in stabbing at the port of Long Beach

By City News Service
 3 days ago

LONG BEACH (CNS) - A man was wounded this morning in a stabbing at the Port of Long Beach, and a suspect was arrested, police said.

The stabbing was reported at 1:48 a.m. in the 1000 block of Pier G.

"Both the victim and suspect were crewmembers from a ship," LBPD Officer Paige White told City News Service.

Arriving officers found the victim with a stab wound on his upper body that was not believed to be life threatening, and he was taken to a hospital with stable vital signs, according to Long Beach police Lt. Danielle Quinones.

"The preliminary investigation revealed the male adult victim and a male adult suspect were engaged in a dispute, which resulted in the stabbing," police said in a statement.

At the scene, officers said they located a male adult suspect, identified as 48-year-old Anali Nanto, of Indonesia. Nanto was booked on suspicion of "assault with a deadly weapon -- not firearm," and bail was set at $30,000.

Related
CBS LA

Serial theft in custody after hitting Long Beach businesses with ATM scheme

A man who has robbed several Long Beach businesses with a credit card scheme is behind bars Thursday after he did serious damage to business owner's finances. Soviya Phuiwandee, a 27-year-old resident of Long Beach, was taken into custody after stealing point of entry sale terminals from local businesses. He would then use the machine to authorize refunds for himself to pocket, according to the Long Beach Police Department. After arresting him, Long Beach PD investigators seized all of the credit card machines, which critically impacted business owners like Gregg Anderson. Anderson is one of 10 Long Beach business owners that were hit...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Person killed in crash on freeway in Long Beach area

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A person died Thursday in a traffic crash on the Artesia (91) Freeway in the Long Beach area. The crash was reported about 9:25 a.m. on the westbound 91 Freeway near Cherry Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

South LA shooting leaves one injured

LOS ANGELES – A man was shot in his vehicle Wednesday as he was driving in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 1:37 a.m. at the intersection of East 41st Street and Naomi Avenue west of Hooper Avenue where the victim was shot. The victim drove west...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Wounded in Shooting in South Los Angeles

A man was shot in his vehicle Wednesday as he was driving in South Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 1:37 a.m. at the intersection of East 41st Street and Naomi Avenue west of Hooper Avenue where the victim was shot, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood confirms hookah lounge not licensed for armed guard services

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A violent arrest at an Inglewood hookah lounge brings to light that the establishment possibly hired a security guard company that wasn’t properly licensed in the City. Blake Anderson, 24, was arrested the night of Oct. 16 after deputies encountered him and found him in...
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting

LOS ANGELES – A man shot to death while struggling with another man over control of a handgun in South Los Angeles was publicly identified Monday. Michael Walker, 52, died from a gunshot wound to his chest, according to the coroner’s office. His city of residence was not available.
LOS ANGELES, CA
kqennewsradio.com

TWO CALIFORNIA DRUG TRAFFICKERS SENTENCED TO FEDERAL PRISON

Two California men have been sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin from California to Oregon in a case that has Douglas County connections. A release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon said 36-year old Jack Lewis, of Los Angeles, was sentenced...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
HeySoCal

Man, 37, missing in south Los Angeles

Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to locate a 37-year-old man who was reported missing in South Los Angeles. Raymond Albert Young was last seen about 3 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of East 120th Street, near Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, according to the Los Angles County Sheriff’s Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
