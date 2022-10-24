Read full article on original website
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress
Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
What To Watch On UPS Stock Following Mixed Q3 Earnings
UPS prints third-quarter earnings of $2.99 per share on revenues of $24.2 billion. The stock is trading in a confirmed uptrend, making higher highs and higher lows. United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS gapped up about 2.5% to start Tuesday’s trading session after printing mixed third-quarter earnings. The news prompted...
NASDAQ
Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.29 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.50%. A...
NASDAQ
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.45 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 21.62%. A quarter...
US stocks surge as investors brace for earnings from mega-cap tech companies
US stocks scored a three-day win streak Tuesday as investors prepare for earnings results from mega-cap tech. Alphabet and Microsoft are scheduled to release earnings after the close on Tuesday, with Apple and Amazon scheduled for Thursday. With 20% of the S&P 500 having reported earnings so far, 75% have...
NASDAQ
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (TCBX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (TCBX) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.34 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 44.12%....
NASDAQ
Axis Capital (AXS) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Axis Capital (AXS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.04 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -25%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Encompass Health (EHC) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
Encompass Health (EHC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.47%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Century Communities (CCS) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Century Communities (CCS) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.20 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.63 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.71%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Impinj (PI) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Impinj (PI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18 per share. This compares to loss of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 88.89%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Essa Bancorp (ESSA) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Essa Bancorp (ESSA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.60 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.53 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.21%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Arch Capital Group (ACGL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.24 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 16.67%. A...
NASDAQ
Alerus (ALRS) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Alerus (ALRS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.57 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.26%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
LendingClub (LC) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
LendingClub (LC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.35 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.75 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.86%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Origin Bancorp (OBNK) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates
Origin Bancorp (OBNK) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -6.56%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Simulations Plus (SLP) Lags Q4 Earnings Estimates
Simulations Plus (SLP) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -22.22%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
North American Construction (NOA) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
North American Construction (NOA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 25%. A...
NASDAQ
Oceaneering International (OII) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates
Oceaneering International (OII) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.13 per share. This compares to loss of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 76.92%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.75 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.54. This compares to loss of $0.35 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -38.89%....
NASDAQ
Murphy USA (MUSA) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
Murphy USA (MUSA) came out with quarterly earnings of $9.28 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.82 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.98 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.67%. A quarter...
