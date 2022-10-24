ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress

Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
Benzinga

What To Watch On UPS Stock Following Mixed Q3 Earnings

UPS prints third-quarter earnings of $2.99 per share on revenues of $24.2 billion. The stock is trading in a confirmed uptrend, making higher highs and higher lows. United Parcel Service, Inc. UPS gapped up about 2.5% to start Tuesday’s trading session after printing mixed third-quarter earnings. The news prompted...
NASDAQ

Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.29 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 7.50%. A...
NASDAQ

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.45 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.37 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.18 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 21.62%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (TCBX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (TCBX) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.49 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.34 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.28 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 44.12%....
NASDAQ

Axis Capital (AXS) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Axis Capital (AXS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.04 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -25%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Encompass Health (EHC) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates

Encompass Health (EHC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.67 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -1.47%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Century Communities (CCS) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Century Communities (CCS) came out with quarterly earnings of $4.44 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.20 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.63 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 5.71%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Impinj (PI) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Impinj (PI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.34 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.18 per share. This compares to loss of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 88.89%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ

Essa Bancorp (ESSA) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Essa Bancorp (ESSA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.60 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.53 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.21%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Arch Capital Group (ACGL) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.24 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 16.67%. A...
NASDAQ

Alerus (ALRS) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Alerus (ALRS) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.57 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.74 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.26%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ

LendingClub (LC) Tops Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

LendingClub (LC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.36 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.35 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.75 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 2.86%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ

Origin Bancorp (OBNK) Lags Q3 Earnings Estimates

Origin Bancorp (OBNK) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.61 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.14 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -6.56%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Simulations Plus (SLP) Lags Q4 Earnings Estimates

Simulations Plus (SLP) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.09 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -22.22%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

North American Construction (NOA) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

North American Construction (NOA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.50 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.40 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 25%. A...
NASDAQ

Oceaneering International (OII) Surpasses Q3 Earnings Estimates

Oceaneering International (OII) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.13 per share. This compares to loss of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 76.92%. A quarter...
NASDAQ

Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.75 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.54. This compares to loss of $0.35 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -38.89%....
NASDAQ

Murphy USA (MUSA) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

Murphy USA (MUSA) came out with quarterly earnings of $9.28 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.82 per share. This compares to earnings of $3.98 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 18.67%. A quarter...

