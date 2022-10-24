BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two suspects they said were involved in a robbery at Costco on Rosedale Highway. Police said the two suspect stole several bottles of alcohol before being confronted by an employee. The employee suffered major injuries due to a struggle with the suspects, officials said. The suspects then fled in a car described as a gray four-door, 2007 BMW with California license plate number 7TVJ985.

