Multiple rest areas reportedly closed throughout California
Truck drivers say the construction closures are forcing them to find other places to take a break, putting all drivers in potential danger.
Pedestrian struck and injured on Rosedale Hwy west of Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CHP is investigating a collision that injured a pedestrian Wednesday night outside the Frito Lay Plant west of Bakersfield. According to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page, the collision was reported just after 10:30 p.m. on Rosedale Highway at Judd Road. A pedestrian was reported down in the roadway and westbound lanes […]
Bakersfield businesses share safety concerns
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A longstanding yet growing problem in Bakersfield is now getting increased scrutiny. The Bakersfield City Council is discussing ways to help businesses across the city stay safe. Businesses are under siege. Business owners have little recourse in dealing with people who have mental disorders or on drugs. Bakersfield businesses need help. […]
KCSO searching for woman missing for over a year
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help locating Courtney Nichole Easley, 27, according to a news release from the office. Easley is described as 5-feet 5-inches, weighs 110 pounds and has blonde hair, blue eyes. She has a tattoo of a dreamcatcher on her left rib cage, […]
Minor Injuries Reported After A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Bakersfield. The officials stated that the crash happened on southbound Highway 99 south of California Avenue.
Lerdo Highway opened after head-on collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All lanes of Lerdo Highway are now opened after a head-on collision Thursday morning, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. The crash was reported at 6:51 a.m., on Lerdo Highway just east of Highway 99. East and westbound lanes were temporarily closed while emergency crews cleared the area. One […]
Do you travel one of Bakersfield’s most dangerous intersections?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Law Offices of Chain | Cohn | Clark analyzed crash data around Bakersfield since 2011 and found Bakersfield’s top 10 most dangerous intersections. In the top spot is Ming Avenue and New Stine Road, which has suffered 40 crashes. The study also found that the most overall crashes happen in […]
Oil drillers warn incoming setback law will have deep impact in Kern County
(The Center Square) – Independent oil and gas producers are backing a proposed referendum to repeal a California law requiring 3,200-foot setback distances between new oil wells and sensitive areas – a measure that could hobble oil-rich Kern County. Starting in January, Senate Bill 1137 will ban new...
KGET 17
Lanes clear after 3 vehicles overturn on SB Hwy 99
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A three vehicle accident has impacted traffic on southbound Highway 99 just south of California Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information Page. CHP reported that the accident happened at 1:43 p.m. and has blocked the fast lane of Highway 99. The...
2 arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen utility vehicle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests in connection with a stolen utility vehicle Monday. Sheriff’s detectives found the Kubota side-by-side vehicle at a property in the 5700 block of Ino Madera Street in Lamont but the vehicle was stolen from a farm in the Buttonwillow area overnight, according to […]
Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Dahle visits Bakersfield.
Brian Dahle is currently California State Senator for District 1. He says he wants to rebuild the middle class so "Californians can stay in California."
KGET 17
BPD searches for 2 suspects in Costco robbery
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for two suspects they said were involved in a robbery at Costco on Rosedale Highway. Police said the two suspect stole several bottles of alcohol before being confronted by an employee. The employee suffered major injuries due to a struggle with the suspects, officials said. The suspects then fled in a car described as a gray four-door, 2007 BMW with California license plate number 7TVJ985.
Longtime Bakersfield business leader David Urner passes away
David Urner, a longtime leader in the Bakersfield business community, passed away on Saturday at the age of 92.
KTLA.com
The history hidden beneath 3 California lakes
A recent discovery of a World War II boat at the bottom of Shasta Lake has sparked interest in what lies in the deep of California’s lakes. The continued drought has caused water levels to drop, revealing more than just boats. Shasta Lake. A landing boat for the USS...
GoFundMe set up for bicyclist killed in NW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A GoFundMe account has been set up for the man who was killed riding his bicycle in northwest Bakersfield earlier this month. The collision happened on Sunday, Oct. 16 when the coroner said David Wood Jr., 29, was hit and killed by a car on Allen Road just north of Jomani […]
A dip in temperatures expected in Kern County
It’s a cool start to the week with temperatures only reaching 73 degrees today. A high-pressure system will bring slightly warmer conditions for much of Kern County on Tuesday, followed by a dip in temperatures halfway through the week due to another inside slider. This will create unsettled weather and bring breezy conditions for our mountains and […]
Taft Midway Driller
Kern County Board of Supervisors actions for Oct. 25
The Kern County Board of Supervisors met today as scheduled for the Oct. 25 Board Meeting. Supervisor Phillip Peters (District 1), Chairman Zack Scrivner (District 2), Supervisor Mike Maggard (District 3), Supervisor David Couch (District 4), and Supervisor Leticia Perez (District 5) were in attendance. For information on how to address the Board on a specific agenda item or provide general public comment, please click here.
Change is hard: City reverts back to head-first diagonal parking on 3-block section of 18th Street
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Some habits die hard. That’s the moral of the story along a three-block stretch of 18th Street in Downtown Bakersfield, where the city has aborted plans to implement a different style of parking. Despite evidence that backing into a diagonal parking space is safer than driving in head-first, the city of […]
Kern County wins no matter how state’s energy future plays out, renewables expert declares at economic pre-summit
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Economic Summit kicks off in Bakersfield on Thursday, with regional leaders from business, government and philanthropy coming together at the Marriot Convention Center.The goal of the two-day summit is to collaborate on an agenda that balances racial and geographic equity, environmental sustainability and economic growth.Tuesday at the Marriott, however, […]
Taft Midway Driller
Taft man injured in crash north of McKittrick
A Taft man suffered major injuries in a vehicle accident on Highway 58 north of McKittrick Saturday. The California Highway Patrol said first responders were notified of the accident about 12:30 p.m. and found a vehicle 300 feet off the roadway with the driver unconscious inside. The CHP identified the...
