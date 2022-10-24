Read full article on original website
Iowa man facing terrorism charges after threatening two hospitals
SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — A northwest Iowa man is facing terrorism charges after forcing two hospitals to go into lockdown. The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Ryan Betcke of Granville is charged with making terroristic threats after calling Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls Wednesday and threatening to shoot employees there with an AK-47. As a result that hospital, along with Orange City Health, was put in lockdown until deputies could arrest Betcke.
Woodbury County LEC Authority gets update on wall damage to new jail
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Woodbury County Law Enforcement Authority got an update on the damage after panels fell down earlier this month. On Friday, October 14th, five panels at the new Law Enforcement Center fell down due to high winds. The panels were created to withstand up to...
One killed in Wayne County, Nebraska accident
WAYNE, Neb. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says that on Wednesday, they investigated a two-vehicle accident located at the intersection of Hwy 16 and 849th Rd. A northbound semi-truck driven by Bernard Kneifl, Jr. had stopped to turn west onto 849th Rd when it was struck from behind by another northbound vehicle driven by Sander Granados-Herrera.
Man facing several charges for false fire report, stand-off Tuesday night on Jackson St.
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A man is now facing several charges after a fire call turned into a stand-off Tuesday night in Sioux City. Sioux City Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported structure fire just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 1311 Jackson Street, but when they arrived on the scene, they found a male party, identified as Salvador Perez-Garcia, experiencing a mental health crisis.
Free flu and COVID vaccines available Wednesday at South Sioux City restaurant
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — A local health department is making it easy to get your shots when you go out for lunch or dinner on Wednesday, Oct. 26th. The Dakota County Health Department is offering free flu and COVID vaccines at El Ranchito Restaurant in South Sioux City, Neb. from 1:00 - 6:00 p.m.
Reminder: Early voting ballots need to be at Woodbury Co. Auditor's office by Nov. 8th
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Woodbury County's top election official says early voting is down considerably over the last midterm election. Auditor Pat Gill says his office has received 6,400 ballot requests and about 2,800 of those have already been returned by mail or voted early in person. So far,...
Navigator files for pipeline permit to Iowa Utilities Board despite ongoing lawsuits
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The company behind a second major proposed carbon-capture pipeline is asking the Iowa Utilities Board for permission to build the project. Navigator CO2 ventures' official filing for the Heartland Greenway Pipeline envisions a more than $3 billion project. It would stretch for 1,300 miles across...
Emerson man charged with planting camera in grocery store bathroom
EMERSON, Neb. — An Emerson, Nebraska man is facing charges of planting a camera in the bathroom of the town's new grocery store. 21-year-old Miguel Vasquez was arrested on October 15th and charged with three counts of unlawful intrusion. Court documents show he was an employee of the Post...
Optometrist warns of dangers with cheap colored contacts this Halloween
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — If colored contacts are a part of your Halloween costume this year doctors are warning about buying them online for cheap. They're concerned about those contacts, which in most cases are purchased without an eye exam or prescription. A South Sioux City optometrist explains the real "cost" of getting into character.
South Dakota House of Representatives District 17 candidates share campaign priorities
VERMILION, S.D. — Most South Dakota residents will be voting in new districts this election, due to a new redrawing of districts in the state. The new map moves residents living on the southwest side of Union County into District 17. Some Clay county residents are now in Yankton...
Gov. Ricketts presents state tourism awards at South Sioux conference
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — The State of Nebraska celebrated tourism this week with its annual conference in South Sioux City highlighting everything the Cornhusker State has to offer. The conference is held in a new community each year. Governor Pete Ricketts helped hand out the annual awards to...
TOTT - St. Augustana Lutheran Halloween Carnival
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Pete Iversen joined Jacob Heller on "Talk of the Town" to discuss an upcoming Halloween Carnival, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Oct. 30th at Sioux City's Augustana Lutheran Church, 600 Court St. This is a free, fun and family-friendly event, including snacks, carnival games,...
185th Air Refueling Wing takes over local school gym class with obstacle course
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Members of Sioux City's 185th air refueling wing took over gym classes at one local school. In video from Bishop Heelan High School in Sioux City, the air guard unit set up an inflatable obstacle course for the students. When they weren't running the course,...
Farmers Market adding seating options for next season
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Farmers Market is adding seating options, thanks to donations from two local groups. Both "100+ Women Who Care" and "Downtown Partners" have helped buy four new benches around the lot on Tri-View Avenue that hosts the market. Two of the benches were...
Continued drought lowering Missouri River levels, but not yet to record lows
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The US Army Corps of Engineers is expecting another year of below-normal snowfall in the Missouri River basin, but it will still be some time before we'll see a true strain on the river from the current drought. The Corps held a town hall meeting...
Siouxland Progressive Women holds candidate luncheon with Democratic candidates
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Siouxland Progressive Women's group held a luncheon on Tuesday, Oct. 25th to hear from some of the Democratic candidates about the issues facing voters this year. Democrats Steve Hansen, Jackie Smith and JD Scholten shared their thoughts on numerous topics and the progress they're...
Huskies reach state semifinals for second straight year
ELK POINT, S.D. — Elk Point-Jefferson defeated Redfield 42-0 in the South Dakota Class 11B quarterfinal round. The Huskies now advance to the state semifinals and will take on Hot Springs on Friday, November 4.
Above and Beyond: Madison Thomas
CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa — Above and Beyond takes us to Correctionville, Iowa where Madison Thomas is staying very active and involved in sports and other student activities. "I think staying busy is really important," Madison Thomas, a Senior at River Valley High School said. When it comes to extracurriculars, Thomas...
FEATURED MVP: Bailey Boeve
HINTON, Iowa — Hinton’s outside hitter Bailey Boeve leads the War Eagle conference in kills with 289 and the entire state of Iowa in total blocks with 165. But the scariest thing is - she’s only a Freshman!. Before she even played her first game as a...
Briar Cliff announces new ESports team, dedicated arena
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's Briar Cliff University is unveiling a new competitive arena especially for "e-sports." ESports are a new venture for the Chargers, but the building hosting their competitions isn't. The school's new arena is located in the Newman Flanagan Center, which already hosts Briar Cliff's...
