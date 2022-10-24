ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
siouxlandnews.com

Iowa man facing terrorism charges after threatening two hospitals

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa — A northwest Iowa man is facing terrorism charges after forcing two hospitals to go into lockdown. The Sioux County Sheriff's Office says 58-year-old Ryan Betcke of Granville is charged with making terroristic threats after calling Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls Wednesday and threatening to shoot employees there with an AK-47. As a result that hospital, along with Orange City Health, was put in lockdown until deputies could arrest Betcke.
GRANVILLE, IA
siouxlandnews.com

One killed in Wayne County, Nebraska accident

WAYNE, Neb. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office says that on Wednesday, they investigated a two-vehicle accident located at the intersection of Hwy 16 and 849th Rd. A northbound semi-truck driven by Bernard Kneifl, Jr. had stopped to turn west onto 849th Rd when it was struck from behind by another northbound vehicle driven by Sander Granados-Herrera.
WAYNE COUNTY, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Man facing several charges for false fire report, stand-off Tuesday night on Jackson St.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A man is now facing several charges after a fire call turned into a stand-off Tuesday night in Sioux City. Sioux City Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported structure fire just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 1311 Jackson Street, but when they arrived on the scene, they found a male party, identified as Salvador Perez-Garcia, experiencing a mental health crisis.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Emerson man charged with planting camera in grocery store bathroom

EMERSON, Neb. — An Emerson, Nebraska man is facing charges of planting a camera in the bathroom of the town's new grocery store. 21-year-old Miguel Vasquez was arrested on October 15th and charged with three counts of unlawful intrusion. Court documents show he was an employee of the Post...
EMERSON, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Optometrist warns of dangers with cheap colored contacts this Halloween

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — If colored contacts are a part of your Halloween costume this year doctors are warning about buying them online for cheap. They're concerned about those contacts, which in most cases are purchased without an eye exam or prescription. A South Sioux City optometrist explains the real "cost" of getting into character.
siouxlandnews.com

Gov. Ricketts presents state tourism awards at South Sioux conference

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — The State of Nebraska celebrated tourism this week with its annual conference in South Sioux City highlighting everything the Cornhusker State has to offer. The conference is held in a new community each year. Governor Pete Ricketts helped hand out the annual awards to...
NEBRASKA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

TOTT - St. Augustana Lutheran Halloween Carnival

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. — Pete Iversen joined Jacob Heller on "Talk of the Town" to discuss an upcoming Halloween Carnival, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. on Oct. 30th at Sioux City's Augustana Lutheran Church, 600 Court St. This is a free, fun and family-friendly event, including snacks, carnival games,...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Farmers Market adding seating options for next season

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Farmers Market is adding seating options, thanks to donations from two local groups. Both "100+ Women Who Care" and "Downtown Partners" have helped buy four new benches around the lot on Tri-View Avenue that hosts the market. Two of the benches were...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Above and Beyond: Madison Thomas

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa — Above and Beyond takes us to Correctionville, Iowa where Madison Thomas is staying very active and involved in sports and other student activities. "I think staying busy is really important," Madison Thomas, a Senior at River Valley High School said. When it comes to extracurriculars, Thomas...
CORRECTIONVILLE, IA
siouxlandnews.com

FEATURED MVP: Bailey Boeve

HINTON, Iowa — Hinton’s outside hitter Bailey Boeve leads the War Eagle conference in kills with 289 and the entire state of Iowa in total blocks with 165. But the scariest thing is - she’s only a Freshman!. Before she even played her first game as a...
HINTON, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Briar Cliff announces new ESports team, dedicated arena

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's Briar Cliff University is unveiling a new competitive arena especially for "e-sports." ESports are a new venture for the Chargers, but the building hosting their competitions isn't. The school's new arena is located in the Newman Flanagan Center, which already hosts Briar Cliff's...
SIOUX CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy