ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Comments / 0

Related
fox42kptm.com

Authorities make arrests in multimillion-dollar meat theft ring

LINCOLN, Neb. — Three people have been arrested following an investigation into a multi-million dollar meat theft ring stretching across several states. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into several stolen semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef occurring in Nebraska, including Lancaster County, on June 27, 2022. In the initial investigation, the estimated loss was $1 million.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
fox42kptm.com

County attorney Kleine talks 2020 shooting, future ambitions

OMAHA, Neb.—In Fox 42's sit-down interview with Douglas County Attorney Don Klein, he talked about prison overcrowding, what changes he would like to make in the future, as well as the shooting of James Scurlock by Jake Gardner. It was May 2020 when protests against George Floyd’s killing popped...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Bryan High School student in custody after Bellevue Police find loaded gun

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Bellevue Police said Wednesday that officers found a loaded handgun on a student at Bryan High School. Around 9 a.m. BPD were called to the school to assist in detaining a 16-year-old male student who was "physically resisting" them, according to a release from the department.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

OPD taking part in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police Department (OPD) is taking place in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 26, according to a press release from OPD. Officers will be at the following locations to collect unused medication to be disposed of properly from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.:
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Douglas County Election Commission reports a lot of voters have already cast their ballots

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Election Day isn't for another two weeks, but plenty of voters are already making their voices heard. According to the Douglas County Election Commission, more than 11 percent of voters in the county have already submitted a ballot. This data comes about three weeks after early ballots were mailed out and two weeks since in-person early voting began.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
fox42kptm.com

Beyond the Podium: Don Kleine Full Interview

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — As we go beyond the podium to bring you deeper coverage of the 2022 election, Fox 42's Joe Harris had a one-one-one interview with Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine, the incumbent and Republican candidate for Douglas County Attorney. This is the full interview with Don...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
fox42kptm.com

NWS meteorologist talks October snowstorm 25 years on

OMAHA, Neb.—To put it bluntly, the blizzard of October 1997 was one for the books. That’s when a storm swept through and dumped 10-14 inches of snow on Omaha and Lincoln over one day, knocking out power, closing schools and canceling Halloween. "It was a very heavy, wet...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Let’s give ’em pumpkin to talk about. It's National Pumpkin Day!

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Pumpkin Day is celebrated just before Halloween on October 26, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The gourd is popular in the autumn season as decorations and a nutritious food. Pumpkin can be very versatile when it comes to food. It can be put in bars, cookies,...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy