OPD: Man barricades himself in bathroom of hotel holding woman and baby against will
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — A man is accused of barricading himself in the bathroom of a hotel after holding a woman and baby against their will, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Officers in the area of 108th and L streets around 2:00 a.m. Wednesday...
Authorities make arrests in multimillion-dollar meat theft ring
LINCOLN, Neb. — Three people have been arrested following an investigation into a multi-million dollar meat theft ring stretching across several states. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation into several stolen semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef occurring in Nebraska, including Lancaster County, on June 27, 2022. In the initial investigation, the estimated loss was $1 million.
County attorney Kleine talks 2020 shooting, future ambitions
OMAHA, Neb.—In Fox 42's sit-down interview with Douglas County Attorney Don Klein, he talked about prison overcrowding, what changes he would like to make in the future, as well as the shooting of James Scurlock by Jake Gardner. It was May 2020 when protests against George Floyd’s killing popped...
Bryan High School student in custody after Bellevue Police find loaded gun
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Bellevue Police said Wednesday that officers found a loaded handgun on a student at Bryan High School. Around 9 a.m. BPD were called to the school to assist in detaining a 16-year-old male student who was "physically resisting" them, according to a release from the department.
Operational Deputies in the Douglas County Sheriff's Office are equipped with body cameras
(Omaha,Neb) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office now has over 100 operational deputies equipped with body cameras. “This is an independent witness as to what happened,” said Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. A body camera ready to record almost every move. The...
DCHD: Douglas County is seeing a large increase in RSV cases compared to fall of 2021
OMAHA, Neb.—The respiratory virus RSV is getting around in the community. The Douglas County Health Department said there were 205 positive cases during the most recent week, which is up from the 182 new cases from the previous week. Both weeks show higher numbers than the same period last year.
OPD taking part in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Police Department (OPD) is taking place in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 26, according to a press release from OPD. Officers will be at the following locations to collect unused medication to be disposed of properly from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.:
Douglas County Election Commission reports a lot of voters have already cast their ballots
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Election Day isn't for another two weeks, but plenty of voters are already making their voices heard. According to the Douglas County Election Commission, more than 11 percent of voters in the county have already submitted a ballot. This data comes about three weeks after early ballots were mailed out and two weeks since in-person early voting began.
Beyond the Podium: Don Kleine Full Interview
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — As we go beyond the podium to bring you deeper coverage of the 2022 election, Fox 42's Joe Harris had a one-one-one interview with Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine, the incumbent and Republican candidate for Douglas County Attorney. This is the full interview with Don...
NWS meteorologist talks October snowstorm 25 years on
OMAHA, Neb.—To put it bluntly, the blizzard of October 1997 was one for the books. That’s when a storm swept through and dumped 10-14 inches of snow on Omaha and Lincoln over one day, knocking out power, closing schools and canceling Halloween. "It was a very heavy, wet...
Let’s give ’em pumpkin to talk about. It's National Pumpkin Day!
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Pumpkin Day is celebrated just before Halloween on October 26, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The gourd is popular in the autumn season as decorations and a nutritious food. Pumpkin can be very versatile when it comes to food. It can be put in bars, cookies,...
Thompson, Huskers face big challenge this weekend against Illinois' top ranked defense
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — This weekend marks the beginning of a crucial final five weeks for Nebraska as they need to win three of their final five games to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2016. The Huskers' attention, however, will be fully focused on what lies...
After historic NCAA tourney run, Bluejay women looking for even more this season
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — It was a historic season last year for the Creighton women's basketball program. Making it to the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history was nothing short of magical. But Creighton head coach Jim Flanery says that even though...
