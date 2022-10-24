Vols' targets score touchdowns for Webb

Two Tennessee football recruiting targets led Webb School of Knoxville to a victory against Boyd Buchanan (Chattanooga, Tennessee).

Wide receivers Shavar Young Jr. and Markeis Barrett each scored touchdowns as the Spartans (8-0, 5-0 Division II-AA East) defeated Boyd Buchanan, 42-7, at David Meske Stadium in Knoxville Friday.

Young, a freshman who started as an eighth grader at Webb last season, recorded three receptions for 74 yards and one touchdown. Barrett, a junior, recorded two receptions for 47 yards and one touchdown against the Buccaneers.

Young has offers from Tennessee, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and Tulane.

Barrett has offers from Arkansas, Austin Peay, Boston College, Campbell, Charlotte, Eastern Kentucky, Marshall, Miami University, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Clemson.

Webb will conclude its regular season Friday at home against Chattanooga Christian School (8-1, 5-0).