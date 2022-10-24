ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Vols' targets score touchdowns for Webb

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dfpqa_0iktbDn000

Two Tennessee football recruiting targets led Webb School of Knoxville to a victory against Boyd Buchanan (Chattanooga, Tennessee).

Wide receivers Shavar Young Jr. and Markeis Barrett each scored touchdowns as the Spartans (8-0, 5-0 Division II-AA East) defeated Boyd Buchanan, 42-7, at David Meske Stadium in Knoxville Friday.

Young, a freshman who started as an eighth grader at Webb last season, recorded three receptions for 74 yards and one touchdown. Barrett, a junior, recorded two receptions for 47 yards and one touchdown against the Buccaneers.

Young has offers from Tennessee, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and Tulane.

Barrett has offers from Arkansas, Austin Peay, Boston College, Campbell, Charlotte, Eastern Kentucky, Marshall, Miami University, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Clemson.

Webb will conclude its regular season Friday at home against Chattanooga Christian School (8-1, 5-0).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Steve Spurrier shares admiration for Josh Heupel, appreciation for Tennessee offense

Steve Spurrier loves a high-powered passing attack. The Head Ball Coach loved what he saw from Josh Heupel’s Tennessee squad in its Week 7 win over Alabama. Tennessee was Spurrier’s rival at Florida and South Carolina, but the HBC was rooting for his home-state team on The Third Saturday in October. Spurrier shared high praise for Heupel and the Vols during his appearance on “The Paul Finebaum Show.”
KNOXVILLE, TN
FanSided

Tennessee basketball 2022-23 preview: Vols’ frontcourt

John Fulkerson was the most experienced player on Tennessee basketball for the past three years. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield was the rising star for the Vols. Those two occupied the post down the stretch of last season as they won the SEC Tournament Championship. Now, Fulkerson has graduated, and Huntley-Hatfield has transferred.
KNOXVILLE, TN
sportstalkatl.com

Kirk Herbstreit thinks Tennessee is better than Georgia

For the first time since what feels like the turn of the century, Tennessee will play in two of the biggest games of the college football season. The Volunteers upset Alabama in front of a home crowd, and just a few weeks later, they’ll travel south to Athens to take on Georgia in a contest that will likely decide the SEC East.
KNOXVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

Tennessee football’s Jaylen McCollough gets huge update for Kentucky game after alleged assault incident

Tennessee football star safety Jaylen McCollough hasn’t played in the last two games after getting arrested in early October for punching a man at his apartment complex on campus. It appears he’s still going to remain out for this weekend’s matchup with Kentucky, but there is new evidence that could be good news for his status moving forward with the Volunteers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
slipperstillfits.com

How to watch Gonzaga vs. Tennessee

The Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers might be setting a new mold for exhibition games when they hit the court on Friday, Oct. 28, at 6:00 pm, in Frisco, Texas. Officially titled the Legends of Basketball Classic, this charity exhibition features sold tickets and a pay-per-view online stream, with all proceeds benefiting the John McLendon Minority Scholarship Foundation.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Tennessee Goalpost News

Tennessee fans have always been known to be wild and that was proven true yet again. Back on Oct. 16, Tennessee had one of the biggest upsets of the year over Alabama. It signaled to the college football world that it was back and ready to make a big push for the College Football Playoff.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Knox County first grader gives Hendon Hooker a letter after Saturday’s win

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After the Vols cruised past UT Martin on Saturday, a family made their way down to the field to soak in the moment and see the players. On Friday, Hardin Valley first grader Colton Kuban drew a picture, hoping to give it to a player at the game the following day. Walking onto the field, Colton saw Hendon Hooker and wanted to go say ‘hello.’ At that momen,t his mom Sarah remembered she had the letter with her and handed it to her son to give to the Vols star QB.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Tennessee Football's New Uniforms Are Going Viral

The Tennessee football hype is reaching sky-high levels as the Volunteers remain undefeated on the year. On Tuesday, the No. 3-ranked program added to this hype with an exciting new uniform release. The official Tennessee Football Twitter account unveiled some all-black uniforms with orange accents for this coming Saturday's matchup against No. 19 Kentucky.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Woman scammed out of $500 for Tennessee football tickets

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Tennessee fan was scammed out of seeing the Vols play. “I was just very disappointed,” said Caitlin Ault, a Knoxville native and Tennessee Volunteers Football fan. Ault had her eyes set on going to one of the biggest games of the season, next Saturday’s...
KNOXVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Amanda Hara Leaving WVLT-TV: Where Is the Knoxville Anchor Going?

Knoxville has followed Amanda Hara for a decade on WVLT-TV. But now the Emmy Award-winning journalist is moving on to the next step of her career. Amanda Hara announced she is leaving WVLT-TV in November 2022. Her regular viewers naturally want to know where the veteran news anchor is going and if the new opportunity will also take her away from Knoxville. Fortunately for WVLT-TV viewers, there’s still some time before her exit. Find out what Amanda Hara said about her departure from WVLT-TV here.
KNOXVILLE, TN
supertalk929.com

Motorsports complex being constructed near Knoxville

Another motorsports experience in being constructed in Tennessee. This one will be located 160 miles west of Bristol Motor Speedway. Developers of Flatrock Motorsports Park had a groundbreaking announcement Wednesday and owners have plans of bringing the international racers of Formula One and MotoGP to the Volunteer State. Plans call...
KNOXVILLE, TN
mymix1041.com

$200,000 Powerball winning ticket sold in Cleveland, TN

There are two unknown winners from the Tennessee Lottery drawing held Monday. One of them bought a ticket in Cleveland and won $200,000!. Another in Gray, TN, which is in Washington County, won $50,000. Both players matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the...
CLEVELAND, TN
wvlt.tv

Married couple starts an affordable family clinic in Maryville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A married couple moved from Wisconsin to East Tennessee and will now open a family clinic in Maryville. It’s called Neighborhood Family Clinic, giving insured and uninsured residents an affordable healthcare option. However, Dr. Michael Nowak, who owns the clinic with his wife, said the...
MARYVILLE, TN
mymix1041.com

Two Cleveland restaurants fail inspections after improperly storing food

Two failing scores in Cleveland this week after an inspector found chicken to be undercooked at one restaurant and improper storage techniques being used at another. Japanese Hibachi Express on Spring Creek Boulevard scored a 46 and Burrito Xpress on Inman Street scored a 63. At Japanese Hibachi Express, the inspector saw an employee not change their gloves between cleaning and cooking at the grill, and also between using wiping cloths and performing food preparation. Raw steak was found being stored over uncovered sauces. The inspector says the floor, ceiling and walls were very dirty. Containers that are only meant to be used once were being washed and re-used for other food products. Chicken was only cooked to 127 to 156 degrees, where it needs to be cooked to at least 185 degrees. Utensils were only being rinsed before being put away as clean. The inspector noted a clean metal pot was being stored on the floor, as well as boxes of broccoli in the walk-in cooler. The inspector also suggested the restaurant should take the food safety training class through the Bradley County Health Department.
CLEVELAND, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

165K+
Followers
219K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy