svinews.com
Evanston man identified in fatal ATV accident in Star Valley
An Evanston, Wyoming man lost his life in a four-wheeler accident on Monday, October 24. Lincoln County Sheriff Shane Johnson said the accident occurred in the Cole Canyon area of Star Valley. Sheriff Johnson stated that both the Sheriff’s Office and Lincoln County Search & Rescue responded to the scene...
cowboystatedaily.com
Two Men Charged With Beating, Robbing Wyoming Hunters
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two men – one from Colorado and another from Wyoming – have been charged with aggravated assault and battery in connection with the beating of two Wyoming hunters in Lincoln County on Oct. 15. Jared Michael Olguin, 35, of...
Wyoming hunter shoots self while fighting off grizzly attack
A hunter accidentally shot himself in the leg while trying to fight off a grizzly bear attack in west-central Wyoming — the second such attack in a week's time, officials said.
buckrail.com
svinews.com
sweetwaternow.com
Sublette County Arrest Report for October 17-24, 2022
PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from October 7-24, 2022. Tanner Moceika of LaBarge, WY, was arrested on October 20 for felony possession of a controlled substance. Trinidad Johnson of Farson, WY was arrested on October 23 for allegedly driving under the...
svinews.com
Hale pleads not guilty. Trial date set for March 20.
A Star Valley Ranch man who was arrested last month after hiding from police following a domestic incident pleaded not guilty during a court hearing on Monday, October 24. Lincoln County Attorney Spencer Allred said Jordan Hale, 40, pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted first degree murder and aggravated assault. Following the plea the judge set bail at $1.5 million cash only, which as of October 24 had not been paid. A trial date was also set for March 20.
