One of the suspects involved in a fight that put a Jackson man in the hospital has turned himself into police. The second suspect remains at-large. Lincoln County Attorney Spencer Allred told SVI News that Shea Sanchez, 30, of Green River, Wyoming turned himself in Wednesday morning. He has been booked into the Lincoln County Jail on charges of aggravated assault and battery as well as theft. According to Attorney Allred, an active arrest warrant has been issued for the second suspect, identified as Jared Olquin, 35, of Elizabeth, Colorado. Olquin faces the same charges as Sanchez.

GREEN RIVER, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO