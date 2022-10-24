Read full article on original website
oilcity.news
National Museum of Military Vehicles founder earns Wyoming Economic Development Association award
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Economic Development Association has awarded Dan Starks, founder and chairman of The National Museum of Military Vehicles, its 2022 Innovation Award. Presented annually, the award recognizes an innovative project that significantly impacts a Wyoming community and its citizens. It is intended to recognize participants...
svinews.com
Hale pleads not guilty. Trial date set for March 20.
A Star Valley Ranch man who was arrested last month after hiding from police following a domestic incident pleaded not guilty during a court hearing on Monday, October 24. Lincoln County Attorney Spencer Allred said Jordan Hale, 40, pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted first degree murder and aggravated assault. Following the plea the judge set bail at $1.5 million cash only, which as of October 24 had not been paid. A trial date was also set for March 20.
