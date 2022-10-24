A Star Valley Ranch man who was arrested last month after hiding from police following a domestic incident pleaded not guilty during a court hearing on Monday, October 24. Lincoln County Attorney Spencer Allred said Jordan Hale, 40, pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted first degree murder and aggravated assault. Following the plea the judge set bail at $1.5 million cash only, which as of October 24 had not been paid. A trial date was also set for March 20.

