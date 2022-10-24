ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Coast’s Town Center Hosts Double Header with Art & Music Festivals

PALM COAST, Fla. (October 23, 2022) Proving there’s plenty of room for everyone in Palm Coast, Town Center was host to two headlining events on Saturday bringing arts, crafts, and culture together all within walking distance. Central Park Welcomes Another First. Central Park was the site of the inaugural...
Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach Invites Families to its Spooky Good Time Event, Oct. 28

Tanger Outlets Daytona Beach invites the community to its Spooky Good Time Event as part of its Family Fun Day event series in partnership with Halifax Health. Taking place on Friday, Oct 28 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. near the splash pad, the festive event will feature an array of family-friendly activities, including giveaways, musical entertainment, crafts, a costume contest and trick-or-treating at participating retailers. The costume contest, sponsored by Rue & Ziffra, will be held by the stage near Columbia at 6:15 p.m., with registration from 5:30 – 6 p.m. The contest will include categories for the following age groups: 0-2 years, 3-6 years and 7+ with prizes awarded in each age group. All giveaway items are available while supplies last!
Local teacher brings new sweets to Palm Coast

Joining Palm Coast's ever-growing restaurant scene is a sweet treat the whole family will enjoy: homemade ice cream. Sweet Melissa's Homemade Ice Cream, to be precise. The small family-owned shop is located at 160 Cypress Point Parkway in City Market Place. Melissa Herndon, the face behind the name, owns the store with her husband, Wilson.
Flagler Beach to host hurricane information forum for residents

Do you want to know more about what happened in Flagler Beach during Hurricane Ian? How did the city, county and our community partners respond to the Hurricane? Do you have any follow-up questions?. Wednesday, Oct. 26, the city of Flagler Beach will be hosting a Hurricane Information Forum for...
The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, October 25, 2022

Weather: Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south after midnight. To include your event in the Briefing and...
Abandoned Bongoland Theme Park in Florida

Bongoland is an abandoned theme park with prehistoric creatures, located in Florida, US. Bongoland was owned by Perry Sperber, the first dermatologist in Daytona Beach. It was named for “Bongo,” a large baboon that lived there. The park operated until 1952 due to “lack of public interest”.
New image from Florida anthropology hopes to crack cold case

There is now a face to a cold case, first discovered in the heat of the Florida summer. Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly says the anthropology team from the University of South Florida was able to create these images in hopes of identifying a man whose remains were found at a residential construction site in Palm Coast.
Housing Market in Flagler and Palm Coast Beginning to Feel Sharp Pain of Rising Interest Rates

Housing prices in the United States rose almost 60 percent between 2012 and 2019, then another 45 percent between 2020 and the middle of this year. Now, with interest rates more than doubling to 7 percent in a year, the longest housing boom since the crash of 2007-08 is ending. The signs are everywhere, across the country, in the Florida and in Flagler County.
Restaurant Notes: Black Rifle Coffee Co. plans Clay County shop

The St. Johns River Water Management District is reviewing a permit application for Black Rifle Coffee Co. on about an acre at 1619 County Road 220 in Fleming Island in Clay County. The project is a remodeling of an existing 4,416-square-foot bank building. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is the agent.
FHP: Man dead after his car crashed through guardrail into the St. Johns River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a man drowned Wednesday morning when his car crashed through a guardrail and into the St. Johns River. According to FHP, at approximately 12:04 a.m., the man was driving an SUV southbound on New Kings Road south of Dunn Avenue. At the same time, a 39-year-old man from Jacksonville with driving on the same road in the same direction. The SUV struck the sedan before going through the guardrail.
Florida Dollar General employee accused of pouring bleach into co-worker’s drink

DELAND, Fla. (TCD) -- A 48-year-old Dollar General employee stands accused of pouring bleach into his co-worker’s beverage following an argument. On Monday, Oct. 24, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Dollar General on North Woodland Boulevard to a report of a poisoning, WESH-TV reports. One of the employees reportedly told authorities that he was drinking a Pepsi, went to the bathroom, and when he came back, it tasted and smelled like bleach or cleaning supplies.
