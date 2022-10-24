Read full article on original website
Caotic_Dorito
3d ago
Too bad there's such a limited # of Jobs around where you would make enough for the extremely outrageous rent they'll be charging.
Robert Shanks Jr.
3d ago
they never make seniors apartments for 55and over any more 1 or 2 bed rooms in Lagrange ga under $1200 why???
thecitymenus.com
Villa Rica gets $1.14 million grant for downtown upgrade
Villa Rica has been awarded a $1.14 million grant from the Atlanta Regional Commission that will kick off what city officials say will be a major renovation in its downtown. The funds are part of the ARC’s Livable Cities Initiative, a program that involves federal funds and is intended to improve pedestrian and vehicular access to downtown areas.
WTVM
Food Mill’s mobile unit make stop at Columbus senior apartments
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Food Mill in Columbus had its mobile unit out at the Waverly Terrace Senior Apartments in Columbus. Fresh fruits and vegetables were available for purchase at a discounted rate. The food is produced by local farmers and distributed through the food mill. Today’s stop was...
WTVM
Former Rialto building in Columbus undergoing renovations for new project
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A building in Uptown Columbus that has sat vacant for many years is getting new life. Cascade Hills Church announced the opening of a new satellite campus and much more coming to the former Rialto building on Broadway. A building that served as a theatre for...
Columbus city services to be closed, altered for Veterans Day
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In observance of Veterans Day, the local government of Columbus, Georgia will alter or suspend its services on Friday, Nov. 11, excluding emergency services such as fire, police and ambulance services. Here is what will be closed or operational on Veterans Day: Waste and recycling Waste and recyclables won’t be picked […]
Cold storage firm to open McDonough facility with 170 jobs
Cold chain logistics firm NewCold will open a facility in Henry County.
fox5atlanta.com
High-tech studios take over old Georgia Army base, looks to open in 2023
FOREST PARK, Ga. - The Georgia movie industry continues to expand in metro Atlanta with a new movie studio under construction in Forest Park at the site of the old Fort Gillem. It seems that there are movie studios everywhere now, but this is the first in Clayton County. It...
WTVM
Columbus City Council considering adding city’s first entertainment district
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus city council held a packed house this evening. Many business owners and Columbus residents were there to hear about a proposed ordinance allowing people to carry open drinks in public. Council members spent some time discussing bringing the city’s first entertainment district to Uptown.
WTVM
Strike at Russell County paper mill continues for union workers
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Workers continue to strike at a Russell County paper mill. Hourly union workers have been on strike since Oct. 6. The union and workers were not able to reach an agreement on a new contract, sending the workers out on the picket line. WestRock offered to...
thecitymenus.com
Foxtail Soon Brewing in Peachtree City
Foxtail Coffee Co. will soon be serving their responsibly sourced coffees from all around the world in Peachtree City, Georgia. Foxtail is from Winter Park, Florida, which also serves as their first location. The new location in Peachtree City will be the second for Georgia. Their Newnan location opened in 2021 near the Coweta Crossroads Publix. Foxtail Coffee Co. is currently working on their buildout of the PTC location near Aldi in the former Porter Paints location.
thecitymenus.com
New Ownership for Bremen Childcare Academy
After over 20 years the Bremen Childcare Academy was born anew, revamped, and updated. Located in Haralson County, they are open as a full service daycare and preschool. Keisha Archer, Atlanta native and owner, with two other daycare centers and two years in the field under her belt, bought the business because she not only “wanted to be able to offer childcare,” but she “wanted to offer the community a positive place to see diversity and growth.”
The Citizen Online
82 days and still no response from Peachtree City council or city staff to disabled resident
I am Amy Carrier. This is the story behind the joint statement by 3 (not 4) candidates for the open city council seat. The concept for this joint statement was mine. By now, I hope you have read the statement published in The Citizen which highlights my public statements at City Hall, and was signed by Kenneth Hamner, Phil Crane, Clint Holland and Kevin Madden.
WTVM
Overnight fire on 29th St. leaves home destroyed in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An overnight structure fire in Columbus leaves home destroyed. Fire crews responded to the two-story home on 29th Street and 10th Avenue around 1 a.m. on Oct. 26. No people were inside the home at the time of the incident. Additionally, there is no word on...
citizenofeastalabama.com
The Field Restaurant opens in Fort Mitchell
A new restaurant celebrated its opening in Fort Mitchell last Friday. Located at 808-A, Hwy 165, The Field Restaurant is owned Army Sgt. First Class Patrick Williams and his wife, Shameka Williams, and they hope that the community will make The Field their home away from home. With his retirement...
The Citizen Online
Council results: Yes to Riley Field track, Planterra traffic relief, new dog-tethering rules
More than 3 dozen citizens filled the seats and lined the walls at the Oct. 20 Peachtree City Council meeting, but this was an expectant rather than an angry crowd. By the middle of the meeting, most had quietly left the chamber, satisfied with the council’s actions. By that...
adventuresinatlanta.com
ENZO STEAKHOUSE AND BAR PRESENTS A GRAND OPENING GALA
Festive and Philanthropic Celebration Featuring a Ribbon Cutting, Cocktails, Chef-Driven Cuisine, Live Music and More. Monday, November 7, 2022 From 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Opening its doors in late September, ENZO Steakhouse & Bar is ready to officially celebrate its arrival with a festive and philanthropic celebration. On Monday, November 7, 2022, from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., revelers are invited to ENZO’s Grand Opening Gala, an exciting evening that kicks off with a brief ribbon cutting ceremony with Fayetteville Mayor Edward Johnson and Dan T. Cathy, Chief Visionary of Trilith. Guests are then invited to walk the red carpet and enter an elegant and spirited atmosphere featuring live music from the UpScale Band, signature cocktails including the Palmariva, Donna Rosa, and Luna di Miele, and an array of Executive Chef Montobbio’s chef-driven cuisine. The evening’s proceeds benefit Two Sparrows Village, a nonprofit organization serving special needs families in South Metro Atlanta. Tickets are on sale for $95 per person at https://enzo-itl.com/experience/grand-gala-opening and include food and beverages.
gradickcommunications.com
Halloween Happenings In Downtown Carrollton This Weekend
October 24, 2022 (Carrollton, Ga.) – Downtown Carrollton will be the scene of several Halloween events this weekend, from trick-or-treating and movies to music and football. Kick off the weekend with the Halloween classic movie, Hocus Pocus, on the big screen at the Amp, Friday, October 28 at 7 pm.
Hobby Lobby owner announces he’s giving away the company, for God
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – CEO and founder of Hobby Lobby, David Green, announced Friday that he plans to give away ownership of Hobby Lobby. The announcement came in the form of a Fox News opinion piece that he wrote, chronicling his journey with the company and how he came to make this decision. “As an […]
St. Francis-Emory Healthcare holding hiring event
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Job seekers in the medical field may want to pay a visit to St. Francis-Emory Healthcare’s Butler Pavilion, located at 2300 Manchester Expressway, for a hiring event on Wednesday, Oct. 26 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. According to a press release from St. Francis-Emory Healthcare, there will be open interviews for […]
Henry County Daily Herald
NewCold investment to be largest in Henry County's history
Gov. Brian P. Kemp has announced that NewCold, a global leader in automated storage and cold chain logistics, will build and operate an advanced, large-scale distribution facility in Henry County. This project will create 170 new jobs and deliver more than $333 million in investment — the single-largest investment by a business in Henry County, to date.
WTVM
Community gathers to send off Columbus woman killed in wreck
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hundreds of family and friends gather to say farewell to a woman killed in a car accident on Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. in Columbus. It was standing room only at the Wynnton Road Baptist Church as 65-year-old Jennifer Gayle Durham was laid to rest. Durham...
