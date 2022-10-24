Festive and Philanthropic Celebration Featuring a Ribbon Cutting, Cocktails, Chef-Driven Cuisine, Live Music and More. Monday, November 7, 2022 From 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Opening its doors in late September, ENZO Steakhouse & Bar is ready to officially celebrate its arrival with a festive and philanthropic celebration. On Monday, November 7, 2022, from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., revelers are invited to ENZO’s Grand Opening Gala, an exciting evening that kicks off with a brief ribbon cutting ceremony with Fayetteville Mayor Edward Johnson and Dan T. Cathy, Chief Visionary of Trilith. Guests are then invited to walk the red carpet and enter an elegant and spirited atmosphere featuring live music from the UpScale Band, signature cocktails including the Palmariva, Donna Rosa, and Luna di Miele, and an array of Executive Chef Montobbio’s chef-driven cuisine. The evening’s proceeds benefit Two Sparrows Village, a nonprofit organization serving special needs families in South Metro Atlanta. Tickets are on sale for $95 per person at https://enzo-itl.com/experience/grand-gala-opening and include food and beverages.

FAYETTEVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO