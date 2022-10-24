ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

KLFY News 10

Prep Football taking over Thursday night

High School Football adjusting some of their game days, due to the threat of weather. Here’s the list of teams that have contacted us so far. Thursday’s PREP FOOTBALL Games Acadiana at Carencro Erath at Crowley St. Martinville at Abbeville Leesville at Eunice Iota at Port Barre Notre Dame at Grand Lake Loreauville at Catholic-NI […]
ABBEVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU women cruise in exhibition opener vs. Mississippi College, 88-35

The second season of the Kim Mulkey era at LSU started fast and finished strong, trouncing Mississippi College 88-35 in an exhibition game Thursday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers unveiled a team with nine new faces, and Mulkey played 12 of her 14 players. LSU led 24-7...
BATON ROUGE, LA
High School Football PRO

New Iberia, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Loreauville High School football team will have a game with Catholic High School - New Iberia on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00.
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU flips 3-star linebacker from Baylor, adding to 2023 class

Christian Brathwaite, a three-star linebacker according to the 247Sports composite, flipped Wednesday morning to LSU. Brathwaite was committed to Baylor before he visited LSU over the weekend. The Cypress, Texas, native is ranked No. 464 overall in the 2023 class. Brathwaite gives defensive coordinator Matt House two linebackers in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Letters: Baton Rouge crime is keeping students from applying to LSU

I'm 56 years old and have a lot of friends that live out of state. In the past, my friends' children always considered coming to LSU for college; however, in the past three years this has not been the case because the students and their parents say they are "afraid of the crime in Baton Rouge and at LSU."
BATON ROUGE, LA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Acadiana newsmakers: Judi LeJeune named senior vice president and director of marketing for Home Bank

Judi LeJeune, a longtime public relations director with IberiaBank/First Horizon, has been named senior vice president and director of marketing for Home Bank. LeJeune has experience in public relations, media relations and advertising and in working with banking teams across multiple states. She is a graduate of CABL’s Leadership Louisiana and Leadership Lafayette.
LAFAYETTE, LA

