Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisiana witness reports UFO clusters moving in formationsRoger MarshLafayette, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Very Brief History of South Louisiana Community CollegeTyler Mc.Lafayette, LA
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
theadvocate.com
Vermilion Catholic's defense hoping to finish off dominant season with district crown
Vermilion Catholic’s offense has produced as expected this season as the Screamin’ Eagles have rolled to an 8-0 record ahead of Friday’s District 7-1A showdown against rival Central Catholic. But the defense has been just as impressive. Through eight games, Vermilion Catholic’s defense has six shutouts and...
theadvocate.com
Denham Springs comes alive late to take down Dutchtown in District 5-5A matchup
First the string of scoreless quarters came to an end. Then the winning streak was snapped. Denham Springs scored three fourth-quarter touchdowns as it rallied past Dutchtown 21-17 in a District 5-5A game played Thursday night at Live Oak. Dutchtown (5-3, 3-1) scored all of its points in the second...
theadvocate.com
FRIDAY NIGHT'S TOP MATCHUPS: Here is our choice of three games to watch
Key game for the PBS Eagles (7-1, 3-1) ahead of next week’s District 6-3A finale vs. University. Port Allen (4-4, 2-2) has won two straight and has the speed and skill to make a statement of its own while also looking to shore up a Division III nonselect playoff berth.
Prep Football taking over Thursday night
High School Football adjusting some of their game days, due to the threat of weather. Here’s the list of teams that have contacted us so far. Thursday’s PREP FOOTBALL Games Acadiana at Carencro Erath at Crowley St. Martinville at Abbeville Leesville at Eunice Iota at Port Barre Notre Dame at Grand Lake Loreauville at Catholic-NI […]
theadvocate.com
LSU women cruise in exhibition opener vs. Mississippi College, 88-35
The second season of the Kim Mulkey era at LSU started fast and finished strong, trouncing Mississippi College 88-35 in an exhibition game Thursday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers unveiled a team with nine new faces, and Mulkey played 12 of her 14 players. LSU led 24-7...
New Iberia, October 29 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Loreauville High School football team will have a game with Catholic High School - New Iberia on October 28, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
theadvocate.com
From McNeese to LSU, Colby Richardson had an uphill climb to becoming an FBS cornerback
Colby Richardson's speed never was in question. During his football career at McMain in New Orleans, he flashed his athletic ability often. Although he was fast, he also was a lanky 6-foot-1 jack-of-all-trades at a high school that had gone 20-30 in his four seasons. Richardson did not attract strong...
theadvocate.com
LSU bowl projections trending up as Tigers' record improves going into season's final month
Before the season started, and certainly after LSU lost its season opener to Florida State, there were some national bowl projections that said the Tigers wouldn’t even make it to the postseason. How the perception of LSU’s season, and its postseason fortunes, have changed. The Tigers aren’t anyone’s...
theadvocate.com
LSU's Kim Mulkey has added a 5-star commitment to an already impressive Class of 2023
LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey scored another big victory when 6-foot-5 forward Aalyah Del Rosario committed Tuesday to the Tigers over three other schools, including reigning national champion South Carolina. Del Rosario — a five-star recruit and the No. 7 player in the nation, according to Hoopgurlz — made...
atozsports.com
Watch: LSU head coach Brian Kelly might have just thrown shade at his own fan base
LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly might have thrown some shade at his own fan base on Tuesday night. A reporter asked Kelly how he felt about LSU fans rushing the field after the Tigers’ win against the Ole Miss Rebels this past Saturday. Ole Miss was ranked No....
theadvocate.com
LSU flips 3-star linebacker from Baylor, adding to 2023 class
Christian Brathwaite, a three-star linebacker according to the 247Sports composite, flipped Wednesday morning to LSU. Brathwaite was committed to Baylor before he visited LSU over the weekend. The Cypress, Texas, native is ranked No. 464 overall in the 2023 class. Brathwaite gives defensive coordinator Matt House two linebackers in the...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Baton Rouge crime is keeping students from applying to LSU
I'm 56 years old and have a lot of friends that live out of state. In the past, my friends' children always considered coming to LSU for college; however, in the past three years this has not been the case because the students and their parents say they are "afraid of the crime in Baton Rouge and at LSU."
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge teacher fulfills childhood dream and wins big on Wheel of Fortune
On Wednesday night, Michael Russ proved that dreams do come true. The Baton Rouge teacher's appearance on Wheel of Fortune saw him come away with over $58,000 in prizes while, also, fulfilling a childhood ambition. "Ever since I was a little child (I always watched Wheel of Fortune)," Russ said....
theadvocate.com
Two EBR school board election races feature candidates facing incumbent rematches
If you think some of the names in this year's East Baton Rouge Parish School Board races look familiar, you're correct. Two contests are repeats from 2018, and, on the whole, six of the nine current members are seeking re-election. A seventh withdrew from her race, but didn't drop out in time to have her name removed from the ballot.
theadvocate.com
A Louisiana 11-year-old discovered a Mississippi River shipwreck. Now it's named after him.
Imagine if, as a sixth grader, you happened to find a shipwreck — and, after the general tumble of emotions, all you could think about was getting to school the next day to tell your friends. Such was the situation for 11-year-old Aaron Bencaz. The sixth grader from Mayfair...
3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Louisiana, then keep on reading because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
theadvocate.com
Consultants urge doubling early childhood education in Baton Rouge, at $114.5 million a year
Consultants are recommending that over the next seven years Baton Rouge should aim to more than double the number of infants to 4-year-olds who attend publicly funded educational programs, an expansion that would require more than $100 million a year in new spending. “We really want to get to a...
theadvocate.com
Acadiana newsmakers: Judi LeJeune named senior vice president and director of marketing for Home Bank
Judi LeJeune, a longtime public relations director with IberiaBank/First Horizon, has been named senior vice president and director of marketing for Home Bank. LeJeune has experience in public relations, media relations and advertising and in working with banking teams across multiple states. She is a graduate of CABL’s Leadership Louisiana and Leadership Lafayette.
theadvocate.com
It's the busiest fall fairs and festivals weekend yet; check out our list
There's a new festival in town, specifically in Port Allen, where the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival & Car Show makes its inaugural run on Saturday. Festivities take place on the grounds of the West Baton Rouge Convention & Visitors Bureau, 2750 N. Westport Drive. Presented by Cajun Country...
Kevin's Seafood Opening Second Location in Lafayette
Many are asking when this restaurant will officially open.
Comments / 1