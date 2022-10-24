ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Military officials review investigation findings in death of Navy SEAL

Training procedures changed to increase safety VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Military officials are reviewing the findings of an investigation into the death of U.S. Navy SEAL Capt. Brian Bourgeois during a routine training on a Virginia Beach base. Those officials have not released their findings yet but have confirmed that they’ve changed training procedures to increase safety as a result of […]
Postal worker robbed in Chesapeake; $50K reward offered

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information in the robbery of a postal worker in Chesapeake. USPIS says the robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Providence Road, at Sparrow Road near S. Military Highway. The...
Edenton PD warns residents of phone scam

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) – The Edenton Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam that has been occurring in the area. According to a Facebook post from the Edenton Police Department, scammers are contacting residents claiming that they can either help pay bills or give reduced bill rates for town utilities and other home […]
Navy sailors welcomed home by family at Chesapeake daycare

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake daycare hosted homecomings for two Navy families on Thursday. Primrose School of Edinburgh Commons hosted the celebrations for two fathers who'd been overseas for seven months. According to the daycare, the Weaverling family welcomed home Electronics Technician Second Class Petty Officer Weaverling and the...
National Prescription Take Back Day is Saturday. Here are locations across Hampton Roads where you can participate.

NORFOLK, Va. — October 29 is National Prescription Take Back Day, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. This day, which usually happens several times a year, was designed to give residents in communities the opportunity to safely dispose of medications they may no longer need or use. This is a good opportunity to clean out your cabinets and get rid of any dangerous or expired medications.
