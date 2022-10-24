Read full article on original website
Meet Capt. Alvie 'Cool' Culanding, the first Filipino American captain at Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — To understand who Alvie Aquino Culanding is today, you'll have to know his parents, two immigrants from the Philippines who started a family in the United States and settled in Hampton Roads. Culanding's father enlisted in the U.S. Navy in the 60s and his mother...
USPS offers $50,000 reward after letter carrier robbed in Chesapeake
Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a United State Postal Service letter carrier on Monday in Chesapeake.
Military officials review investigation findings in death of Navy SEAL
Training procedures changed to increase safety VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Military officials are reviewing the findings of an investigation into the death of U.S. Navy SEAL Capt. Brian Bourgeois during a routine training on a Virginia Beach base. Those officials have not released their findings yet but have confirmed that they’ve changed training procedures to increase safety as a result of […]
WAVY News 10
Postal worker robbed in Chesapeake; $50K reward offered
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information in the robbery of a postal worker in Chesapeake. USPIS says the robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Providence Road, at Sparrow Road near S. Military Highway. The...
Gov. Youngkin to invest billions to fix I-64 bottleneck, deepen Norfolk Harbor
Governor Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday released a progress report about transportation in Hampton Roads.
Norfolk Sheriff’s Office announces name for new K-9
According to a Facebook post, after having over 1,000 votes cast, the winning name for the K-9 is Enzo!
Edenton PD warns residents of phone scam
EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) – The Edenton Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam that has been occurring in the area. According to a Facebook post from the Edenton Police Department, scammers are contacting residents claiming that they can either help pay bills or give reduced bill rates for town utilities and other home […]
Owners of Legacy Lounge get surveillance video from August quadruple shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — On Thursday, Warren Salvodon and Alex Stokes walked into Norfolk Circuit Court hoping for a favorable judge's ruling and walked out with a key element in their fight to re-open their still-shuttered Legacy Restaurant & Lounge. A judge ordered the Norfolk Police Department to give Legacy's...
Navy sailors welcomed home by family at Chesapeake daycare
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake daycare hosted homecomings for two Navy families on Thursday. Primrose School of Edinburgh Commons hosted the celebrations for two fathers who'd been overseas for seven months. According to the daycare, the Weaverling family welcomed home Electronics Technician Second Class Petty Officer Weaverling and the...
Norfolk deputies start active shooter response training for the public
NORFOLK, Va. — Mass shootings have impacted communities across the country. Now, deputies with the Norfolk Sheriff's Office want to make sure residents know to protect themselves and others during an active shooter threat. Twenty Norfolk residents will learn how to run, hide and fight during active shooting response...
13newsnow.com
Post office says man robbed mail carrier in Chesapeake, offers reward of up to $50,000 for information
USPIS investigators think the robber was wearing a pink hoodie and gray sweatpants. The post office is offering up to $50K for information that leads to his arrest.
Williamsburg business owner sentenced to seven years for $2M health care fraud
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – A wellness center owner will serve seven years in prison after being found to have defrauded Virginia Medicaid and other health care programs of more than $2.2 million. Maria Kokolis, 48, of Williamsburg, owned and operated Pamisage, Inc., a center for integrative behavioral health and medicine and focused on weight management […]
Student charged with gun at Granby High School in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Va. — A Granby High School student is charged for having a gun on school property Wednesday. According to the Norfolk Police Department, a school resource officer responded to a report that a student had a weapon at the school around 11:30 a.m. Authorities found a gun in...
Norfolk man acquitted in deadly domestic shooting on Kingsway Road
After approximately two hours of deliberations, a jury found 37-year-old Julius Allen Herring not guilty of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
National Prescription Take Back Day is Saturday. Here are locations across Hampton Roads where you can participate.
NORFOLK, Va. — October 29 is National Prescription Take Back Day, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration. This day, which usually happens several times a year, was designed to give residents in communities the opportunity to safely dispose of medications they may no longer need or use. This is a good opportunity to clean out your cabinets and get rid of any dangerous or expired medications.
Virginia wellness center owner sentenced for $2M healthcare fraud
Kokolis charged 45 minutes to an hour of face-to-face psychotherapy sessions for noncomparable services such as sending messages through the company's app or by tracking clients' data. She billed the sessions for times when she was on vacation and when clients were sick in the hospital or were travelling out of state.
Virginia Beach Navy Master-at-Arms convicted of illegally selling machine guns
A naval law enforcement officer from Virginia Beach was convicted last week on five gun charges after he sold illegal machine guns to a federal informant.
Retrial for Norfolk officer accused of voluntary manslaughter begins in Chesapeake
Edmund Hoyt's first trial, just this past August, ended in a mistrial.
Navy man convicted of selling unregistered guns
A federal jury convicted a Virginia Beach man on Friday, Oct. 21 of possessing and selling unregistered machine guns.
SECEP student taken into custody for bringing a weapon to campus
Southeastern Cooperative Educational Program Suffolk Center student taken into custody for having a weapon on campus
