Woman bonded out on Murder charge, fled, now arrested by U.S. Marshals in Indiana

McDonald County, Mo. – Sheriff Rob Evenson tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker that Dawn Wynn is back in custody. Complete details of her capture are not known. She is in Indiana currently.

“ We’re happy to report that Dawn Wynn is in custody. Earlier this afternoon, we were contacted by authorities in Indiana. Wynn had been recognized from television coverage and the alert citizen reported her to the local authorities. Thank you to our Indiana brothers and sisters in blue for a job well done! ” – Sheriff Rob Evenson

Wynn originally left a note at her mother’s home in Pea Ridge, Arkansas stating she was suicidal. Arkansas authorities put out an alert for her well-being. Wynn is still alive more than two months later.

