Mount Vernon, OH

Open Source: When are the recycling dumpsters being put back at the Park & Ride?

By Grant Ritchey, Report for America Corps Member
Knox Pages
 3 days ago
Mount Vernon to begin leaf collection on Oct. 31

MOUNT VERNON -- The City of Mount Vernon will begin citywide leaf pickup on Monday, Oct. 31. City leaders said Mount Vernon will have three machines operating this season. The machines will pick up all of the main streets first, then proceed to the side streets and outlying areas.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
National Wildlife Turkey Foundation to enhance 500 acres in Ohio

COLUMBUS -- The National Wildlife Turkey Foundation is working alongside the Ohio Division of Wildlife to improve over 500 acres of wildlife habitat on three wildlife areas. Across the country, non-native and invasive species can wreak havoc on wildlife habitat, creating a monoculture that offers little diversity in structure, food and cover type. Wild turkeys and many other wildlife species thrive in habitats diverse in both structure and plant species. An ongoing agreement between the NWTF and the Ohio Division of Wildlife is bolstering wildlife habitat by targeting these non-native invasive plant and undesirable woody species on public wildlife areas.
OHIO STATE
COTC hosts Nov. 2 application event at Knox Campus

MOUNT VERNON — You don’t have to complete your college admission and financial aid application alone. Central Ohio Technical College (COTC) is hosting an application event to help students submit the free COTC application for admission and the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) on Wednesday, Nov. 2 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Knox campus.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Jean Fowler

P. Jean Fowler, 80 passed away on Thursday morning, October 27, 2022 at her home near Gambier with her family by her bedside. The family will receive friends from 11a.m. until the time of a memorial service celebrating the life of Jean at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 31, 2022 at the Snyder Funeral Homes, Lasater Chapel, 11337 Upper Gilchrist Rd., Mount Vernon with Deacon Tim Birie presiding. Burial will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Mount Vernon.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
Colts defense leads to MOAC title, playoff momentum

COLUMBUS — The fastest 10 weeks of the year is officially finished and that means only one thing: It’s playoff time!. Before we turn the page to the postseason, let’s check out some of the best high school football performances from around the state in Week 10 with this week’s Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association High School Football Notebook.
OHIO STATE

