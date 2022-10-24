Open Source: When are the recycling dumpsters being put back at the Park & Ride?

COLUMBUS -- The National Wildlife Turkey Foundation is working alongside the Ohio Division of Wildlife to improve over 500 acres of wildlife habitat on three wildlife areas. Across the country, non-native and invasive species can wreak havoc on wildlife habitat, creating a monoculture that offers little diversity in structure, food and cover type. Wild turkeys and many other wildlife species thrive in habitats diverse in both structure and plant species. An ongoing agreement between the NWTF and the Ohio Division of Wildlife is bolstering wildlife habitat by targeting these non-native invasive plant and undesirable woody species on public wildlife areas.

