Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special seems to be a Kevin Bacon heist in first trailer
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 from director James Gunn is still more than a little ways out, but rather than making fans wait until next year to catch up with its ragtag team of alien misfits, the studio’s bringing them home a little bit early this winter with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.
The Verge
James Gunn is DC Studios’ new co-CEO
After months of searching for a new leader to head up its answer to Marvel Studios, Warner Bros. Discovery has chosen director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran to lead its recently formed DC Studios division. Though it at one point seemed as though Warner Bros. Discovery was eyeing Dan...
The Verge
Enola Holmes 2 has all the fun and charm a family-friendly action movie needs
Enola Holmes 2 doesn’t waste any time getting to what it does best: namely chase sequences and breaking the fourth wall. In the opening moments, Enola (Millie Bobby Brown) is running away from two armed police officers right before she stops, turns to the camera, and explains just how she got into this mess. That style of playful action was a large part of the first film’s charm, and the sequel keeps that up while doing the typical sequel thing of making everything bigger and more elaborate. And with most of the origin story out of the way in the first film, Enola Holmes 2 is free to let loose and have a good time as the kind of big-budget, family-friendly action film that’s all too rare nowadays.
The Verge
Rian Johnson’s Poker Face looks like it might be Peacock’s first must-see show
While everyone’s been eagerly waiting for Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion to arrive on Netflix this December, the Knives Out sequel isn’t the director’s only mystery-driven passion project coming to shake up the streaming space. There hasn’t been all that much noise about Johnson and Natasha Lyonne’s upcoming Peacock series Poker Face since it was first announced back in March, but the show’s first trailer definitely makes it seem like it might be one of the first fantastic shows of 2023.
The Verge
Binge-watching Doctor Who just got a lot harder
The BBC is partnering with Disney to bring upcoming episodes of Doctor Who to the Disney Plus streaming platform for global audiences, complete with a brand-new logo inspired by Tom Baker’s era as the galaxy-traveling timelord. But it’s also going to make it way harder to binge-watch the show.
‘Horrorscope’: ‘Pennyworth’s Harriet Slater Latest To Join Horror Pic From Screen Gems, Alloy Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Harriet Slater (Pennyworth) has signed on for a role in the horror feature Horrorscope, which Anna Halberg and Spenser Cohen are directing for Screen Gems and Alloy Entertainment, in their feature debut. The actress joins an ensemble that also includes the previously announced Jacob Batalon, Alana Boden, Adain Bradley, Avantika, Humberly González, Wolfgang Novogratz, Larsen Thompson and Olwen Fouéré. Based on Alloy’s same-name novel written by Nicholas Adams, Horrorscope follows a group of college friends who get their horoscopes read and then begin dying in ways connected to their fortunes. Are their fates fatal, or can they change what’s written in...
The Verge
Netflix’s new multiverse Sonic show debuts in December
Netflix’s Sonic Prime, a new animated series starring Sega’s iconic blue hedgehog, will premiere on December 15th, Netflix announced on Thursday. The streaming company released some new plot details that indicate Sonic will have to deal with some major multiverse shenanigans. “It’s the Sonic you know and love...
People On TikTok Said A Horror Movie Called “Terrifier 2” Is Making People Vomit And Walk Out Of Theaters, So Of Course I Went To See If It’s Legit
"My friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance."
The Verge
Six spooky new things to stream this Halloween
It’s always the right time to watch horror movies, but it just feels better at Halloween. October is made for warm drinks, cozy sweaters, and jump scares. And there is no shortage of classic films (and shows!) to dig into during this time of the year. But that means the new stuff can often be overlooked — which is a shame because this year in particular featured a handful of interesting additions to the spooky season canon, from family-friendly stop-motion to much more disturbing horror anthologies. Here are six recent releases across Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus to watch after the trick-or-treating is done.
James Corden's Father Discovers How Close Terror Can Be In Haunted Hotel
Malcolm Corden thought his wife Margaret was too scared to visit. He was so wrong.
The Verge
Redfall frightens in new trailer just in time for Halloween
With Halloween right around the corner, Redfall has a new trailer that really bares its fangs. This new trailer shows another side of the game, eschewing the quirky and quippy heroes in favor of some of the scares you’ll get investigating the titular town of Redfall, Massachusetts. There are a couple of neat jump scares featuring a stalking vampire — although the moment makes heavy use of a strobing effect, so photo-sensitive viewers beware. Redfall also shows off that monstrous bloodsucking nosferatu aren’t your only enemies. A human faction of zealots that promises protection from the creatures is also running around anointing people in blood. Sticky!
The Verge
CD Projekt Red reveals it’s working on a Witcher 1 remake
The Witcher series is returning to its roots. CD Projekt Red announced that one of the many new Witcher projects it’s working on, which includes a brand-new trilogy, is actually a remake of the first game. Dubbed with the codename “Canis Majoris” — which is in line with CD...
The Verge
Amazon and Bethesda are teasing the Fallout TV show
Amazon and Bethesda have started to share itty bitty teases of the upcoming Fallout TV series for Prime Video. We still don’t know when the show based on the post-apocalyptic RPG series is coming out, but the hints give us just a glimpse of what to expect it’s eventually released.
Comments / 0