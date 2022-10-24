Enola Holmes 2 doesn’t waste any time getting to what it does best: namely chase sequences and breaking the fourth wall. In the opening moments, Enola (Millie Bobby Brown) is running away from two armed police officers right before she stops, turns to the camera, and explains just how she got into this mess. That style of playful action was a large part of the first film’s charm, and the sequel keeps that up while doing the typical sequel thing of making everything bigger and more elaborate. And with most of the origin story out of the way in the first film, Enola Holmes 2 is free to let loose and have a good time as the kind of big-budget, family-friendly action film that’s all too rare nowadays.

16 HOURS AGO