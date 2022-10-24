ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (WV News) — It may have been a regional final, but it looked like just…
FAIRMONT, WV
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Being penalized three times on its opening drive still didn’t pr…
FAIRMONT, WV
Tygart Valley United Way launches 2022 winter clothing drive

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Tygart Valley United Way started its fifth annual Warm Coats, Warm Hearts winter clothing drive earlier this month, and residents are encouraged to donate their gently used coats, socks hats and more to the cause. Tygart Valley United Way Community Impact Director Casey...
FAIRMONT, WV
Bruceton sweeps County XC championships

KINGWOOD — The Preston County Middle School Championship was held back on Oct. 18, and Bruceton Middle enjoyed a team sweep. On the girls’ side, Bruceton scored a 39 to lead the four scoring teams. Aurora placed second with a 50 while Central Preston (62) edged West Preston (63) for third place.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
Fairmont Senior boys are Beckley bound for fourth straight year

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (WV News) — It may have been a regional final, but it looked like just another night out for Fairmont Senior boys soccer. Trinity Christian never looked like a serious threat to keep the Polar Bears from capturing their fourth straight region title and trip to the state tournament. Fairmont Senior scored early and often in a 6-0 win over the Warriors at Oak Glen High School.
FAIRMONT, WV
Inside the matchup: West Virginia welcomes talented TCU

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — When West Virginia scheduled this game as homecoming, it wasn’t out of any disrespect for the Horned Frogs. Given the usual timing of that event, and the fact that WVU doesn’t control the creation of the Big 12 schedule, and that it already gets cut a break in that it doesn’t get scheduled for back-to-back Saturday road trips in the league, there’s little control over what schools it will face in mid- to late October, when homecoming games are typically scheduled.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Grafton lifts regional boys soccer title at home, 2-0

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) – As the celebration began at McKinney Field, blue shirts and white shorts mixing with winter coats of many colors, one arm, holding one regional trophy, rose above the scrum. The Grafton Bearcats are Region II champions, battling past the Lewis County Minutemen, 2-0, to...
GRAFTON, WV
Fairmont Senior girls fall short to Oak Glen in region final

NEW CUMBERLAND, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Senior girls soccer kept one of the most dangerous offenses in the state quiet for more than a half, but it couldn’t hang on long enough to keep its season alive. The Polar Bears led early on the road against an...
FAIRMONT, WV

