SheKnows
One Life to Live Legend Announces Her Exciting Return to the Screen
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress will be back in action soon. We have some very exciting news for fans of CBS’ Blue Bloods… One Life to Live’s Erika Slezak (Viki) will be returning to reprise her role on the police drama! The details were first reported on the actress’ official website.
Jim Parsons & Iain Armitage, Who Both Play Sheldon In ‘Big Bang Theory’ Shows, Finally Meet In NYC: See Photo
Sheldon meets Sheldon! Jim Parsons smiled for a selfie alongside Iain Armitage, who plays the classic role of Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory spinoff series Young Sheldon, on Monday, October 17. Jim, 49, of course, plays Sheldon in the classic sitcom. Iain, 14, posted the photo with the actor, who originally played the part, on his Instagram, revealing that they met at Jim’s latest theatrical production. Both Jim and Iain had huge smiles on as they stood in the theater.
EW.com
Genie Francis Young and Restless
Not all of the news coming out of the soap world these days is depressing. To wit: Genie Francis is finally on the set of The Young and the Restless!. EW obtained this exclusive first look of Francis, now playing Genevieve Atkinson — the mother of Ethan Cane Ashby — on the CBS sudser. For the uninitiated, that's the yummy Daniel Goddard in the photo, who used to play Cane until he was shot dead outside of his dad's wedding to Jill. Lately, he's been levitating in and out of Genoa City as a freaking ghost, seen only by his widow Lily. Is his mother Genevieve now seeing ghosts, too? Or is that even "Cane" in the photo?
The Vampire Diaries fans ‘tear up’ as cast of teen drama reunite
The Vampire Diaries fans have been left delighted after the stars of the show and spin-off series reunited at a fan convention.The cast from the hit series came together for a fan convention called I Was Feeling Epic in Mystic Falls. The event was held over the weekend in Covington, Georgia, where parts of the The Vampire Diaries was filmed.In a TikTok video posted by producer Julie Plec, actors from the fantasy franchise, including Paul Wesley, Candice King and Phoebe Tonkin are seen laughing and chatting over dinner.“Had a bit of a family reunion last night,” Plec captioned the video, which she posted...
tvinsider.com
‘Batwoman’ Star Javicia Leslie Joins ‘The Flash’ Final Season
Javicia Leslie, who played the titular role on The CW‘s Batwoman, is returning to the Arrowverse for the ninth and final season of The Flash. As first reported by Entertainment Weekly, Leslie will appear in the upcoming season, though it’s not yet known who she will be playing nor if her part is a guest-starring role or a series-regular. Filming for the final season began in September 2022 and is set to conclude in March 2023.
James Cameron says that characters in Marvel and DC movies 'all act like they're in college' and 'that's not the way to make movies'
James Cameron said that Marvel and DC characters don't experience "things that really ground us and give us power, love, and a purpose."
Wait, Whose House Was Burning in 'House of the Dragon' Episode 9?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 9 on HBO — as well as spoilers for George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. War is brewing following the death of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine). The Green faction, led by Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), act quickly, determined to install Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the throne before Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) finds out what's going on.
Why Angela Lansbury’s ‘Murder She Wrote’ Character Never Had a Romantic Relationship on the Show
Angela Lansbury spoke about her time on Murder She Wrote. She explained why her character, Jessica Fletcher, never had a love interest.
Sophie Turner subtly responds to claim Sansa Stark was one of Game of Thrones’s ‘most cruel villains’
Sophie Turner has offered a subtle response on social media after her Game of Thrones character Sansa Stark was caught up in a viral online debate.The discussion was ignited by a tweet from Game of Thrones fan @daenartist, who wrote on Twitter: “One thing I love about the GoT show universe is it’s portrayals of the most heartless and cruel villains. No other show or movie makes you as invested in watching their downfall, it almost feels personal.”Attached to the message were photos of four characters: Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson), Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) and Sansa Stark from the...
People are calling Netflix series similar to Game of Thrones 'one of the best in history'
House of The Dragon came to an end this week, leaving many fans searching for their next fix of fantasy. Just like when Game of Thrones left our screens, as well as disappointing the vast majority of its loyal fans, the show also left a big hole in people's lives, with many asking just one question: what next?
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2: The Starks of Winterfell Are Coming
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2 will introduce Cregan Stark the head of the Stark family at the time of the Dance of Dragons.
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon: why did Alicent show Larys Strong her feet?
Why did Alicent show Larys Strong her feet? Warning spoilers for House of the Dragon episode 9 ahead. So it’s come to this. Only nine episodes in, and our new favourite fantasy series (sorry, Rings of Power fans) has already devolved into explainers about feet. Ahh, well, at least I’m not writing about the Targaryens and their proclivities…
‘Yellowstone’ Stars Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly Say Beth Will Finally Be Dealing With Her Past in Season 5
‘Yellowstone’ stars Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly say that married life will be full of twists and turns for the couple when Taylor Sheridan's western returns in November.
Hallmark Channel Actor Michael Kopsa Dead at 66
Actor Michael Kopsa had died at age 66. He appeared in numerous Hallmark Channel movies, as well as 'Fringe' and episodes of 'iZombie,' 'The X-Files,' and other shows.
Complex
Adam Sandler’s Daughters Cast Alongside Father in Upcoming Netflix Film
Adam Sandler’s daughters have been cast in his forthcoming Netflix movie. Produced by Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions, the film is based on Fiona Rosenbloom’s 2005 YA novel, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah! Sandler’s daughters, Sadie, 16, and Sunny, 13, are set to both earn $65,000 for their roles, TMZ reports.
Murder, She Wrote Actor Ron Masak Dies One Week After Co-Star Angela Lansbury
Following the death of Angela Lansbury, another star of the hit series Murder, She Wrote has also passed away. Ron Masak, who played Sheriff Mort Metzger on the '80s and '90s show, died at age 86 on Oct. 20, nine days after the actress' death at age 96. The actor passed away from natural causes at a hospital in Thousand Oaks, Calif., his granddaughter Kaylie Defilippis told the Hollywood Reporter. One of Masak's daughters also announced the news on his Facebook page.
New Amazon series dethrones Rings of Power as streamer's #1 show
The Peripheral has overtaken The Rings of Power
Trevor Donovan Finally Reveals Why He Was Fired From Days Of Our Lives
Many fans know Trevor Donovan from his work on the Hallmark Channel. The actor has appeared in movies such as "Strawberry Summer," "Marry Me At Christmas," "Two For The Win," "Love, Fall & Order," "Nantucket Noel," and more for the network (via QC Approved). However, Donovan recently opted to leave Hallmark and make the switch over to GAC Family along with some of the network's other big stars, such as Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, and Jen Lilley, among others (via Us Weekly).
‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Eric Braeden Walked Out of an Interview With the ‘Titanic’ Casting Director
One of Eric Braeden's biggest acting roles was in James Cameron's 'Titanic,' where he played a wealthy man from first class.
Here are the top 4 Netflix movie releases in October
Get ready for spooky season with these four upcoming Netflix movies. What are the new releases on NEtflix? What’s new on Netflix? What are new Halloween movies on Netflix?
