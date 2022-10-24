ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Cases of child RSV are swamping hospitals. What are the symptoms, treatments?

Pediatricians' offices, children's hospitals, urgent care centers and emergency rooms across the United States are being overwhelmed by an early, heavy surge of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) among infants and young children. Reported cases of RSV started rising dramatically in September, and by mid-October were at their highest levels in...
outsidetheboxmom.com

Requirements for Seniors’ Driving License Renewal

In order to keep the roads safe for everyone, there are certain requirements to get a driving license. In particular, older adults should be aware of the potential risks associated with driving and take any necessary precautions to ensure their safety on the road. It is important for seniors to...
CBS News

U.S. could face "tripledemic" amid exodus of health care workers

The U.S. could very well face what some doctors have dubbed a "tripledemic" this winter, with cases of COVID-19, the flu and a virus called respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) surging at the same time. The simultaneous increase in cases of three distinct viruses comes as more professionals are leaving the...
freightwaves.com

Is gig work killing people? Researchers link poor health to income insecurity

Many assume the gig economy is a new form of work, but that would be wrong. In 1776, economist Adam Smith remarked that workers “when they are liberally paid by the piece, are very apt to overwork themselves, and to ruin their health and constitution in a few years.”
Carolyn Rosenblatt

What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?

You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
Yale Daily News

Yale study finds emergency rooms nationwide overcrowded to crisis levels

Emergency rooms across the nation are severely overcrowded, with potentially catastrophic results for patients and medical professionals alike. Two recent Yale co-studies, conducted by Arjun Venkatesh, associate professor and chief of the section of administration in the department of emergency medicine, Alexander Janke, visiting research scientist and Edward Melnick, associate professor of emergency medicine and of biostatistics, identified causes of ER overcrowding and analyzed the effects on patients.
MedicalXpress

Study shows some health care workers produced a low response to COVID-19 vaccinations

A subset of health care workers vaccinated against COVID-19 had unexpectedly low responses to the immunizations, according to Cedars-Sinai investigators. The findings of the new study are published in iScience. In a matched control study, investigators compared the vaccine responses among a group of Cedars-Sinai health care workers who were...
The Hill

Flawed Medicare physician payment system threatens patient access

Access to primary and specialized care is critical to improving patient outcomes and keeping communities healthy, safe and productive. That access is particularly important for older Americans and disabled individuals on Medicare, who often face unique barriers to care and live with higher rates of chronic health conditions requiring specialized treatments and services.
Markets Insider

Why your healthcare is about to get a lot more expensive

Some of the forces making groceries more expensive will also make your health-insurance bill go up. Supply-chain and labor shortages, along with pent-up demand, are increasing costs for healthcare. Health-insurance premiums are expected to rise by around 10% in some states. Americans are probably tired of everything getting more expensive....
MedicalXpress

A certain type of stroke is on the rise, with higher rates among Black people

Rates of one type of stroke called subarachnoid hemorrhage have increased in older people and men in recent years, and such strokes occur in Black people at a disproportionately higher rate compared to people of other races and ethnicities, according to a study published in the October 26, 2022, online issue of Neurology.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios

Behind the surge in disabled workers: long COVID

There's been a surge of about 900,000 disabled people in the U.S. workforce since 2020, likely because of the increase in Americans with long COVID, according to new research published by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Why it matters: It's an encouraging sign, in one sense. Disabled Americans...
InsuranceNewsNet

The ‘family glitch’ could lead to more seeking individual health coverage

Next year “is gonna be crazy” on the health insurance front given challenging economic and regulatory factors, a health care economist said during a webinar Tuesday. Mike Bertaut is Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana’s senior health care economist and exchange coordinator. He discussed how economic and regulatory factors will impact the health insurance marketplace during a session sponsored by Health Agents for America.
LOUISIANA STATE
MedicalXpress

Hemophilia: Training the immune system to be tolerant

Hemophilia A is the most common severe form of hemophilia. It almost exclusively affects males. The disease can usually be treated well, but not for all sufferers. A study at the University of Bonn has now elucidated an important mechanism that is crucial for making the therapy effective. The results could help better tailor treatment to patients. Their article has been published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.
beckersdental.com

Liberty Dental Plan, Kaiser Permanente partner on dental benefits coverage

Liberty Dental Plan will provide dental benefits to members in Kaiser Permanente's Mid-Atlantic region as part of a partnership between the two companies. Liberty currently administers dental benefits to more than 6 million members nationwide, according to an Oct. 25 news release. The dental coverage will begin Jan. 1, 2024.
MedicalXpress

Does traffic-related air pollution increase risk of dementia?

Higher exposure to a certain type of traffic-related air pollution called particulate matter may be linked to an increased risk of dementia, according to a meta-analysis published in the October 26, 2022, online issue of Neurology. Researchers specifically looked at fine particulate matter, PM2.5, which consists of pollutant particles of...
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Feds include nursing homes, businesses in new COVID vaccination effort

President Biden on Tuesday called on more Americans, especially older adults, to get the updated COVID-19 booster shot ahead of upcoming holidays. In response, Albertson’s grocery store pharmacies and Walgreens drug stores are among the first pharmacies to partner with long-term care facilities, churches, schools and others to provide on-site vaccination clinics at long-term care facilities and other community locations.

Comments / 0

Community Policy