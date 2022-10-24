Read full article on original website
ABC News
Some Black physicians say they were pushed out of hospitals due to racial discrimination in medical workforce
After the pandemic hit the U.S. in early 2020, Chris Pernell, MD was on TV screens across the country, emerging as a leading voice on COVID-19's disproportionate impact on people of color. Earlier this year, backed by more than 100 New Jersey state leaders, Pernell -- University Hospital's inaugural chief...
MedicalXpress
Cases of child RSV are swamping hospitals. What are the symptoms, treatments?
Pediatricians' offices, children's hospitals, urgent care centers and emergency rooms across the United States are being overwhelmed by an early, heavy surge of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) among infants and young children. Reported cases of RSV started rising dramatically in September, and by mid-October were at their highest levels in...
outsidetheboxmom.com
Requirements for Seniors’ Driving License Renewal
In order to keep the roads safe for everyone, there are certain requirements to get a driving license. In particular, older adults should be aware of the potential risks associated with driving and take any necessary precautions to ensure their safety on the road. It is important for seniors to...
U.S. could face "tripledemic" amid exodus of health care workers
The U.S. could very well face what some doctors have dubbed a "tripledemic" this winter, with cases of COVID-19, the flu and a virus called respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) surging at the same time. The simultaneous increase in cases of three distinct viruses comes as more professionals are leaving the...
freightwaves.com
Is gig work killing people? Researchers link poor health to income insecurity
Many assume the gig economy is a new form of work, but that would be wrong. In 1776, economist Adam Smith remarked that workers “when they are liberally paid by the piece, are very apt to overwork themselves, and to ruin their health and constitution in a few years.”
What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?
You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
Yale Daily News
Yale study finds emergency rooms nationwide overcrowded to crisis levels
Emergency rooms across the nation are severely overcrowded, with potentially catastrophic results for patients and medical professionals alike. Two recent Yale co-studies, conducted by Arjun Venkatesh, associate professor and chief of the section of administration in the department of emergency medicine, Alexander Janke, visiting research scientist and Edward Melnick, associate professor of emergency medicine and of biostatistics, identified causes of ER overcrowding and analyzed the effects on patients.
Growing Surgical Revenue, OR Automation Named Top Priority for Health Systems
– Increasing surgical services revenue is a top priority for healthcare systems, with automation seen as a way to accomplish it, according to a new survey of healthcare executives conducted by The Health Management Academy. – Seventy-six percent of respondents named increasing surgical services revenue as a top priority, while...
MedicalXpress
Study shows some health care workers produced a low response to COVID-19 vaccinations
A subset of health care workers vaccinated against COVID-19 had unexpectedly low responses to the immunizations, according to Cedars-Sinai investigators. The findings of the new study are published in iScience. In a matched control study, investigators compared the vaccine responses among a group of Cedars-Sinai health care workers who were...
Flawed Medicare physician payment system threatens patient access
Access to primary and specialized care is critical to improving patient outcomes and keeping communities healthy, safe and productive. That access is particularly important for older Americans and disabled individuals on Medicare, who often face unique barriers to care and live with higher rates of chronic health conditions requiring specialized treatments and services.
MedicalXpress
Examining mRNA vaccine effectiveness for immunocompromised adults during omicron BA.4 and BA.5 predominance
A new study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's VISION Network presents and analyzes some of the first real-world data on mRNA COVID vaccine effectiveness during omicron BA.4 and BA.5 predominance for immunocompromised adults. The large, geographically diverse study confirms that overall protection provided by vaccination—even with one,...
Why your healthcare is about to get a lot more expensive
Some of the forces making groceries more expensive will also make your health-insurance bill go up. Supply-chain and labor shortages, along with pent-up demand, are increasing costs for healthcare. Health-insurance premiums are expected to rise by around 10% in some states. Americans are probably tired of everything getting more expensive....
MedicalXpress
A certain type of stroke is on the rise, with higher rates among Black people
Rates of one type of stroke called subarachnoid hemorrhage have increased in older people and men in recent years, and such strokes occur in Black people at a disproportionately higher rate compared to people of other races and ethnicities, according to a study published in the October 26, 2022, online issue of Neurology.
Behind the surge in disabled workers: long COVID
There's been a surge of about 900,000 disabled people in the U.S. workforce since 2020, likely because of the increase in Americans with long COVID, according to new research published by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. Why it matters: It's an encouraging sign, in one sense. Disabled Americans...
The ‘family glitch’ could lead to more seeking individual health coverage
Next year “is gonna be crazy” on the health insurance front given challenging economic and regulatory factors, a health care economist said during a webinar Tuesday. Mike Bertaut is Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana’s senior health care economist and exchange coordinator. He discussed how economic and regulatory factors will impact the health insurance marketplace during a session sponsored by Health Agents for America.
MedicalXpress
After rehab for opioids, nearly half of Medicaid beneficiaries do not receive follow-up care
Despite strong evidence for the importance of outpatient care after inpatient residential treatment for opioid use disorder, nearly half of Medicaid beneficiaries are not receiving follow-up care or medication-assisted treatment within a month of discharge, according to a new analysis led by University of Pittsburgh School of Public Health scientists.
MedicalXpress
Hemophilia: Training the immune system to be tolerant
Hemophilia A is the most common severe form of hemophilia. It almost exclusively affects males. The disease can usually be treated well, but not for all sufferers. A study at the University of Bonn has now elucidated an important mechanism that is crucial for making the therapy effective. The results could help better tailor treatment to patients. Their article has been published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.
beckersdental.com
Liberty Dental Plan, Kaiser Permanente partner on dental benefits coverage
Liberty Dental Plan will provide dental benefits to members in Kaiser Permanente's Mid-Atlantic region as part of a partnership between the two companies. Liberty currently administers dental benefits to more than 6 million members nationwide, according to an Oct. 25 news release. The dental coverage will begin Jan. 1, 2024.
MedicalXpress
Does traffic-related air pollution increase risk of dementia?
Higher exposure to a certain type of traffic-related air pollution called particulate matter may be linked to an increased risk of dementia, according to a meta-analysis published in the October 26, 2022, online issue of Neurology. Researchers specifically looked at fine particulate matter, PM2.5, which consists of pollutant particles of...
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Feds include nursing homes, businesses in new COVID vaccination effort
President Biden on Tuesday called on more Americans, especially older adults, to get the updated COVID-19 booster shot ahead of upcoming holidays. In response, Albertson’s grocery store pharmacies and Walgreens drug stores are among the first pharmacies to partner with long-term care facilities, churches, schools and others to provide on-site vaccination clinics at long-term care facilities and other community locations.
