Blue Rush Podcast: David Tyree on Odell Beckham Jr.’s rocky Giants tenure

By NY Post Video
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

On a live “Blue Rush” podcast from Pilsener Haus & Biergarten after the Giants win over the Jaguars, Jake Brown and Brandon London are joined by Giants great David Tyree. Tyree reflects on Odell Beckham Jr. not being a cancer in the locker room, but how he handled some things the wrong way with the Giants.


