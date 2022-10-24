ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Game Time Set for Hogs’ First Home Game in Awhile

By Andy Hodges
All Hogs
 3 days ago

After being on the road nearly an entire month, we know what time they play Liberty.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas football’s homecoming game against Liberty on Saturday, Nov. 5, will kick at 3 p.m. and air on SEC Network and FuboTV ( try it free ).

The Razorbacks (4-3) and Flames (7-1) will meet for the first time.

This weekend, Arkansas travels to Auburn (3-4) for an 11 a.m. kick on Saturday, Oct. 29. The game will air on SEC Network and FuboTV ( try it free ).

Liberty Flames head Hugh Freeze congratulates safety Javon Scruggs (1) after a defensive play in the first quarter against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at M.M. Roberts Stadium. (Chuck Cook / USA TODAY Sports)

The Hogs have something else to focus on first, though, with that road trip to Auburn on Saturday.

It's not the most pressing issue right now.

The Flames picked up a dominant 41-14 win against the BYU Cougars in Week 8, extending their win streak to five games.

The Flames’ third-string quarterback, Jonathan Bennett, led the way to victory against the Cougars, but starting quarterback Charlie Brewer is expected to be back from injury soon.

Liberty will be on a bye week this week before traveling to Fayetteville next weekend.

That will make it interesting to see what former Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze can do with two weeks to get ready to play the Hogs.

Freeze coached the Rebels to a 39-12 mark, but the official record reflects 27 wins vacated when a rogue booster ran afoul of NCAA restrictions.

He was fired after it was discovered he made inappropriate phone calls to escort services on his state-issued university cell phone.

Freeze is 33-12 into his fourth season at Liberty with three bowl games.

