ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham County, MI

MDOT’s starting next phases for 2 highway construction projects in Ingham, Clinton counties

By Bryce Airgood, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nlbau_0iktZ0pC00

LANSING — The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to start multiple projects this week, including work on Interstate 69 in Clinton County and U.S. 127 in Ingham County.

Both projects are part of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Rebuilding Michigan Program, which focuses on state highways and bridges critical to the economy, according to a press release from her office.

“Across Michigan, we are moving dirt and fixing the **** roads to save drivers time and money,” Whitmer said in the release.

In Ingham County, MDOT closed the southbound U.S. 127 ramp to Barnes Road Monday for reconstruction, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 11. On Oct. 31, MDOT will start work on ramps at Kipp Road with an estimated completion date of Nov. 18.

The work is part of the multi-year U.S. 127 resurfacing and bridge repair project in Ingham County.

In Clinton County, MDOT will close Airport Road over I-69 for bridge rebuilding starting Thursday. Traffic will be detoured via Clark, DeWitt and Stoll roads. The project’s estimated end date is Nov. 23.

Closing lanes is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists. Motorists should expect delays and are advised to seek alternate routes, according to the release.

The Airport Road work is part of a project to rebuild 5.3 miles of I-69 from Airport Road to the I-96/I-69 interchange. The project also involves rebuilding the interchanges at Francis and Airport roads and performing repairs to 13 bridges between the I-96/I-69 interchange and Airport Road, with additional bridge work in 2023.

MDOT also closed the northbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) ramp to eastbound Interstate 94 in Detroit at noon Monday for the next phase of a new Second Avenue Bridge project.

“These investments in Clinton, Ingham, and Wayne counties will help Michiganders get where they need to go safely,” Whitmer said in the release.

Contact Bryce Airgood at 517-267-0448 or bairgood@lsj.com. Follow her on Twitter @bairgood123.

Comments / 4

Related
WILX-TV

Traffic alert: Kipp Road ramp to northbound US-127 to close

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The city of Mason is expected to see an increase in truck traffic due to a ramp closure. The ramp to northbound US-127 from Kipp road will be closed Monday by the Michigan Department of Transportation. Work is expected to be completed Nov. 18. Authorities said...
MASON, MI
WILX-TV

Consumers Energy crews find body in Lansing Township

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man’s body was found Wednesday afternoon in the drive-thru of a former PNC Bank in Lansing Township. According to authorities, Consumers Energy crews called police at about 2:40 p.m. after they found a person on the ground near the intersection of Saginaw Street and Waverly Road.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

State Christmas Tree ceremony to cause street closures in St. Johns, Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The installation of Michigan’s official State Christmas Tree will cause street closures Friday and Saturday. The 63-foot spruce tree was selected by state officials and was donated by mother-daughter business partners Mary Ann and Caitlin Beck. It’s the first tree from Clinton County to be the State Christmas Tree.
LANSING, MI
Daily Energy Insider

Consumers Energy relocating mid-Michigan service center from capital to Windsor Township

After 60 years of operations in Lansing, Mich., Consumers Energy announced this week that it plans to relocate its mid-Michigan service center from the state capital to Windsor Township, which it hopes will make for ... Read More » The post Consumers Energy relocating mid-Michigan service center from capital to Windsor Township appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
LANSING, MI
99.1 WFMK

Avoid These Lansing Roads if You Don’t Want to Hit a Deer

It's that time of year again when deer are on the move and so are you. That means that there is a stronger chance that you and a deer could meet each other in the street. I'm not talking about a street fight—although I would pay to watch that. I'm talking about deer and car collisions. They happen all the time throughout mid-Michigan and the rest of the state.
LANSING, MI
wsgw.com

Two Chemical Leaks on Same Day in Midland

Authorities in Midland are investigating a potential chemical spill into the Tittabawassee River. Around 6:45 P.M. yesterday, a bright green substance was discovered flowing from a storm sewer pipe on Main Street near State Street. A boom has been placed in the river near the spill location. City officials say...
MIDLAND, MI
MLive

‘Careless smoking’ sparks Jackson area house fire, officials say

JACKSON COUNTY, MI - “Careless smoking” ignited a fire Wednesday that displaced a person from their Jackson-area home, officials said. Firefighters responded to the structure fire at 7:29 a.m., Oct. 26 in the 300 block of Broad Street in Leoni Township, east of Jackson, said Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety Director Mike Jester.
JACKSON, MI
WNEM

New development for Flint Township

Chief Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your Tuesday evening forecast. A virus is hitting children across the country and filling up pediatric hospital beds. Now, the concerning trend is making its way to mid-Michigan. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your evening forecast!. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your...
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
556K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy