Arkansas football restructured practices. It worked vs. BYU but what about rest of season?

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas football was on a three-game losing streak headed into its seventh game of the season. Something had to change, and coach Sam Pittman knew it.

He decided to restructure Arkansas' practices. To combat the slow starts the Razorbacks had suffered in their recent games, Pittman decided to begin each practice ahead of the game at BYU with "good-on-good" reps. In other words, practices would start fast and physical, with the first-team offense and defense going against each other.

The goal was to practice starting strong and finishing well. It seemed to work: Arkansas beat BYU 52-35, and the Razorbacks got off to a solid start.

Now, the Razorbacks are preparing to face Auburn on Saturday (11 a.m. CT, SEC Network). Arkansas' schedule isn't getting any easier, and the Razorbacks can't afford another skid like the one they suffered early this season.

Both Auburn (3-4, 1-3 SEC) and Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) come into the game after a week off. The Razorbacks sorely needed the break after suffering a number of injuries, and Pittman said he's optimistic about the team's overall health. The time off helped in other ways.

"I think rest a lot of times puts things in perspective," he said. "You’re not running, running, running. You’re looking at, 'OK, here’s where we are. This is what we’ve done. This is where we can get to.' ... But obviously when your body slows down, a lot of times your mind does, too."

Arkansas will need to restart its engines after running no-contact practices last week. Pittman said that's something of a concern. In an effort to provide the energy the Razorbacks need to get back in the swing of things, Pittman said Arkansas will continue its front-loaded practice format.

The Razorbacks would certainly like to start fast against Auburn, but the Tigers have been known to blow leads this season. Even if Arkansas gets down early on the road, it will be most crucial that the Razorbacks finish the game well.

That's been something of a problem in Arkansas' losses, particularly on defense. Several players are expected back from injury this week, however, and the Razorbacks should be better equipped to avoid playing gassed late in the game.

Pittman spoke of wanting to go on a run similar to what Arkansas did last season. After losing three straight games midseason, the Razorbacks went on to win five of their last six.

If Arkansas wants to run that back, it will need to start winning just as fast as Pittman wants his team to play.

"Any time you have some of the same players on your team that did it fairly well last year ... that always helps the belief that coach isn’t just up there blowing smoke," Pittman said. "We’ve done it before and have the opportunity to do it again."

Christina Long covers the Arkansas Razorbacks for the Southwest Times Record and USA TODAY Network. You can follow her on Twitter @christinalong00 or email her at clong@swtimes.com.