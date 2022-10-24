Free vote: Fall Week 7 Delaware Online Athlete of the Week nominees

Help decide which performance was the best in Delaware high school sports last week. Vote for the Delaware Online High School Athlete of the Week, with the winner to be announced Friday. Voting is free. Here are this week’s nominees:

Editor’s note: If you cannot see this poll on your desktop or mobile device, please refresh this page or view the poll here on a separate page to vote.

Aanya Yatavelli, Padua volleyball: Junior totaled 47 kills, two aces, six blocks and 22 digs in games against DMA, Tower Hill and Wilmington Friends.

Matt Miller, Salesianum cross country: Senior topped a field of 144 in the boys varsity race at the Killens Pond Invitational with a time of 16:57.68.

Alyssa Williams, St. Georges field hockey: Senior scored both goals in a 2-0 win over Odessa, then scored the first goal in a 7-0 victory over Mount Pleasant.

Nicholas Panyko, Cape Henlopen boys soccer: Senior scored a goal in a 2-1 loss to Indian River, then had four goals and an assist in a 7-0 victory over Lake Forest.

Markee Ellerbe, Newark football: Junior rushed for touchdowns of 24, 76 and 24 yards in a 36-26 victory over McKean.

Follow on Twitter: @BradMyersTNJ