Tuscaloosa, AL

Central football coach Rodney Bivens Jr. resigns after three seasons in Tuscaloosa

By Jerell Rushin, The Tuscaloosa News
 3 days ago

Central football coach Rodney Bivens Jr. resigned from his post this past weekend after the Falcons completed their season.

The 2004 Central graduate led his alma mater to a 8-22 record in three seasons and a 6-13 mark in region games. Bivens played quarterback for Central and UAB. The Falcons finished 2-8 in 2022 as they moved up to Class 6A from 5A, with wins against Paul Bryant and Bessemer City.

"Thank you to the Tuscaloosa City Schools for allowing me to serve in the capacity of head football coach," Bivens wrote on Twitter. "However, I have decided to step down as the head football coach at this time. I have enjoyed the many lives that my family has impacted."

Bivens was offensive coordinator at Central in 2019 and 2013-14 for former coach and now athletic director Dennis Conner. He had past stops as offensive coordinator at Hewitt-Trussville and Gardendale.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hillcrest's Ja'marian Johnson goes for 262 yards and 4 TDs to power the Patriots to 10-0

RANKINGS: Week 10 Tuscaloosa-area high school football rankings: Region champs ACA return to top 5

Bivens took over weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic swept the nation in 2020. Central went 3-7 in both 2020 and 2021 under Bivens.

Bivens' father was the former football coach at Miles College and led Anniston to the AHSAA 6A state championship in 1994.

Radio station 105.1 The Block was first to report. Bivens was not immediately reached by the Tuscaloosa News.

“It has always been my intention to help advance my alma mater’s football program, bring positive awareness to the school, and be a great representative of the school system,“ Bivens told 105.1 The Block.

Jerell Rushin is a recruiting reporter for the Tuscaloosa News and the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at jrushin@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @JerellRushin_.

