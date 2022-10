George Strait performs at the iHeartCountry Festival on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP) Jack Plunkett

The “King of Country” is headed to Colorado!

Country music icon George Strait will headline a concert at Empower Field at Mile High in 2023, Denver Gazette news partner KUSA reported.

The 89-time platinum legend will be joined by Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town for a concert on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Empower Field at Mile High is one of only six stops on the exclusive stadium tour.

Read the full story form KUSA here.