Kanye West Has Been Dropped By Major Talent Agency CAA Due To His Antisemitic Comments

Kanye West has been dropped by major talent agency CAA as the fallout over his antisemitic comments on numerous platforms continues.

CAA, which has represented the rapper now known as Ye since 2016, made the decision after his recent outbursts, marking the latest business relationship to end as a result of the controversy. The news was first reported Monday by the Los Angeles Times.

Also on Monday, Variety reported that MRC studio executives announced in an internal memo that a completed documentary about Ye will be shelved due to his antisemitic comments.

“This morning, after discussion with our filmmakers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for our recently completed documentary about Kanye West. We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform,” the memo reportedly stated. “Kanye is a producer and sampler of music. Last week he sampled and remixed a classic tune that has charted for over 3,000 years — the lie that Jews are evil and conspire to control the world for their own gain.”

Earlier this month, Ye wrote on Instagram that fellow rapper Diddy is controlled by Jews. Instagram suspended his account, so then he went on Twitter and wrote that he was "going to go death con 3" on Jewish people.

“The funny thing is I actually can’t be Anti Semitic because black people are actually Jew also You guys have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda," he continued.

The tweet was removed for violating Twitter's policies. But the owner of Parler, the so-called “uncancelable free speech platform” favored by conservatives and extremists, later announced Ye was buying the company for an undisclosed amount.

The blowback was fanned further when, on Oct. 11, Vice also published Ye's full interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson, where the rapper made several more antisemitic remarks. And during a fashion show in October, Ye also sported a "White Lives Matter" shirt alongside conservative pundit Candace Owens.

CAA and MRC Entertainment are just the latest to drop the rapper and fashion mogul. Last week, Balenciaga cut ties with Ye, as have the Gap and Vogue . Now, pressure is growing for Adidas to do the same after West went on a podcast and said, "The thing about me and Adidas is I can literally say antisemitic shit and they can't drop me. I can say antisemitic things and Adidas can't drop me. Now what?"

Adidas has not responded to requests for comment on the matter.

