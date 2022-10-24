ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
365thingsinhouston.com

Plan Your Weekend: November 3 to 6, 2022

Find the perfect things to do in H-Town with our Weekend Guide for Thursday, November 3 to Sunday, November 6, 2022. Have an event, attraction, or offering that we missed? Let us know at [email protected] or order a Boosted Calendar Listing and we’ll add it within one business day (usually sooner). Contact us at [email protected] to learn more.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Scare up some plans at 2022 Halloween parties, concerts & more for adults in Houston

Slip on your costume and head out for a night on the town at one of our picks for parties, concerts and celebrations happening in Houston for Halloween 2022. Whether you’re looking to make your way (slowly, clinging to a friend) through a terrifying haunted house, hop from bar to bar, have a cocktail with skeletons or go to an all-out costume ball, there are plenty of parties to let loose this Halloween in Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 20 Live Shows & Concerts This Month: November 2022

Snag your seats for our picks for the top concerts and live performances taking place across Houston in November 2022. As we get deeper into the fall, the weather may start cooling down but the concert calendar is definitely heating up with a packed schedule in the city’s biggest venues.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Lizzo Returns Home For The Special Tour

Is Elsik in the building? I heard Elsik High School was in the building!” yelled Lizzo over the roar of the audience at the Toyota Center. A section of the stadium began loudly cheering as the students, wearing jeans and their band shirts, rose to their feet and basked in the applause.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 15 Live Comedy Events This Month: November 2022

Get your laughs at these must-see live comedy shows and events in Houston for November 2022. Find more comedy happening all month long in the 365Houston Calendar. Here are our picks for the month’s top nights in comedy:. Top 15 Live Comedy Events This Month: November 2022. Michael Blaustein...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Barstool Sports reviews Houston pizza joints, gives one business stellar reviews

Barstool Sports reviews Houston pizza joints, gives one business stellar reviews. Barstool Sports ‘El Presidente’ Dave Portnoy was in Houston last week inking some deals and chowing down on two local pizza joints. It was part of Dave’s famous "One Bite Review Series" of businesses across the country. FOX 26's Natalie Hee checked out those pizza joints to see for herself.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Houston ‘Religious Royalty’ Rev. Calvin Abraham honored

Proper honor is way past due for Reverend Dr. Calvin J. Abraham whose life and legacy touched so many, he is considered Houston religious royalty. And though Abraham passed away earlier this year, his influence on those he inspired lives on. Abraham’s name will live on in a more concrete...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Get into the spooky spirit at kid-friendly 2022 Halloween events in Houston

Show off your costumes at these sweet—and a few scary—family-friendly Halloween events around Houston in 2022. Get the kiddos in their best Halloween looks and take them out to trick-or-treat or enjoy concerts and fall festivals in celebration of the spookiest holiday of the year. Whether you’re on...
HOUSTON, TX
hotelnewsresource.com

116 All-Suite Hyatt House Houston Energy Corridor Hotel in Katy Fwy, Houston, TX for Sale

116 All-Suite Hotel with Fully-Equipped Kitchens on 2.8-Acre Prime Real Estate Strategically situated on a 2.8-acre on Interstate 10. The property is a 116 all-suite hotel with fully equipped kitchens in the Houston Energy Corridor, an advocate for one of Houston’s premier business centers and destinations. This is an area within the Houston MSA where there is no zoning restriction.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Wings

Fried chicken wings go to nuclear levels of goodness at this stuffed wing joint, a food truck turned brick-and-mortar spot over in Midtown's new Ion District. Get the ultra crisp, ultra crunchy bone-in flappers “ridin’ dirty” with fillings from pork and beef dirty rice to mac and cheese and a crawfish-shrimp boudin. Then choose between lemon pepper or the spicy-sweet house Chi sauce, and pair them with Cajun fries, collard greens coleslaw and classic banana pudding.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Fried Chicken

When two of the city’s finest pitmasters venture into bird, you follow the flock. Chef-owner Greg Gatlin and executive chef Michelle Wallace have taken their talents to fried chicken and seafood at this new Independence Heights joint. The Gulf seafood is great, of course, but we’re here to talk fowl. The F&F Fried Chicken platter is a delight, half an aggressively seasoned, crisp and crunchy, juice-dripping fried bird served with your choice of sides from red beans & rice to super dreamy creamed corn. Go for that, and if you’re really flying high, add the F&F Clucker, an outlandish charcuterie board featuring Szechuan spiced chicken cracklings, southern fried gizzards, berbere spiced quail and more.
HOUSTON, TX
studyfinds.org

‘Significant’ sinking ground discovered in Houston suburbs

HOUSTON — A troubling analysis of thousands of local water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has revealed significant rates of subsidence — or gradual sinking — in some of the area’s fastest-growing suburbs. Even worse, researchers from the University of Houston say up until now these developments haven’t been covered or reported at all.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy