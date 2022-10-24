Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Clear Lake Treated to Wings Over Houston Practice ShowMae A.Houston, TX
The Mystery Marfa Lights of TexasD MorenoHouston, TX
At JOEY Uptown, my Server was as Beautiful as BeyoncéGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Best Restaurants in HoustonTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
TX Commissioner Who Blocked Tax Vote Speaks Out, Defends ChoiceTaxBuzzHarris County, TX
Related
365thingsinhouston.com
Plan Your Weekend: November 3 to 6, 2022
Find the perfect things to do in H-Town with our Weekend Guide for Thursday, November 3 to Sunday, November 6, 2022. Have an event, attraction, or offering that we missed? Let us know at [email protected] or order a Boosted Calendar Listing and we’ll add it within one business day (usually sooner). Contact us at [email protected] to learn more.
365thingsinhouston.com
Scare up some plans at 2022 Halloween parties, concerts & more for adults in Houston
Slip on your costume and head out for a night on the town at one of our picks for parties, concerts and celebrations happening in Houston for Halloween 2022. Whether you’re looking to make your way (slowly, clinging to a friend) through a terrifying haunted house, hop from bar to bar, have a cocktail with skeletons or go to an all-out costume ball, there are plenty of parties to let loose this Halloween in Houston.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 20 Live Shows & Concerts This Month: November 2022
Snag your seats for our picks for the top concerts and live performances taking place across Houston in November 2022. As we get deeper into the fall, the weather may start cooling down but the concert calendar is definitely heating up with a packed schedule in the city’s biggest venues.
What to know about the Montrose Tex-Mex restaurant loved by Lizzo
The singer gave a shoutout to Chapultepec Lupita, a 45-year-old Houston staple.
Houston Press
Lizzo Returns Home For The Special Tour
Is Elsik in the building? I heard Elsik High School was in the building!” yelled Lizzo over the roar of the audience at the Toyota Center. A section of the stadium began loudly cheering as the students, wearing jeans and their band shirts, rose to their feet and basked in the applause.
Get ready Astros fans! Here's what to expect for traffic downtown for upcoming World Series 2022
Heads up Houston drivers! Here's what lane closures to expect as the Astros get ready to face the Phillies starting this weekend.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Live Comedy Events This Month: November 2022
Get your laughs at these must-see live comedy shows and events in Houston for November 2022. Find more comedy happening all month long in the 365Houston Calendar. Here are our picks for the month’s top nights in comedy:. Top 15 Live Comedy Events This Month: November 2022. Michael Blaustein...
fox26houston.com
Barstool Sports reviews Houston pizza joints, gives one business stellar reviews
Barstool Sports reviews Houston pizza joints, gives one business stellar reviews. Barstool Sports ‘El Presidente’ Dave Portnoy was in Houston last week inking some deals and chowing down on two local pizza joints. It was part of Dave’s famous "One Bite Review Series" of businesses across the country. FOX 26's Natalie Hee checked out those pizza joints to see for herself.
Cheer on the Astros advancing to the World Series by eating a 25-cent themed doughnut
Cheer on the Astros playing in the world series with a mouthful of orange and blue treats!
blavity.com
A 'Sale Of Negroes' Flyer Disrupts A Historically Black Houston Neighborhood
A mysterious flyer stopped a Houston couple in their tracks during their morning stroll in Sunnyside Park. The flyer wasn’t announcing a yard sale or a search for a lost dog — it was advertising the “Sale of Negroes.”. Living in a historically Black neighborhood on Houston’s...
defendernetwork.com
Houston ‘Religious Royalty’ Rev. Calvin Abraham honored
Proper honor is way past due for Reverend Dr. Calvin J. Abraham whose life and legacy touched so many, he is considered Houston religious royalty. And though Abraham passed away earlier this year, his influence on those he inspired lives on. Abraham’s name will live on in a more concrete...
365thingsinhouston.com
Get into the spooky spirit at kid-friendly 2022 Halloween events in Houston
Show off your costumes at these sweet—and a few scary—family-friendly Halloween events around Houston in 2022. Get the kiddos in their best Halloween looks and take them out to trick-or-treat or enjoy concerts and fall festivals in celebration of the spookiest holiday of the year. Whether you’re on...
hotelnewsresource.com
116 All-Suite Hyatt House Houston Energy Corridor Hotel in Katy Fwy, Houston, TX for Sale
116 All-Suite Hotel with Fully-Equipped Kitchens on 2.8-Acre Prime Real Estate Strategically situated on a 2.8-acre on Interstate 10. The property is a 116 all-suite hotel with fully equipped kitchens in the Houston Energy Corridor, an advocate for one of Houston’s premier business centers and destinations. This is an area within the Houston MSA where there is no zoning restriction.
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Wings
Fried chicken wings go to nuclear levels of goodness at this stuffed wing joint, a food truck turned brick-and-mortar spot over in Midtown's new Ion District. Get the ultra crisp, ultra crunchy bone-in flappers “ridin’ dirty” with fillings from pork and beef dirty rice to mac and cheese and a crawfish-shrimp boudin. Then choose between lemon pepper or the spicy-sweet house Chi sauce, and pair them with Cajun fries, collard greens coleslaw and classic banana pudding.
365thingsinhouston.com
Take part in 3 days of Día de los Muertos Celebration at City Place in Spring
Spend the weekend celebrating Día de los Muertos with delicious dinners, markets, cocktails, and more at City Place in Spring from Friday, October 28 to Sunday, October 30, 2022. City Place, the community and shopping hub in Spring, celebrates Día de los Muertos with a weekend of events that...
Houston Press
Best Of Houston® 2022: Best Fried Chicken
When two of the city’s finest pitmasters venture into bird, you follow the flock. Chef-owner Greg Gatlin and executive chef Michelle Wallace have taken their talents to fried chicken and seafood at this new Independence Heights joint. The Gulf seafood is great, of course, but we’re here to talk fowl. The F&F Fried Chicken platter is a delight, half an aggressively seasoned, crisp and crunchy, juice-dripping fried bird served with your choice of sides from red beans & rice to super dreamy creamed corn. Go for that, and if you’re really flying high, add the F&F Clucker, an outlandish charcuterie board featuring Szechuan spiced chicken cracklings, southern fried gizzards, berbere spiced quail and more.
cbs19.tv
First pitch, the national anthem and 'play ball' call. Find out who will be in attendance for first two World Series pregames
HOUSTON — Games 1 and 2 of the World Series will be held at Minute Maid Park and the Houston Astros are pulling out all the stops to make sure it's a memorable experience for everyone who shows up. The games will start at 7:03 p.m. on Friday and...
studyfinds.org
‘Significant’ sinking ground discovered in Houston suburbs
HOUSTON — A troubling analysis of thousands of local water and oil wells in the Houston metro area has revealed significant rates of subsidence — or gradual sinking — in some of the area’s fastest-growing suburbs. Even worse, researchers from the University of Houston say up until now these developments haven’t been covered or reported at all.
Astros skeleton crew: No bones about it, this Halloween display will tickle your funny bone
HOUSTON — If you love the Houston Astros and Halloween, the elaborate and very "humerus" decorations in Patty Norman's yard are sure to tickle your funny bone. No bones about it, the Astros-themed skeleton crew is a winner with batters, fielders and even umpires. "Tibia" honest, the Norman family...
The Reason Behind Mysterious Power Outages In Texas
Residents have been complaining about a series of power outages in recent weeks.
Comments / 0