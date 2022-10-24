ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 2

Helix
3d ago

Yeah vote for Nan Whaley. She’ll do for OH exactly what she’s done for Dayton. “With a crime rate of 50 per one thousand residents, Dayton has one of the highest crime rates in America compared to all communities of all sizes - from the smallest towns to the very largest cities. One's chance of becoming a victim of either violent or property crime here is one in 20. Within Ohio, more than 99% of the communities have a lower crime rate than Dayton. In fact, after researching dangerous places to live, NeighborhoodScout found Dayton to be one of the top 100 most dangerous cities in the U.S.A.”

Reply
3
Related
wosu.org

Abortion emerges as big issue in Ohio governor's race

After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v Wade ruling that guaranteed legal abortion nationwide on June 24, the issue has become a key talking point in political races, though polls show the economy is still the top concern of voters. In a continuing series previewing the 2022...
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says

Ohio has enough in its rainy day fund to operate the state government for 35 days on that money and nothing else. If you factor in the money it has in other unexpended balances, the number of days grows to 73, according to a report released last week by the Pew Charitable Trusts. It’s part […] The post Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

No on Statewide Issue 2, denying noncitizens a local political voice: endorsement editorial

In 2019, the southwest Ohio village of Yellow Springs held a local referendum on whether the village’s 30 or so noncitizens could vote on local matters. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose stepped in at that point, directing the Greene County Board of Election not to register Yellow Springs noncitizens to vote.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How to see your Ohio election ballot before you go to the polls

The video above is from the Sunday, Oct. 23 episode of NBC4’s political show “The Spectrum with Colleen Marshall.” COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Election Day is on the horizon and early voting has been underway — which means a number of questions might face Ohio voters, beyond having to pick their preferred candidates.  What’s on […]
OHIO STATE
WKYC

Who's funding Ohio's US Senate race between Tim Ryan, JD Vance?

CLEVELAND — Earlier this month, federal candidates turned in campaign finance reports covering their fundraising and spending from June to September. In the U.S. Senate race, Democrat Tim Ryan continues to outstrip his Republican opponent J.D. Vance. But Vance has been able to blunt that advantage significantly thanks to outside spending by Republican groups.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Voters in Ohio urged to check postage for absentee ballots

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Tuesday, Nov. 8 is Election Day. Some of the contests here in Ohio, including the race for U.S. Senate, could have a significant impact on the national political landscape, and it appears Ohio voters are well-aware, as more have voted early in person and requested absentee ballots than at the same […]
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Lawmakers push changes to Ohio’s crime victim fund

Administered by the attorney general's office, the Ohio Crime Victims Compensation Program awards victims of violent crime up to $50,000 to cover out-of-pocket expenses like medical and psychological care. In the most recent fiscal year, the program gave out nearly $6 million.
OHIO STATE
columbusunderground.com

Gov. DeWine Remains Silent on Abortion Ban Problems

With Gov. Mike DeWine’s blessing, Ohio is in court, fighting to reimpose strict abortion regulations under a law he signed in 2019. But he’s refusing to publicly comment on the numerous stories of suffering it caused during the 11 weeks it was enforced. The law DeWine signed, Senate...
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Ohio US Senate candidate keeps his lead in latest tracking poll

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that J.D. Vance’s higher polling percentage against Tim Ryan is within Cygnal’s margin of error. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With exactly two weeks until Ohioans elect their next U.S. Senator and a slate of other public officials, an independent poll of voters released Tuesday again placed […]
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy