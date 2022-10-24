Read full article on original website
Helix
3d ago
Yeah vote for Nan Whaley. She’ll do for OH exactly what she’s done for Dayton. “With a crime rate of 50 per one thousand residents, Dayton has one of the highest crime rates in America compared to all communities of all sizes - from the smallest towns to the very largest cities. One's chance of becoming a victim of either violent or property crime here is one in 20. Within Ohio, more than 99% of the communities have a lower crime rate than Dayton. In fact, after researching dangerous places to live, NeighborhoodScout found Dayton to be one of the top 100 most dangerous cities in the U.S.A.”
Gubernatorial candidate makes campaign stop in Youngstown
Nan Whaley (D) says she plans to bring union middle-class paying jobs to Ohio through a new infrastructure bill if elected as Ohio's next governor.
Gen-Z voters in Ohio worry about possible age restrictions if Issue 2 is passed
Issue 2 on Ohio's 2022 general election ballot is worrying some Gen-Z voters, due to a provision that may reduce the number of 18-year-olds eligible to vote.
Early-voting data in Ohio showing signs of lagging turnout in urban areas
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Sluggish mail-voting returns in Ohio’s largest urban areas are worrying some Democrats who fear that disappointing turnout in Ohio’s biggest cities, particularly among Black voters who form a core part of their political coalition, could sink the campaign of U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan and other state Democrats.
wosu.org
Abortion emerges as big issue in Ohio governor's race
After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe v Wade ruling that guaranteed legal abortion nationwide on June 24, the issue has become a key talking point in political races, though polls show the economy is still the top concern of voters. In a continuing series previewing the 2022...
Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says
Ohio has enough in its rainy day fund to operate the state government for 35 days on that money and nothing else. If you factor in the money it has in other unexpended balances, the number of days grows to 73, according to a report released last week by the Pew Charitable Trusts. It’s part […] The post Ohio, other states sitting on huge piles of money, new report says appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
No on Statewide Issue 2, denying noncitizens a local political voice: endorsement editorial
In 2019, the southwest Ohio village of Yellow Springs held a local referendum on whether the village’s 30 or so noncitizens could vote on local matters. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose stepped in at that point, directing the Greene County Board of Election not to register Yellow Springs noncitizens to vote.
wksu.org
Officials are leaving jobs at Ohio boards of elections, often to escape frustration and threats
Ohio’s 88 county boards of elections offices have lost a large number of professional elections workers in the last few years, even as they’re gearing up for a major election this year and a bigger one two years from now. The reason is likely the same as the...
Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley sharply disagree in their only face-to-face meeting: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Gov. Mike DeWine and his opponent, Democrat Nan Whaley, squared off Thursday in their only face-to-face (virtual) meeting during the 2022 election campaign. We’re talking about their statements on abortion, gun control and redistricting on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our...
Ohio Issue 1 on the November ballot: What to know about the constitutional amendment
CLEVELAND — Issue 1 is one of two statewide issues Ohioans are voting on in the general election on November 8. If passed, it would require judges to consider public safety along with other factors when setting bail. Sounds pretty simple -- after all, who could argue against public...
Polls showing vastly different results for Ohio senate, governor race
DAYTON — Two weeks from now election results will be rolling in. We will be learning who will lead Ohio for the next four years from the Governor’s office and in Washington as U.S. Senator. These two statewide races have candidates from the same two parties, but polls...
What Ohioans need to know about Issue 2
Issue 2 on Ohio's 2022 general election ballot will allow voters to determine if non-citizens can vote in hyper-local elections.
How to see your Ohio election ballot before you go to the polls
The video above is from the Sunday, Oct. 23 episode of NBC4’s political show “The Spectrum with Colleen Marshall.” COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Election Day is on the horizon and early voting has been underway — which means a number of questions might face Ohio voters, beyond having to pick their preferred candidates. What’s on […]
Who's funding Ohio's US Senate race between Tim Ryan, JD Vance?
CLEVELAND — Earlier this month, federal candidates turned in campaign finance reports covering their fundraising and spending from June to September. In the U.S. Senate race, Democrat Tim Ryan continues to outstrip his Republican opponent J.D. Vance. But Vance has been able to blunt that advantage significantly thanks to outside spending by Republican groups.
Ohio Rabbis React to State Expert Offering 'Christian Understanding' of Abortion Law
Legal action from the Jewish community has begun in Florida, Indiana and Kentucky.
Voters in Ohio urged to check postage for absentee ballots
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Tuesday, Nov. 8 is Election Day. Some of the contests here in Ohio, including the race for U.S. Senate, could have a significant impact on the national political landscape, and it appears Ohio voters are well-aware, as more have voted early in person and requested absentee ballots than at the same […]
Lawmakers push changes to Ohio’s crime victim fund
Administered by the attorney general's office, the Ohio Crime Victims Compensation Program awards victims of violent crime up to $50,000 to cover out-of-pocket expenses like medical and psychological care. In the most recent fiscal year, the program gave out nearly $6 million.
Ohio elections chief: Precincts can’t take absentee ballots
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio law does not permit voters to return absentee ballots at their precincts on Election Day, the state’s elections chief is cautioning amid a misinformation campaign around the security of voting machines that’s urging them to do so. Republican Secretary of State Frank...
columbusunderground.com
Gov. DeWine Remains Silent on Abortion Ban Problems
With Gov. Mike DeWine’s blessing, Ohio is in court, fighting to reimpose strict abortion regulations under a law he signed in 2019. But he’s refusing to publicly comment on the numerous stories of suffering it caused during the 11 weeks it was enforced. The law DeWine signed, Senate...
Ohio US Senate candidate keeps his lead in latest tracking poll
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that J.D. Vance’s higher polling percentage against Tim Ryan is within Cygnal’s margin of error. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — With exactly two weeks until Ohioans elect their next U.S. Senator and a slate of other public officials, an independent poll of voters released Tuesday again placed […]
Ohio voters sound off on most important issues before November election
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohioans are nearly two weeks away from voting in the November election and the issues that some voters believe are the highest priority differ between the two US Senate candidates, Republican JD Vance and Democrat Tim Ryan. 10TV went outside of the Statehouse and asked 20...
